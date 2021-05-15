Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Ajay Dudani MS (Bom) DNB (Ophth) F.C.P.S, DOMS (Bom) VR fellowship (SN, Chennai & National Nagoya Hospital, Japan) Pro...
 With recent development of SD – OCT, retinal pathological changes can be observed in greater detail  It has multiple ad...
Layers on OCT  From outwards to inwards:  Internal limiting membrane – visible sometimes  Retinal nerve fibre layer (RN...
 New terminologies: Ellipsoid zone – previously referred to as inner segment/outer segment junction (IS/OS) Interdigita...
 Reflectivity: Hyper reflective layers – RNFL, Ellipsoid zone, Interdigitation zone, RPE Moderately reflective layers –...
Signs of active CNVM on OCT  Disruption of Interdigitation zone  Disruption of Ellipsoid zone  Disruption of ELM * Disr...
 Earliest histopathological change is seen in Interdigitation zone  This is followed by Ellipsoid zone  Then the ELM is...
Studies  Maurizio Battaglia et al found ELM disruption on SD-OCT in all 30 eyes of their study of active myopic CNVM  Wh...
 In our study, fluid was seen in 10 eyes and ELM disruption was seen in all 25 eyes  Diagnosis and treatment was based o...
Case 1:  60 years old female  High myope with CNVM  Treatment done with monthly Avastin injection  Total of 3 injectio...
Case 2: 61 years old female patient One eyed, myopic with CNVM Pseudophakic
 So the presence of undisturbed ELM is a positive predictor of visual outcome  Also the restoration of ELM following tre...
 So the condition of retinal layers in various pathologies are well appreciated on OCT than other investigations  Hence,...
FUTURE OF OCT  OCTA  SWEPT SOURCE OCT  CHOROIDAL CIRCULATION
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
58 views
May. 15, 2021

Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI

MYOPIC CNVM MGT

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(0/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine Robert H. Lustig
(4/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oct guided diagnosis and treatment of pathologic myopic cnvm -AJAY DUDANI

  1. 1. Dr. Ajay Dudani MS (Bom) DNB (Ophth) F.C.P.S, DOMS (Bom) VR fellowship (SN, Chennai & National Nagoya Hospital, Japan) Professor at KJ Somaiya Medical College and Hospital Consulting VR surgeon & Laser specialist, Bombay Hospital
  2. 2.  With recent development of SD – OCT, retinal pathological changes can be observed in greater detail  It has multiple advantages over FFA  FFA is an invasive procedure  Potential side effects range from nausea, pruritis to urticaria  Visualization of deep retinal and choroidal vessels is limited using FFA  Utility of FFA to observe effect of macular edema therapy is also not well established
  3. 3. Layers on OCT  From outwards to inwards:  Internal limiting membrane – visible sometimes  Retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL)  Ganglion cell layer  Inner plexiform layer  Inner nuclear layer  Outer plexiform layer  Outer nuclear layer  External limiting membrane (ELM)  Ellipsoid zone  Interdigitation zone  Retinal pigment epithelium
  4. 4.  New terminologies: Ellipsoid zone – previously referred to as inner segment/outer segment junction (IS/OS) Interdigitation zone – previously referred to as cone outer segment tips (COST) or rod outer segment tips (ROST)
  5. 5.  Reflectivity: Hyper reflective layers – RNFL, Ellipsoid zone, Interdigitation zone, RPE Moderately reflective layers – plexiform layers, ELM Low reflective layers – nuclear layers, inner and outer segments of photoreceptors
  6. 6. Signs of active CNVM on OCT  Disruption of Interdigitation zone  Disruption of Ellipsoid zone  Disruption of ELM * Disruption of ELM corresponds to the areas of leakage on FFA
  7. 7.  Earliest histopathological change is seen in Interdigitation zone  This is followed by Ellipsoid zone  Then the ELM is disrupted  Following treatment, layers are restored in reverse order  First ELM  Followed by Ellipsoid zone  Then Interdigitation zone
  8. 8. Studies  Maurizio Battaglia et al found ELM disruption on SD-OCT in all 30 eyes of their study of active myopic CNVM  Whereas intraretinal/subretinal fluid was seen in around 85% of the eyes  Similarly Pilani et al found that correct diagnosis of myopic CNVM was reached in 54% eyes with FFA and 94% eyes with FA assissted OCT
  9. 9.  In our study, fluid was seen in 10 eyes and ELM disruption was seen in all 25 eyes  Diagnosis and treatment was based on findings of SD-OCT  Period of follow up was 2 years  Treatment regimen of Ranibizumab or Bevacizumab was given as 3-6 injections over 2 years on PRN basis  Results showed increase in BCVA of two lines on average on Snellen chart when the ELM REFORMED  Fluorescein Angiography was not performed in any case
  10. 10. Case 1:  60 years old female  High myope with CNVM  Treatment done with monthly Avastin injection  Total of 3 injections given
  11. 11. Case 2: 61 years old female patient One eyed, myopic with CNVM Pseudophakic
  12. 12.  So the presence of undisturbed ELM is a positive predictor of visual outcome  Also the restoration of ELM following treatment has better visual prognosis  More so important in myopic CNVM where retina is thinner and shows degenerative changes  Integrity of ELM is also important in the outcomes of other conditions like ERM, ARMD, macular holes and retinal detachment
  13. 13.  So the condition of retinal layers in various pathologies are well appreciated on OCT than other investigations  Hence, OCT is a better modality than FFA for diagnosis and treatment planning in myopic CNVM
  14. 14. FUTURE OF OCT  OCTA  SWEPT SOURCE OCT  CHOROIDAL CIRCULATION

×