Parafoveal telangiectasia-- AJAY DUDANI

Parafoveal Telangiectasia Prof. Ajay Dudani - Mumbai Retina Centre - K.J Somaiya College
Terminologies and description 2 Idiopathic juxtafoveolar telangiectasis idiopathic parafoveal telangiectasis Macular telan...
Classification: Gass-Blodi Model to Now. 3 NOW Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
4 • (A) Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT I. • Corresponding early (B) and late (C) fluorescein angiogram showin...
Classification: Gass-Blodi Model to Now. 5 NOW Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
Group II A: Perifoveal Telangiectasia • The most common type • Different from Group I. • Acquired, not congenital. • Bilat...
Group II: Stage I 7 A) A : Color fundus photograph of an eye with JFT IIA Stage 1 showing a loss of transparency of the te...
8 Group II: Stage 2 • A) Color fundus photograph of an eye with JFT IIA Stage 2 showing a mild parafoveolar retinal grayin...
9 Group II: Stage 3 A) A: Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT IIA Stage 3 showing a grayish ring around the foveal...
Group II: Stage 4 10 Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
Group II: Stage 5 11 (A) A: Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT IIA Stage 5 (proliferative stage) showing temporal...
12 Group IIA: OCT scan Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
Treatment Modalities • Treatment options for this group are still very limited, and have shown effectiveness only for the ...
Case 1: PDT vs Ranibizumab • A 60-year-old diabetic man presented with a history of decrease in vision in both eyes since ...
15 Left eye fundus photograph showing stage 5 idiopathic macular telangiectasia (IMT) confirmed on optical coherence tomog...
16 Resolution of the choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM) post photodynamic therapy (PDT) therapy Indian J Ophthalmol. 20...
17 Right eye fundus photograph showing stage 5 idiopathic macular telangiectasia (IMT) confirmed on optical coherence tomo...
18 Resolution of the choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM) post intravitreal ranibizumab Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61...
Case 2: Bilateral IPT type 1 and unilateral type 1 treated with Ranibizumab • Four eyes of three patients were included in...
Demographics 20 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
21 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
22 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
23 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
Summary • Use of ranibizumab might be efficient in eliminating leakage activity in the macular region in patients with IPT...
Case 3: • A 65-year-old lady presented with decreased vision in her left eye (LE). • Best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) w...
26
27 A) Oblique section of OCT of the LE revealing the characteristic appearance of outer and inner retina having similar re...
28 A) Left eye: Color fundus picture following ranibizumab treatment revealing signifi cant improvement with no subretinal...
Key Highlights • Currently, there is no established treatment for type 1 IMT, although retinal photocoagulation has been s...
Thank you
Parafoveal telangiectasia-- AJAY DUDANI

  Parafoveal Telangiectasia Prof. Ajay Dudani - Mumbai Retina Centre - K.J Somaiya College
  2. 2. Terminologies and description 2 Idiopathic juxtafoveolar telangiectasis idiopathic parafoveal telangiectasis Macular telangiectasia Perifoveal telangiectasis Incompetence, ectasia, and/or irregular dilations of the capillary network affecting only the juxtafoveolar region of one or both eyes Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  3. 3. Classification: Gass-Blodi Model to Now. 3 NOW Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  4. 4. 4 • (A) Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT I. • Corresponding early (B) and late (C) fluorescein angiogram showing easily visible telangiectatic vessels and aneurysmal capillary dilations straddling the horizontal raphe causing late leakage. • (D) Optical coherence tomography scan of an eye with IJFT I showing increased central retinal thickness, intraretinal fluid-filled spaces, and subretinal fluid Congenital or developmental form of IJFT: Group 1: Aneursymal Telangiectasia Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  5. 5. Classification: Gass-Blodi Model to Now. 5 NOW Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  6. 6. Group II A: Perifoveal Telangiectasia • The most common type • Different from Group I. • Acquired, not congenital. • Bilateral, but may be asymmetric appearing as unilateral in its early stages. 6 Category Description 0 Normal results on all imaging methods (fellow eyes) 1 Mild increased foveal autofluorescence on FAF; no other abnormalities 2 Mild-to-moderate increased foveal autofluorescence + funduscopic and angiographic features of IJFT IIA. No atrophic or cystic abnormalities on OCT imaging. No MP deficits 3 Moderate to marked increased foveal autofluorescence + funduscopic and angiographic features of IJFT IIA + foveal atrophy and cysts on OCT + centrally decreased retinal sensitivity on MP 4 Mixed patterns of increased and decreased FAF signal + clinically evident pigment clumping + central outer retinal atrophy on OCT + scotomas on MP correlating with decreased FAF signal or retinal atrophy on OCT Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  7. 7. Group II: Stage I 7 A) A : Color fundus photograph of an eye with JFT IIA Stage 1 showing a loss of transparency of the temporal parafoveolar retina. B) (B and C) Corresponding fluorescein angiogram showing early discrete staining of the temporal parafoveolar capillaries (B), followed by late retinal staining (C). C) Note the absence of clearly visible telangiectasis Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  8. 8. 8 Group II: Stage 2 • A) Color fundus photograph of an eye with JFT IIA Stage 2 showing a mild parafoveolar retinal graying in a ring configuration that spares the foveal center. The latter appears darker and thinner. Note the absence of visible telangiectasis. • (B and C) Fluorescein angiogram of the same eye demonstrating early hyperfluorescence corresponding topographically to the retinal graying (B), followed by diffuse retinal staining in the late phase (C). • Note the central foveal sparing Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  9. 9. 9 Group II: Stage 3 A) A: Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT IIA Stage 3 showing a grayish ring around the foveal center with numerous superficial retinal crystals and a slightly dilated right-angled venule temporally. B) (B and C) Corresponding fluorescein angiogram showing in the early phase clearly visible dilation and telangiectasis of the perifoveolar capillary network beneath the right-angled venule (B). These capillaries cause late intraretinal staining (C) Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  10. 10. Group II: Stage 4 10 Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  11. 11. Group II: Stage 5 11 (A) A: Color fundus photograph of an eye with IJFT IIA Stage 5 (proliferative stage) showing temporal parafoveal retinal elevation with subretinal fluid, mild subretinal lipid exudation, and subretinal blood characteristic of the onset of subretinal neovascularization. Note the superficial refractile crystals nasally. (B) B and C: Corresponding fluorescein angiogram featuring subretinal neovascualirization, temporal to the foveal center, that is rapidly hyperfluorescent in the early stage (B) increasing in fluorescence and leaking intensely in the late phase (C). Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  12. 12. 12 Group IIA: OCT scan Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  13. 13. Treatment Modalities • Treatment options for this group are still very limited, and have shown effectiveness only for the subretinal neovascular component. • This is primarily because the pathogenesis of this telangiectasis remains an enigma and is possibly secondary to a retinal neuronal dysfunction. 13 PDT IVTA PDT+ANTI- VEGF ANTI-VEGF ? Middle East Afr J Ophthalmol. 2010 Jul-Sep; 17(3): 224–241
  14. 14. Case 1: PDT vs Ranibizumab • A 60-year-old diabetic man presented with a history of decrease in vision in both eyes since 2 weeks. At presentation, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in the right eye (RE) was 20/30 and that in the left eye (LE) was 20/80. • The right fundus revealed a grayish reflex, yellowish crystalline deposits and retinal pigment epithelial hyperplasia at the macula. The left fundus showed subretinal fluid and temporal subretinal hemorrhage near a grayish reflex at the macula. • A diagnosis in both eyes of idiopathic macular telangiectasia (IMT) type 2A with RE stage 4 and LE stage 5, choroidal neovascularization (CNVM) was made. The patient was treated with photodynamic therapy (PDT) in LE. The visual acuity improved to 20/40 over the next 6 months. • At a 4-year follow-up, he developed decreased vision in RE diagnosed as IMT with CNV and was treated with intravitreal ranibizumab. At 6-month follow-up post injection, the vision was 20/40p 14 Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61(7): 353–355.
  15. 15. 15 Left eye fundus photograph showing stage 5 idiopathic macular telangiectasia (IMT) confirmed on optical coherence tomogram (OCT) and fundus fluorescein angiography (FFA) Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61(7): 353–355.
  16. 16. 16 Resolution of the choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM) post photodynamic therapy (PDT) therapy Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61(7): 353–355.
  17. 17. 17 Right eye fundus photograph showing stage 5 idiopathic macular telangiectasia (IMT) confirmed on optical coherence tomogram (OCT) and fundus fluorescein angiography (FFA) Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61(7): 353–355.
  18. 18. 18 Resolution of the choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM) post intravitreal ranibizumab Indian J Ophthalmol. 2013 Jul; 61(7): 353–355.
  19. 19. Case 2: Bilateral IPT type 1 and unilateral type 1 treated with Ranibizumab • Four eyes of three patients were included in this interventional case series. • One patient (two eyes) had bilateral IPT (type 2) and two patients (two eyes) had unilateral (type 1) IPT. • Retreatment was scheduled in case of leakage persistence in combination with visual acuity (VA) deterioration. • Fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography were performed together with a full ophthalmic examination at baseline, 1, 3, 6, 9, and 12 months after injection. 19 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  20. 20. Demographics 20 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  21. 21. 21 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  22. 22. 22 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  23. 23. 23 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  24. 24. Summary • Use of ranibizumab might be efficient in eliminating leakage activity in the macular region in patients with IPT. • Nevertheless, improvement in VA was infrequent. • Preexisting early photoreceptor alteration in IPT might render such patients unable to improve VA 24 Clinical Ophthalmology 2013:7 1357–1362
  25. 25. Case 3: • A 65-year-old lady presented with decreased vision in her left eye (LE). • Best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was 1/20. • Complete examination showed idiopathic juxtafoveal retinal telangiectasis associated with subretinal neovascularization and she was treated with intravitreal ranibizumab every month for three months in the LE. After four months, her BCVA increased to 3/10. • Fluorescein angiography (FA) showed minimal leakage and optical coherence tomography (OCT) confirmed absence of intra- or subretinal fluid in the macula. • Examinations were repeated monthly for another 12 months and showed no recurrence. Intravitreal ranibizumab showed promising results for subretinal neovascularization due to idiopathic juxtafoveal retinal telangiectasis. • A prospective study with large series of patients and controls may be necessary in order to determine the effectiveness of this treatment. 25 Clinical Interventions in Aging 2009:4 63–65
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27 A) Oblique section of OCT of the LE revealing the characteristic appearance of outer and inner retina having similar reflectivity and an area temporal to the fovea with high reflectivity corresponding to the temporal area of choroidal neovascularization observed in the angiogram. B) OCT of the same section of LE revealing signifi cant reduction in retinal thickness. The RPE remains thickened.
  28. 28. 28 A) Left eye: Color fundus picture following ranibizumab treatment revealing signifi cant improvement with no subretinal hemorrhage. B) late venous phase of FA of the LE showing minimal leakage due to telangiectasis but no signs of active neovascular membrane.
  29. 29. Key Highlights • Currently, there is no established treatment for type 1 IMT, although retinal photocoagulation has been successful in some cases, reducing the lipid exudates but not always improving vision. • VEGF stimulates angiogenesis, increases vascular permeability, and is implicated in the formation of abnormal blood vessels in type 2 IMT, which may be the plausible reason for Anti-VEGF treatment • As for group III, it is featured primarily as a perifoveolar capillary occlusive condition, and is poorly understood because of the scarcity of cases reported. 29
  30. 30. Thank you

