CATT TRIAL DR AJAY DUDANI

AJAY DUDANI MUMBAI RETINA CENTRE PROF K J SOMAIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE COOL CATT
 ‘WE KNEW THE WORLD WOULD NOT BE THE SAME. A FEW PEOPLE LAUGHED, A FEW PEOPLE CRIED, MOST PEOPLE WERE SILENT. I REMEMBERE...
TAKE HOME THE CATT  FIRST COMPARATIVE EFFECTIVENESS STUDY  AVASTIN vs LUCENTIS -1200 PATIENTS  MONTHLY vs PRN  250000 ...
CONTD CATT  DEATHS STROKE MI ETC LOW ,  24 %IN AVASTIN 19% IN LUCENTIS  ½ LIFE LUCENTIS SHORTER  AVASTIN DOSE 500TIMES...
The CATT trial  Prospective, multicenter, randomized, single-blinded, 2-year trial1  The largest ongoing head-to-head tr...
CATT: inclusion / exclusion criteria Inclusion criteria:1  Active choroidal neovascularization (CNV)  Any component of l...
CATT (USA) study design One dose at the beginning then PRN, monthly follow-up Ranibizumab 0.5 mg, mtl. Randomized 300 pati...
CATT: re-treatment criteria (for PRN groups)  CATT protocol states, “Treatment is warranted if there are signs of active ...
CATT 1 year results May 2011
CATT: primary and secondary endpoints  Primary endpoint:  Mean change in visual acuity after 1 year with a non-inferiori...
Overview  Design, objectives and methods  Results  Baseline characteristics  Efficacy  Safety  Conclusions 11
12 CATT is a non-inferiority trial  A non-inferiority trial is designed to show that the experimental treatment is no les...
13  The trial design of CATT means that efficacy differences between the two drugs are unlikely to be observed  5 letter...
Results
Baseline characteristics and comorbidities: The groups were relatively homogeneous at baseline Baseline characteristics an...
Baseline visual acuity and anatomical characteristics Baseline characteristics† Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ra...
Mean number of injections 11.7 11.9 6.9 7.7 Efficacy: Mean change in visual acuity at 12 months  Monthly bevacizumab was ...
Efficacy: Differences between study group pairs in mean VA change at 12 months  The comparison between PRN bevacizumab an...
Efficacy: Mean change in total retinal thickness at fovea at 12 months  Mean decrease in retinal thickness (total foveal ...
Summary of 12-month CATT efficacy results Efficacy endpoint† Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Bevac...
Safety (1 of 2) Serious systemic events after 1 year  There were more deaths among bevacizumab-treated patients (p = ns; ...
Safety (2 of 2) Serious systemic events and ocular events in study eye after 1 year 22 Multiple events in the same categor...
Summary of systemic safety 23 Adverse events Ranibizumab monthly (N = 301) Bevacizumab monthly (N = 286) Ranibizumab PRN (...
Death from any cause: differences between study drugs  Bevacizumab (15)  Cerebral hemorrhage (3)  Malignant glioma  Hy...
Conclusions - Efficacy  Monthly bevacizumab was non-inferior to monthly ranibizumab in mean VA change from baseline to Mo...
Conclusions – Safety  In CATT, despite the relatively small patient population and not being powered to detect difference...
Conclusions CATT not powered for safety:  “A National Eye Institute–sponsored comparative trial of the efficacy of ranibi...
Serum levels of bevacizumab and ranibizumab 0.1 32 0.01 1 10 100 1000 0.1 0.01 1 10 100 Concentration, µg/ml Time, days Aq...
Pharmacokinetics of ranibizumab and bevacizumab differ particularly with regards to systemic exposure  Relatively small d...
Risk of hypertension with intravitreal bevacizumab Plasma levels of VEGF before and after intravitreal bevacizumab (n = 11...
Inhibition of systemic VEGF with bevacizumab  In 11 patients with diabetic retinopathy, treatment with intravitreal bevac...
Carneiro et al: Arterial Thromboembolic Events in Patients with Exudative Age-Related Macula Degeneration Treated with Int...
Primary analysis – ATE incidence rate 10.16 increased risk of ATEs with bevacizumab over ranibizumab  Statistically signi...
Conclusions  The findings could suggest that the occurrence of new ATEs is more frequent in the patients treated with bev...
Curtis et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010 methodology: Primary comparative analysis between groups Pegaptanib group 36,942 patien...
Methodology: The groups were relatively homogeneous, with a slight trend in the ranibizumab groups for less healthy patien...
Adjusted results – adverse events at 1 Year Significantly lower hazard of mortality and MIs with ranibizumab  Significant...
Methodology: Secondary comparative analysis between bevacizumab and ranibizumab Bevacizumab group 21,815 patients Particip...
Secondary Medicare analysis shows significant differences in risk of death and stroke  Secondary analysis from retrospect...
Results – Secondary analysis hazard ratios at 1 Year Hazard ratio of mortality and stroke significantly lower with ranibiz...
Gower (JHU) et al, ARVO 2011: Adverse Event Rates Following Intravitreal Injection of Avastin or Lucentis for Treating Age...
Methods  Medicare claims data were obtained for all beneficiaries with 1+ neovascular AMD claim between 2005-2009. Bevaci...
The results from the primary statistical analysis after adjustment for baseline demographics, comorbid conditions and soci...
Gower et al Medicare Analysis conclusions  Data suggest differences in the safety profile of Lucentis and Avastin  Howev...
Bevacizumab is intended for intravenous administration and is not required to meet standards for ophthalmic solutions  Ma...
American Society of Hospital Pharmacists Guidelines1  ‘The sterility of [ophthalmic] products, as well as accuracy in the...
UK Royal College of Ophthalmologists guidance1  ‘The College does not recommend the routine use of intravitreal bevacizum...
1. General Medical Council. Good Practice in Prescribing Medicines. http://www.gmc-uk.org/guidance/current/library/prescri...
Diagnostic and Treatment Dilemmas in RAP -6YR FOLLOW UP Dr. Ajay Dudani
Definition  Yannuzzi et al. coined the term retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) to describe a variant of neovascular ...
RAP Features RAP is associated with  Proliferation of retinal capillaries  Intraretinal neovascularisation (IRN)  Surro...
Clinical Classification of RAP  Stage I - Intraretinal neovascularization (IRN): describes the capillary proliferation wi...
Retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) Stage I: intraretinal neovascularization
Some More Images A, Fluorescein angiogram of an RAP stage I lesion. Note that intraretinal neovascularization (IRN) is bor...
Stage II  Stage II consists of sub retinal neovascularization (SRN) that occurs when the IRN extends posteriorly, beyond ...
RAP Stage II: subretinal neovascularization with a retinal-retinal anastomosis.
Some More Images A: Fluorescein angiogram of type 3 neovascularization stage II with serous pigment epithelial detachment ...
Stage III  Stage III describes choroidal neovascularization seen clinically and angiographically, sometimes in associatio...
RAP Stage III: Choroidal neovascularization with a vascularized pigment epithelial detachment and a retinal-retinal anasto...
Some More Images A: Indocyanine green angiogram shows communication among intraretinal, subretinal, and choroidal neovascu...
CASE PRESENTATION
History  81year old male  Strong family history of AMD  LE – Diagnosed with AMD 8 years ago, Underwent 2 TTT’s, 3 PDT’s...
Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
Initial OCT (sep 05)
Initial ICG (Early) (sep 05)
Initial ICG (mid) (sep 05)
Initial ICG (late) (sep 05)
Initial FFA (EARLY) (sep 05)
Initial FFA (mid) (sep 05)
Initial FFA (LATE) (sep 05)
PDT (sep 05)  Underwent PDT for RAP lesion  2 months later OCT (nov 05)
Monthly OCT’s  Underwent monthly OCT’s and had fluid in OCT after 6 months. (may 06)
FF at this time (may 06)
ICG (early) at this time (may 06)
ICG (mid) at this time (may 06)
ICG (late) at this time (may 06)
Lucentis started (may 06)  Underwent 3 injections of lucentis at 2 monthly intervals  Then had monthly OCT’s with no flu...
OCT 8 months after 3 consecutive lucentis injections (may 2007)
Lucentis  Undergoing monthly OCT’s since 3 years now  Since May 2007, fluid appears on OCT every 3 months. FFA every yea...
Lucentis Protocol followed  Initially 3 injections at 2 month intervals  Monitored with monthly OCTs – Fluid was noted 8...
RECENT OCTs (2008- till date)  OCT (Sep 08) : Fluid with thickening always in same area- infero – nasal extra foveal regi...
OCT (Oct 08):  Post injection- no fluid / no thickening
OCT (Dec 08)  3 months post injection- Infero-nasal extra foveal thickening. No fluid. FFA done. Vision 6/9 No metamorpho...
(Dec 08) FFA: Early
FFA: Mid
FFA: Late
OCT – Jan 09  No fluid No Thickening Vision 6/9  Needed injection again in march 09
March 09 to May 09  Injection lucentis every 3 months  There is infero- nasal thickening in para foveal region just prio...
On May 09  Vision: RE 6/9, N5 LE HM reduced contrast vision  Bilateral pseudophakia  RE: Confluent drusen with RPE atro...
Lucentis Protocol followed (RE)  Initially 3 injections at 2 month intervals  Monitored with monthly OCTs – Fluid was no...
Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
Serial angiography Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA)
Serial OCTs Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – fluid 6 months later –...
Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post...
Serial SLO photos Aug 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 May 2011
JAN2012 96
APRIL2012 97
Discussion  RPE atrophy progressed in last 4 years  Reduced contrast vision  Protocol:  Judicial use of Lucentis  Ext...
Yannuzzi’s Opinion  Complimented on accurate diagnosis  The Retinal Angiomatous Proliferation which was on the nasal sid...
Yannuzzi’s Opinion  The primary concern is well known and manifested in the paramacular region with globular atrophy.  F...
Yannuzzi’s Opinion  With an acuity of 20/25+, medication interval at 3 months should be used on experiencing recurrent ex...
CATT TRIAL DR AJAY DUDANI
CATT TRIAL DR AJAY DUDANI

CATT TRIAL RESULTS

CATT TRIAL DR AJAY DUDANI

  1. 1. AJAY DUDANI MUMBAI RETINA CENTRE PROF K J SOMAIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE COOL CATT
  2. 2.  ‘WE KNEW THE WORLD WOULD NOT BE THE SAME. A FEW PEOPLE LAUGHED, A FEW PEOPLE CRIED, MOST PEOPLE WERE SILENT. I REMEMBERED THE LINE FROM THE HINDU SCRIPTURE, THE BHAGWAD GITA. VISHNU IS TRYING TO PERSUADE THE PRINCE THAT HE SHOULD DO HIS DUTY, AND TO IMPRESS HIM TAKES ON HIS MULTIARMED FORM AND SAYS NOW I AM BECOME DEATH, THE DESROYER OF WORLDS. I SUPPOSE WE ALL THOUGHT THAT, ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.’  ROBERT OPPENHEIMER 2
  3. 3. TAKE HOME THE CATT  FIRST COMPARATIVE EFFECTIVENESS STUDY  AVASTIN vs LUCENTIS -1200 PATIENTS  MONTHLY vs PRN  250000 AMD ANNUALLY IN USA  MEDICARE- 60%AVASTIN 40%LUCENTIS  BOTH DRUGS EFFECTIVE  AS NEEDED DOSE ALSO EFFECTIVE  BUT MONTHLY EXAM & OCT MUST  ADVERSE EVENTS MEDIAN AGE 80 YEARS
  4. 4. CONTD CATT  DEATHS STROKE MI ETC LOW ,  24 %IN AVASTIN 19% IN LUCENTIS  ½ LIFE LUCENTIS SHORTER  AVASTIN DOSE 500TIMES LESS THAN IN CANCER  CHOICE BY PATIENT AND DOCTOR  SYSTEMIC DISEASE,COST,PERSONAL PREF  ECONOMY AND HEALTH POLICY  2ND YEAR RESULTS IN MID 2012 4
  5. 5. The CATT trial  Prospective, multicenter, randomized, single-blinded, 2-year trial1  The largest ongoing head-to-head trial, enrolling around 1200 patients with wet AMD  The purpose of the study was to evaluate the relative efficacy and safety of treatment of neovascular AMD with:1  Ranibizumab (0.5 mg) on a fixed schedule (monthly dosing)  Bevacizumab (1.25 mg) on a fixed schedule (monthly dosing)  Ranibizumab (0.5 mg) on a variable schedule (PRN)  Bevacizumab (1.25 mg) on a variable schedule (PRN)  The initial 1-year results described here form the primary endpoint of the study  Final 2-year results are expected in early 2012  Funded by the National Eye Institute, USA1 1. www.ClinicalTrials.gov Accessed 30 November 2010. PRN, pro re nata (as needed) 5
  6. 6. CATT: inclusion / exclusion criteria Inclusion criteria:1  Active choroidal neovascularization (CNV)  Any component of lesion under centre of fovea  Fibrosis < 50% of total lesion area  Visual acuity in the range 20/25 to 20/320 Exclusion criteria:1  Previous treatment for CNV in study eye  Other progressive retinal disease likely to compromise visual acuity  Contraindications to injections with ranibizumab or bevacizumab Compared with ranibizumab trials, the upper visual acuity limit for study entry to CATT suggested the inclusion of some patients with lesser visual impairment (20/25 in CATT, compared with 20/40 in MARINA2, ANCHOR3 and PIER4) 1. www.ClinicalTrials.gov Accessed 30 November 2010. 2. Rosenfeld PJ, et al. N Engl J Med 2006; 355: 1419–31. 3. Brown DM, et al. Ophthalmology 2009;116:57–65 e5. 4. Regillo CD, et al. Am J Ophthalmol 2008; 145: 239–48. 6
  7. 7. CATT (USA) study design One dose at the beginning then PRN, monthly follow-up Ranibizumab 0.5 mg, mtl. Randomized 300 patients in each of the 4 arms Monthly treatment Bevacizumab 1.25 mg, PRN Ranibizumab 0.5 mg, PRN Bevacizumab 1.25 mg, mtl. Ranibizumab 0.5 mg 50% to PRN 50% remain on mtl. One dose at the beginning then PRN, monthly follow-up Primary end point, after 1 year Monthly treatment Bevacizumab 1.25 mg 2 years 50% to PRN 50% remain on mtl. 7
  8. 8. CATT: re-treatment criteria (for PRN groups)  CATT protocol states, “Treatment is warranted if there are signs of active CNV… driven by the presence or absence of fluid (sub-retinal or intra-retinal) on OCT”  Eyes with fluid on OCT should be treated, unless there has been no decrease in fluid after 3 consecutive monthly injections  If there is no fluid on OCT, but there are other signs of active CNV, the eye should be treated  Patients who present for a ‘non-scheduled’ visit may be treated if they meet re-treatment criteria and at least 4 weeks has elapsed since last injection 8
  9. 9. CATT 1 year results May 2011
  10. 10. CATT: primary and secondary endpoints  Primary endpoint:  Mean change in visual acuity after 1 year with a non-inferiority limit of 5 letters (ETDRS)  Secondary endpoints:  Number of injections  Mean visual acuity change after 2 years  3-line visual acuity change (15 letters on ETDRS)  Changes in sub- and intra-retinal fluid on OCT  Changes in lesion size on fluorescein angiography  Systemic and ocular adverse events  Comparison of cost of treatment ETDRS: Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study OCT: Optical Coherence Tomography 10
  11. 11. Overview  Design, objectives and methods  Results  Baseline characteristics  Efficacy  Safety  Conclusions 11
  12. 12. 12 CATT is a non-inferiority trial  A non-inferiority trial is designed to show that the experimental treatment is no less effective than an existing treatment, by more than a pre-specified, small amount1  This amount is known as the non-inferiority margin, or Δ  To show non-inferiority, the 2-sided CI (99.2% in this study) should lie entirely to the right of the value –Δ (-5 letters in this study )  Showing non-inferiority does not necessarily mean the two treatments are equivalent, but that the experimental treatment is not significantly worse than the comparator 1. CHMP. Guideline on the choice of the non-inferiority margin. EMA 2005.
  13. 13. 13  The trial design of CATT means that efficacy differences between the two drugs are unlikely to be observed  5 letter non-inferiority limit (i.e. –Δ)  Unconventional PRN regimen Potential concerns in the interpretation of non-inferiority trials There is a danger that if non-inferiority is observed in the head-to- head trials, this could be misinterpreted as meaning that the efficacy of ranibizumab and bevacizumab is the same
  14. 14. Results
  15. 15. Baseline characteristics and comorbidities: The groups were relatively homogeneous at baseline Baseline characteristics and concomitant diseases† Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN N 301 286 298 300 Age (mean) 79.2±7.4 80.1±7.3 78.4±7.8 79.3±7.6 Male (%) 39.2 37.1 37.9 38.7 Race – white (%) 98.7 98.3 99.3 98.0 History of myocardial infarction (%) 11.3 14.0 10.1 12.0 History of stroke (%) 4.7 6.3 7.4 5.3 History of transient ischemic attack (%) 4.0 8.7 4.0 6.3 † Plus-minus values are means ± SD 15
  16. 16. Baseline visual acuity and anatomical characteristics Baseline characteristics† Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN Visual acuity score, n (%) 68–82 letters 111 (36.9) 94 (32.9) 116 (38.9) 103 (34.3) 53–67 letters 98 (32.6) 118 (41.3) 108 (36.2) 119 (39.7) 38–52 letters 67 (22.3) 53 (18.5) 58 (19.5) 58 (19.3) 23–37 letters 25 (8.3) 21 (7.3) 16 (5.4) 20 (6.7) Mean visual acuity score 60.1±14.3 60.2±13.1 61.5±13.2 60.4±13.4 Total thickness at fovea*, µm 458±184 463±196 458±193 461±175 Foveal centre involvement, n (%) Choroidal neovascularization 176 (58.5) 153 (53.5) 176 (59.1) 183 (61.0) Fluid 85 (28.2) 81 (28.3) 77 (25.8) 72 (24.0) Hemorrhage 20 (6.6) 24 (8.4) 24 (8.1) 25 (8.3) Other 18 (6.0) 20 (7.0) 15 (5.0) 18 (6.0) No choroidal neovascularization or not possible to grade 2 (0.7) 8 (2.8) 6 (2.0) 2 (0.7) † Plus-minus values are means ± SD *Includes retina, subretinal fluid, choroidal neovascularization, and retinal pigment epithelial elevation 16
  17. 17. Mean number of injections 11.7 11.9 6.9 7.7 Efficacy: Mean change in visual acuity at 12 months  Monthly bevacizumab was non-inferior to monthly ranibizumab (8.0-letter gain versus 8.5-letter gain, respectively)  PRN bevacizumab was non-inferior to PRN ranibizumab (5.9-letter gain versus 6.8-letter gain, respectively) 17 Mean change in visual-acuity score from baseline (no. of letters) Follow-up (week) 0 3 6 9 12 15 0 4 12 24 36 52 Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN Mean change in visual acuity at Week 52 (letters) 8.5 8.0 6.8 5.9
  18. 18. Efficacy: Differences between study group pairs in mean VA change at 12 months  The comparison between PRN bevacizumab and monthly ranibizumab ( also monthly bevacizumab) was inconclusive (failed to demonstrate non-inferiority)  The number of injections for the PRN bevacizumab arm was 7.7 compared to 6.9 for the ranibizumab arm (p = 0.003) 18 Bevacizumab monthly Bevacizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN Ranibizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN Ranibizumab PRN Ranibizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab monthly -5 0 5 -0.5 -3.9 2.9 -0.8 -4.1 2.4 -1.7 -4.7 1.3 -2.1 -5.7 1.6 -1.2 -4.5 2.1 -2.6 -5.9 0.8 Group 1 Group 2 Difference in mean change in visual-acuity score (no. of letters) Group 2 better Group 1 better
  19. 19. Efficacy: Mean change in total retinal thickness at fovea at 12 months  Mean decrease in retinal thickness (total foveal thickness) was significantly greater in the ranibizumab monthly group compared with all other treatment groups (p = 0.03) 19 Mean change in total thickness at fovea from baseline (µm) Follow-up (week) 0 50 100 150 200 Mean change in foveal thickness at Week 52 (µm) -152 -164 -168 -196
  20. 20. Summary of 12-month CATT efficacy results Efficacy endpoint† Ranibizumab monthly Bevacizumab monthly Ranibizumab PRN Bevacizumab PRN P value* Mean change in visual acuity at Month 12 versus baseline 8.5±14.1 8.0±15.8 6.8±13.1 5.9±15.7 ns Number of injections 11.7±1.5 11.9±1.2 6.9±3.0 7.7±3.5 <0.001 ≥15-letter gain in visual acuity 34.2% 31.3% 24.9% 28.0% ns Change in total foveal thickness (µm) -196±176 -164±181 -168±186 -152±178 0.03 Absence of dye leakage on angiogram no (%) 167 (58.8) 153 (57.7) 133 (46.7) 111(41.0) <0.001 Mean change in lesion area from baseline 0.0±2.1 0.1±1.9 0.2±2.5 0.5±2.6 0.047 † Plus-minus values are means ± SD * P values are for the test of the hypothesis of equality among the four study groups 20
  21. 21. Safety (1 of 2) Serious systemic events after 1 year  There were more deaths among bevacizumab-treated patients (p = ns; n = 15 vs 9)  Patients treated with bevacizumab had a higher risk of experiencing at least one serious systemic adverse event compared with those given ranibizumab (p = 0.04; n = 141 vs 114) 21 Adverse event Ranibizumab monthly (N = 301) Bevacizumab monthly (N = 286) Ranibizumab PRN (N = 298) Bevacizumab PRN (N = 300) Ranibizumab total (N = 599) Bevacizumab total (N = 586) P value (excl. total columns) Number of patients (percent) Among groups Between drugs Serious systemic event Death from any cause 4 (1.3) 4 (1.4) 5 (1.7) 11 (3.7) 9 (1.5) 15 (2.6) 0.18 0.22 Arteriothrombotic event 7 (2.3) 6 (2.1) 6 (2.0) 8 (2.7) 13 (2.2) 14 (2.4) 0.97 0.85 Nonfatal myocardial infarction 2 (0.7) 2 (0.7) 3 (1.0) 1 (0.3) 5 (0.8) 3 (0.5) 0.78 0.73 Nonfatal stroke 3 (1.0) 2 (0.7) 1 (0.3) 2 (0.7) 4 (0.7) 4 (0.7) 0.88 1.00 Death from vascular causes† 2 (0.7) 2 (0.7) 2 (0.7) 5 (1.7) 4 (0.7) 7 (1.2) 0.57 0.38 Venous thrombotic event 0 4 (1.4) 2 (0.7) 1 (0.3) 2 (0.3) 5 (0.9) 0.08 0.28 Transient ischemic attack 1 (0.3) 0 2 (0.7) 3 (1.0) 3 (0.5) 3 (0.5) 0.48 1.00 Hypertension 0 2 (0.7) 0 0 0 2 (0.3) 0.06 0.24 ≥1 Serious systemic event 53 (17.6) 64 (22.4) 61 (20.5) 77 (25.7) 114 (19.0) 141 (24.1) 0.11 0.04 Multiple events in the same category were counted only once. MedDRA denotes Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities. ‡ Data are listed only for system organ classes with 20 or more events. Table adapted from Martin, DF et al, NEJM 2011
  22. 22. Safety (2 of 2) Serious systemic events and ocular events in study eye after 1 year 22 Multiple events in the same category were counted only once. MedDRA denotes Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities. ‡ Data are listed only for system organ classes with 20 or more events. Adverse event Ranibizumab monthly (N = 301) Bevacizumab monthly (N = 286) Ranibizumab PRN (N = 298) Bevacizumab PRN (N = 300) Ranibizumab total (N = 599) Bevacizumab total (N = 586) P value (excl. total columns) Number of patients (percent) Among groups Between drugs MedDRA system organ class‡ Cardiac disorder 10 (3.3) 16 (5.6) 12 (4.0) 13 (4.3) 22 (3.7) 29 (4.9) 0.61 0.32 Infection 6 (2.0) 11 (3.8) 12 (4.0) 18 (6.0) 18 (3.0) 29 (4.9) 0.09 0.10 Nervous system disorder 6 (2.0) 9 (3.1) 12 (4.0) 9 (3.0) 18 (3.0) 18 (3.1) 0.54 1.00 Injury or procedural complication 7 (2.3) 11 (3.8) 8 (2.7) 9 (3.0) 15 (2.5) 20 (3.4) 0.76 0.39 Benign or malignant neoplasm 7 (2.3) 5 (1.7) 10 (3.4) 9 (3.0) 17 (2.8) 14 (2.4) 0.62 0.71 Surgical or medical procedure 4 (1.3) 6 (2.1) 4 (1.3) 8 (2.7) 8 (1.3) 14 (2.4) 0.57 0.20 Gastrointestinal disorder 3 (1.0) 6 (2.1) 2 (0.7) 9 (3.0) 5 (0.8) 15 (2.6) 0.11 0.02 Any other system organ class 18 (6.0) 26 (9.1) 16 (5.4) 28 (9.3) 34 (5.7) 54 (9.2) 0.14 0.03 Ocular event in the study eye Endophthalmitis 2 (0.7) 4 (1.4) 0 0 2 (0.3) 4 (0.7) 0.03 0.45 Pseudoendophthalmitis 1 (0.3) 0 0 0 1 (0.2) 0 1.00 1.00 Table adapted from Martin, DF et al, NEJM 2011
  23. 23. Summary of systemic safety 23 Adverse events Ranibizumab monthly (N = 301) Bevacizumab monthly (N = 286) Ranibizumab PRN (N = 298) Bevacizumab PRN (N = 300) Ranibizumab total (N = 599) Bevacizumab total (N = 586) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) All Yes 235 (78.1) 232 (81.1) 238 (79.9) 251 (83.7) 473 (79.0) 483 (82.4) No 66 (21.9) 54 (18.9) 60 (20.1) 49 (16.3) 126 (21.0) 103 (17.6) Severity ≥ 2 Yes 141 (46.8) 152 (53.2) 154 (51.7) 171 (57.0) 295 (49.2) 323 (55.1) No 160 (53.2) 134 (46.9) 144 (48.3) 129 (43.0) 304 (50.8) 263 (44.9) Severity ≥ 3 Yes 59 (19.6) 64 (22.4) 64 (21.5) 81 (27.0) 123 (20.5) 145 (24.7) No 242 (80.4) 222 (77.6) 234 (78.5) 219 (73.0) 476 (79.5) 441 (75.3) Severity ≥ 4 Yes 10 (3.32) 13 (4.55) 11 (3.69) 20 (6.67) 21 (3.5) 33 (5.6) No 291 (96.7) 273 (95.5) 287 (96.3) 280 (93.3) 578 (96.5) 553 (94.4) Severity levels 1 Mild, little clinical significance 2 Moderate, causing some limitations; minimal/no intervention required 3 Severe 4 Life-threatening or disabling 5 Death
  24. 24. Death from any cause: differences between study drugs  Bevacizumab (15)  Cerebral hemorrhage (3)  Malignant glioma  Hypertensive heart disease  Cardiac arrest (2)  Failure to thrive  Cardio-respiratory arrest (2)  Sepsis (2)  Fall  Metastatic renal cancer (2)  Ranibizumab (9)  Myocardial infarction (3)  Metastatic colon cancer  Respiratory failure  Renal failure  Bile duct cancer  Ovarian cancer  Pneumonia 24
  25. 25. Conclusions - Efficacy  Monthly bevacizumab was non-inferior to monthly ranibizumab in mean VA change from baseline to Month 12  PRN ranibizumab was non-inferior to monthly ranibizumab in mean VA change from baseline to Month 12  PRN bevacizumab failed to demonstrate non-inferiority versus ranibizumab monthly and bevacizumab monthly  A higher number of injections were required with PRN bevacizumab (7.7) compared to PRN ranibizumab (6.9)  Differences in retinal thickness were significantly greater at 12 months with ranibizumab monthly treatment compared to other treatment groups 25
  26. 26. Conclusions – Safety  In CATT, despite the relatively small patient population and not being powered to detect differences in safety events, the following safety signals were demonstrated when comparing bevacizumab with ranibizumab:  A higher number of deaths (15 vs 9; p=ns)  A significantly higher incidence of gastrointestinal disorders  A significantly higher risk of serious systemic adverse events associated with hospitalizations  These data are consistent with existing evidence from clinical studies1-3 including large Medicare analyses4,5 that indicate that the risk of all-cause mortality is higher with bevacizumab compared to ranibizumab. In addition, these Medicare analyses have also shown an increased risk of stroke  These findings may be related to the differences in molecular structure and systemic exposure when injected into the eye2,3,6-10  The use of intravitreal bevacizumab remains unlicensed for ocular conditions11 26 1.Carneiro AM et al, Ophthalmologica 2011;225:211–221. 7. Kim H et al. Mol Vis 2009;15:2803–12. 2. Matsuyama K, et al. Br J Ophthalmol published online June 10, 2010. 8. Schraermeyer U et al. Ophthalmologe 2009;106(7):619–24. 3. Barros-Pereira R et al. Presented at ARVO, May 2011. 9. Bakri SJ et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114(5):855–9. 4. Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9. 10.Bakri SJ et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114(12):2179–82. 5. Gower EW et al Presented at ARVO, May 2011. 11. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. Avastin SmPC. Mar 2009. 6. Ferrara N et al. Retina 2006;26:859–70.
  27. 27. Conclusions CATT not powered for safety:  “A National Eye Institute–sponsored comparative trial of the efficacy of ranibizumab and bevacizumab will randomly assign 1200 patients with newly diagnosed age-related macular degeneration to 1 of 4 treatment groups (2 bevacizumab regimens and 2 ranibizumab regimens).38 Given the baseline risks of thromboembolic events in this population, the sample size needed to detect even a 50% relative increase in risk (from 2.0% to 3.0%) would be at least an order of magnitude larger than the trial protocol dictates. As designed, the trial will not adequately assess the relative safety of the 2 therapies.” 27 Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  28. 28. Serum levels of bevacizumab and ranibizumab 0.1 32 0.01 1 10 100 1000 0.1 0.01 1 10 100 Concentration, µg/ml Time, days Aqueous humour Serum Vitreous humour Duration of bevacizumab detection in the eye and in serum1 Duration of ranibizumab detection in the eye2  Following intravitreal administration in a rabbit model, peak bevacizumab concentration in the serum was measured on Day 8  No ranibizumab was detected in the serum following intravitreal injection 1. Bakri S et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114:855–9 2. Bakri S et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114:2179–82 0 8 16 24 No ranibizumab detected in the serum* 0 8 16 24 32 1000 *Assay detection limit: 0.0625 ng/ml 28
  29. 29. Pharmacokinetics of ranibizumab and bevacizumab differ particularly with regards to systemic exposure  Relatively small difference in vitreous half life compared to systemic exposure in rabbit model1,2  The effects of bevacizumab are not confined to the injected eye3  Bevacizumab has the potential to inhibit plasma VEGF for approximately 20 days in comparison with approximately 2 hours with ranibizumab4,5  Bevacizumab may enter the systemic circulation more quickly when injected into eyes with choroidal neovascularization compared to those without6 1. Bakri SJ et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114:2179–82 2. Bakri SJ et al. Ophthalmology 2007;114:855–9 3. Miki K et al. Ophthalmology 2009;116:1748–54 4. Gordon MS et al. J Clin Oncol 2001;19:843–50 Vitreous Cmax Vitreous half life Serum Cmax Serum half life Ranibizumab Monocular intravitreal injection of 0.5 mg in rabbits 162 µg/mL 2.88 days 0 N/A Bevacizumab Monocular intravitreal injection of 1.25 mg in rabbits 400 µg/mL 4.32 days 3.3 µg/mL 6.86 days 5. www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_- _Scientific_Discussion/human/000715/WC500043550.pdf. 6. Kim H et al. Mol Vision 2009; 15:2803-12 7. Genentech. Avastin prescribing information, 2004 29
  30. 30. Risk of hypertension with intravitreal bevacizumab Plasma levels of VEGF before and after intravitreal bevacizumab (n = 11) Rasier R et al. Eye 2009;23:1714–8 *Patients who had hypertension and were under medication with anti-hypertensive drugs P-values: change in blood pressure vs. baseline Systolic blood pressure in patients with AMD receiving intravitreal bevacizumab 110 115 120 125 130 135 140 145 150 Hypertensive* (n = 42) Normotensive (n = 40) Baseline Day 1 Week 1 Week 3 Week 6 p = 0.001 p < 0.001 p < 0.003 p = 0.004 Systolic blood pressure, mmHg (mean ± SD) 30
  31. 31. Inhibition of systemic VEGF with bevacizumab  In 11 patients with diabetic retinopathy, treatment with intravitreal bevacizumab resulted in significantly decreased VEGF plasma levels1 • A single injection of 1.25 mg significantly reduced plasma VEGF levels from 1 day up to at least 30 days (114 pg/ml before treatment to 25 pg/ml at 30 days) • This reduction in plasma VEGF is comparable to that seen with intravenous bevacizumab in cancer patients (157 pg/ml to 45 pg/ml at 14 days)2 1. Matsuyama K, et al. Br J Ophthalmol published online June 10, 2010 2. Loupakis et al. J Clin Oncol 2007;25:1816–8 0 100 200 300 Concentrations of immunoreactive VEGF (pg/mL) Before 1 day 1 week 1 month Individual VEGF concentration Mean VEGF concentration p < 0.001 Plasma levels of VEGF before and after intravitreal bevacizumab (n = 11) 31
  32. 32. Carneiro et al: Arterial Thromboembolic Events in Patients with Exudative Age-Related Macula Degeneration Treated with Intravitreal Bevacizumab or Ranibizumab Study objectives  To determine and compare the incidence of ATEs in patients with wet AMD treated with intravitreal injections of bevacizumab or ranibizumab)  To evaluate whether bevacizumab administration constitutes a higher risk for ATE as compared to ranibizumab administration Study design:  Retrospective, non randomized, comparative, interventional study  Single- centre:Department of Ophthalmology, Hospital São João, Portugal  Treatment regimen: as-needed strategy (PRN) of treatment and follow up visits in 4 weekly intervals Wet AMD 378 patients* Ranibizumab group 219 patients *Patients that received both drugs for the treatments (n=56/15%) were excluded for the study, as well as patients that died due to cancer (n=4) and patients with congestive heart failure (n=2) Bevacizumab group 97 patients Carneiro AM et al, Ophthalmologica 2011;225:211–221 32
  33. 33. Primary analysis – ATE incidence rate 10.16 increased risk of ATEs with bevacizumab over ranibizumab  Statistically significant difference of ATE incidence rate between bevacizumab and ranibizumab treatment group * Fisher’s exact test p < 0.0001. OR = 10.16; 95% CI = 2.80–36.93. Bevacizumab (n=97) Ranibizumab (n=219) P value Total nr of ATEs 12 (12.4%) 3 (1.4%) p < 0.0001* MI 2 (2.1%) 1 (0.5%) Stroke 4 (4.1%) 2 (0.9%) Lethal stroke 2 (2.1%) 0 (0%) Sudden death 1 (1.0%) 0 (0%) Peripheral ATE 1 (1.0%) 0 (0%) TIA 1 (1.0%) 0 (0%) Unstable angina 1 (1.0%) 0 (0%) Carneiro AM et al, Ophthalmologica 2011;225:211–221 33
  34. 34. Conclusions  The findings could suggest that the occurrence of new ATEs is more frequent in the patients treated with bevacizumab than in those treated with ranibizumab  The present study has several limitations (mainly due to its retrospective nature, the relatively small number of patients as well as the lack of randomization).  Prospective randomised trials with large sample sizes to reduce CIs will have to further investigate the findings. Carneiro AM et al, Ophthalmologica 2011;225:211–221 34
  35. 35. Curtis et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010 methodology: Primary comparative analysis between groups Pegaptanib group 36,942 patients Bevacizumab group 38,718 patients Participants Photodynamic control group 52,256 patients Ranibizumab group 19,026 patients  Research-identifiable claim files and associated denominator files from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for all Medicare beneficiaries from January 1, 2004, through December 31, 2007  Beneficiaries aged 65 years or older who were living in the United States and who had any claim with a diagnosis of AMD  4 adverse events were examined: all-cause mortality, incident myocardial infarction, bleeding, and incident stroke 35 Wet AMD 146,942 patients Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  36. 36. Methodology: The groups were relatively homogeneous, with a slight trend in the ranibizumab groups for less healthy patients Baseline characteristics and concomitant diseases Photodynamic therapy Pegaptanib Bevacizumab Ranibizumab N 52,256 36,942 38,718 19,026 Age (median) 81.0 81.0 81.0 82.0 Male (%) 36.1 35.5 36.4 35.5 Co-morbid conditions (%) Cancer 15.9 16.2 15.6 16.9 Cerebrovascular disease 17.5 17.8 17.7 18.8 COPD 26.1 26.0 25.1 25.2 Congestive heart failure 15.3 15.5 15.3 14.9 Coronary heart disease 34.2 34.6 33.3 34.5 Dementia 2.9 2.9 2.9 3.2 Diabetes mellitus 24.5 25.1 26.8 25.1 Hypertension 74.0 74.8 74.8 76.1 Peptic ulcer disease 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.1 Peripheral arterial disease 7.1 7.5 7.5 8.0 Peripheral vascular disease 19.4 19.8 20.2 20.7 Renal disease 5.0 5.6 7.1 7.0 36 Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  37. 37. Adjusted results – adverse events at 1 Year Significantly lower hazard of mortality and MIs with ranibizumab  Significantly lower hazard of mortality with ranibizumab vs PDT or pegaptanib  Significantly lower hazard of myocardial infarction with ranibizumab vs PDT  No significant differences between bevacizumab vs other treatments Number of ATEs % (n) HR (99% CI) Pegaptanib Bevacizumab Ranibizumab P Mortality <0.001 Photodynamic therapy 1.01 (0.91–1.12) 0.94 (0.86–1.04) 0.85 (0.75–0.95) Pegaptanib 0.93 (0.84–1.04) 0.84 (0.74–0.95) Bevacizumab 0.90 (0.79–1.02) Myocardial infarction 0.005 Photodynamic therapy 0.92 (0.77–1.11) 0.88 (0.74–1.04) 0.73 (0.58–0.92) Pegaptanib 0.95 (0.78–1.16) 0.80 (0.62–1.02) Bevacizumab 0.84 (0.66–1.06) Bleeding 0.14 Photodynamic therapy 1.01 (0.92–1.10) 0.94 (0.86–1.02) 0.97 (0.88–1.07 Pegaptanib 0.93 (0.85–1.02) 0.96 (0.86–1.07) Bevacizumab 1.03 (0.93–1.15) Stroke 0.02 Photodynamic therapy 0.95 (0.82–1.11) 1.02 (0.89–1.17) 0.83 (0.69–0.99) Pegaptanib 1.07 (0.91–1.25) 0.87 (0.72–1.05) Bevacizumab 0.81 (0.68–0.98) 37 Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  38. 38. Methodology: Secondary comparative analysis between bevacizumab and ranibizumab Bevacizumab group 21,815 patients Participants Ranibizumab group 19,026 patients  Objective of secondary analysis: to compare hazard ratio of ranibizumab versus bevacizumab  Study population limited to newly-treated patients who received bevacizumab or ranibizumab from July through December 2006 38 Wet AMD 40,841 patients Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  39. 39. Secondary Medicare analysis shows significant differences in risk of death and stroke  Secondary analysis from retrospective Medicare claims analysis shows significantly increased risk of stroke (28%) and all-cause mortality (16%) with bevacizumab compared with ranibizumab1 Adverse event No. of events/ No. (%) of patients who received ranibizumab No. of events/ no. (%) of patients who received bevacizumab Unadjusted HR (95% CI) Adjusted HR (95% CI) July-December 2006 Death 647/19026 (4.1) 833/21815 (4.7) 0.87 (0.76–0.99) 0.86 (0.75–0.98) Myocardial infarction 170/19026 (1.1) 227/21815 (1.3) 0.84 (0.64–1.08) 0.83 (0.64–1.08) Stroke 289/19026 (1.8) 405/21815 (2.2) 0.80 (0.65–0.97) 0.78 (0.64–0.96) “After adjustment for patient characteristics, we observed significantly lower hazards of all-cause mortality… and stroke with ranibizumab compared with bevacizumab.” 1. Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9 39
  40. 40. Results – Secondary analysis hazard ratios at 1 Year Hazard ratio of mortality and stroke significantly lower with ranibizumab than with bevacizumab  The hazard ratios of 0.78 and 0.86 seen with ranibizumab versus bevacizumab correspond to a 22% (0.78 - 1) and 14% (0.86 - 1) reduction of risk with ranibizumab versus bevacizumab  These data can also be expressed in terms of increased risk with bevacizumab, corresponding to a 28% statistically significant increased risk of stroke for bevacizumab (1/0.78 - 1) and a 16% increased risk of mortality (1/0.86 - 1) Risk of death, myocardial infarction, bleeding and stroke with bevacizumab versus ranibizumab 40 Increased risks of death, myocardial infarction and stroke with Avastin® versus Lucentis® Adjusted outcomes at 1 year for the comparison of Lucentis® and Avastin® 0.86 (0.75–0.98) 0.83 (0.64–1.08) 1.03 (0.92–1.16) 0.78 (0.64–0.96) Fewer events with ranibizumab More events with ranibizumab *Adjusted outcomes at 1 year for the comparison of ranibizumab and bevacizumab Curtis LH et al. Arch Ophthalmol 2010;128:1273–9
  41. 41. Gower (JHU) et al, ARVO 2011: Adverse Event Rates Following Intravitreal Injection of Avastin or Lucentis for Treating Age-Related Macular Degeneration Background:  Intravitreal injections (IVT) of Bevacizumab (off-label) and Ranibizumab are used to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, the safety of Bevacizumab used for IVT has not been fully established.  Current clinical trials of Bevacizumab versus Ranibizumab for AMD are not powered to evaluate some infrequent but important safety outcomes. Study Objective:  This Medicare claims database analysis compares the relative safety of Ranibizumab and Bevacizumab for treating neovascular AMD. Gower EW, Cassard C, Chu L, Varma R, Klein R. Presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, May 2011 41
  42. 42. Methods  Medicare claims data were obtained for all beneficiaries with 1+ neovascular AMD claim between 2005-2009. Bevacizumab & Ranibizumab treatment were defined based on their respective drug codes paired with an IVT.  Beneficiaries receiving more than one treatment type were excluded.  To allow for equal follow up time, the primary analysis was limited to beneficiaries initiating treatment in 2008-9.  The primary analysis cohort includes 77,886 beneficiaries (46%Ran).  Propensity scores were used to help balance the groups on baseline characteristics.  Systemic and ocular event rates were calculated.  Hazard ratios (HR) comparing Bevacizumab with Ranibizumab were calculated using Cox proportional hazard models.  HRs adjusted for baseline comorbidities, demographics and socio-economic status proxies Gower EW, Cassard C, Chu L, Varma R, Klein R. Presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, May 2011 42
  43. 43. The results from the primary statistical analysis after adjustment for baseline demographics, comorbid conditions and socio- economic status are the following:  The risk of mortality was 11% higher with Avastin than with Lucentis (HR: 1.11; 99% CI: 1.01–1.23)  The risk of hemorrhagic stroke was 57% higher with Avastin than with Lucentis (HR: 1.57; 99% CI: 1.04–2.37)  The risk of ocular inflammation was 80% higher with Avastin than with Lucentis (HR: 1.8; 99% CI: 1.2–2.8)  There were no statistically significant differences in risk of myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke between the two treatments  Patients treated with Avastin were 11% more likely to have cataract surgery following AMD treatment (HR: 1.11; 99% CI: 1.01–1.23)  Patients treated with Avastin were 19% less likely to have newly diagnosed ocular hypertension/glaucoma (HR 0.81; 99% CI: 0.71–0.93)  Differences in overall mortality and hemorrhagic stroke were attenuated in secondary analyses that included use of Avastin or Lucentis based on unclassified drug codes and data back to 2006. Gower EW, Cassard C, Chu L, Varma R, Klein R. Presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, May 2011 43
  44. 44. Gower et al Medicare Analysis conclusions  Data suggest differences in the safety profile of Lucentis and Avastin  However, this study is limited by incomplete information on some important confounding factors, e.g., smoking, lipid and blood pressure levels, which would further clarify the relative safety of these treatments in wet AMD Gower EW, Cassard C, Chu L, Varma R, Klein R. Presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, May 2011 44
  45. 45. Bevacizumab is intended for intravenous administration and is not required to meet standards for ophthalmic solutions  Manufacturing standards for intravenous drug formulations permit a higher concentration of particulate matter than ophthalmic formulations Particulate matter may cause irritation and inflammation if injected into the eye  Requirements for particle counts in ophthalmic solutions are clearly defined in US Pharmacopoeia • USP chapter 789 limits for ophthalmic products: maximum of 50 particles of ≥10 μm permitted in a volume of 1 mL1 • USP chapter 788 limits for intravenous medications: maximum of 3000 particles of ≥10 μm per container (up to 100 mL)2 1. USP 28/NF 23, Chapter <788> "Particulate Matter in Injections". United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Inc. Rockville, MD 2005. 2. USP 28/NF 23, Chapter <789> "Particulate Matter in Ophthalmic Solutions". United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Inc. Rockville, MD 2005. 45
  46. 46. American Society of Hospital Pharmacists Guidelines1  ‘The sterility of [ophthalmic] products, as well as accuracy in the calculation and preparation of doses, is of great importance’  ‘In practice, serious errors in technique have occurred in the preparation of intravitreal solutions’  ‘To ensure adequate stability, uniformity and sterility, ophthalmic products from licensed manufacturers should be used whenever possible’ 1. ASHP. Am J Hosp Pharm 1993;50:1462–3 46
  47. 47. UK Royal College of Ophthalmologists guidance1  ‘The College does not recommend the routine use of intravitreal bevacizumab for choroidal neovascularisation over anti-VEGFs already licensed for that indication’  ‘It is now obvious that large randomized control trials are required to determine the safety, efficacy and optimal dosing of intravitreal bevacizumab’  ‘Ranibizumab is currently considered the gold standard in the treatment of CNV secondary to wet AMD’ 1. The Royal College of Ophthalmologists. The use of bevacizumab (Avastin) in AMD. 2009 47
  48. 48. 1. General Medical Council. Good Practice in Prescribing Medicines. http://www.gmc-uk.org/guidance/current/library/prescriptions_ faqs.asp#5d. (accessed Oct 2009) General Medical Council guidelines1  When prescribing a medicine for use outside the terms of its license, physicians must be satisfied that:  It would better serve the patient's needs than an appropriately licensed alternative  There is a sufficient evidence base and/or experience of using the medicine to demonstrate its safety and efficacy  Patients receive sufficient information about the proposed treatment, including any known serious or common side-effects or adverse reactions 48
  49. 49. Diagnostic and Treatment Dilemmas in RAP -6YR FOLLOW UP Dr. Ajay Dudani
  50. 50. Definition  Yannuzzi et al. coined the term retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) to describe a variant of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (NV-AMD) with a presumed retinal origin1  Retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) is a distinct form of choroidal neovascularization which may complicate a wet age related macular degeneration (AMD)2 1. Retina 2001;21:416e34; 2. Curr Drug Targets. 2011 Feb;12(2):199
  51. 51. RAP Features RAP is associated with  Proliferation of retinal capillaries  Intraretinal neovascularisation (IRN)  Surrounding telangiectatic response Clinical manifestations include  Pre- and intraretinal haemorrhages  Exudates  Intraretinal oedema  serous detachment of the pigment epithelium Br J Ophthalmol. 2010;94:672-67
  52. 52. Clinical Classification of RAP  Stage I - Intraretinal neovascularization (IRN): describes the capillary proliferation within the retina that originates from the deep capillary plexus in the paramacular region. This stage is often accompanied by intraretinal hemorrhages and edema.
  53. 53. Retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) Stage I: intraretinal neovascularization
  54. 54. Some More Images A, Fluorescein angiogram of an RAP stage I lesion. Note that intraretinal neovascularization (IRN) is bordered by telangiectatic vessels. B, Magnified image of the RAP lesion. C, Indocyanine green angiogram showing a “hot spot.” D, Ophthalmic coherence tomogram of the same case shows reflectance and shadowing by the IRN. Retina. 2008 Mar;28(3):375-84
  55. 55. Stage II  Stage II consists of sub retinal neovascularization (SRN) that occurs when the IRN extends posteriorly, beyond the photoreceptor layer of the retina into the subretinal space. A localized, neurosensory retinal detachment develops with increasing intraretinal edema, intraretinal and preretinal hemorrhages, as well as an associated serous pigment epithelial detachment (serous-PED)
  56. 56. RAP Stage II: subretinal neovascularization with a retinal-retinal anastomosis.
  57. 57. Some More Images A: Fluorescein angiogram of type 3 neovascularization stage II with serous pigment epithelial detachment (PED). Hyper-fluorescence of the PED (arrows) corresponds to the RAP lesion. B: Indocyanine green angiogram demonstrates the “hot spot,” whereas the serous PED is hypofluorescent and optically clear. C: Ophthalmic coherence tomogram (OCT) shows cystic change in the retina, the intraretinal RAP lesion (arrow), and the serous PED. D: Fluorescein angiogram of type 3 neovascularization stage II with serous PED. E: OCT reveals the intraretinal neovascularization and a possible Retina. 2008 Mar;28(3):375-84
  58. 58. Stage III  Stage III describes choroidal neovascularization seen clinically and angiographically, sometimes in association with a vascularized pigment epithelial detachment (vascularized-PED) . During the evolution of this vascularized process, an axonal communication between the retinal and choroidal circulation forms a retinal-choroidal anastomosis (RCA)
  59. 59. RAP Stage III: Choroidal neovascularization with a vascularized pigment epithelial detachment and a retinal-retinal anastomosis.
  60. 60. Some More Images A: Indocyanine green angiogram shows communication among intraretinal, subretinal, and choroidal neovascularization (retinal– choroidal anastomosis [RCA]). B: Optical coherence tomography shows the cascading neovascularization process with an RCA. Retina. 2008 Mar;28(3):375-84
  61. 61. CASE PRESENTATION
  62. 62. History  81year old male  Strong family history of AMD  LE – Diagnosed with AMD 8 years ago, Underwent 2 TTT’s, 3 PDT’s with IVTA, now has macular scar with Vn of HM  RE – Has had 1 PDT (Nov 2005) for extra foveal RAP lesion and 25 injections of Lucentis in the past 7 years.
  63. 63. Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
  64. 64. Initial OCT (sep 05)
  65. 65. Initial ICG (Early) (sep 05)
  66. 66. Initial ICG (mid) (sep 05)
  67. 67. Initial ICG (late) (sep 05)
  68. 68. Initial FFA (EARLY) (sep 05)
  69. 69. Initial FFA (mid) (sep 05)
  70. 70. Initial FFA (LATE) (sep 05)
  71. 71. PDT (sep 05)  Underwent PDT for RAP lesion  2 months later OCT (nov 05)
  72. 72. Monthly OCT’s  Underwent monthly OCT’s and had fluid in OCT after 6 months. (may 06)
  73. 73. FF at this time (may 06)
  74. 74. ICG (early) at this time (may 06)
  75. 75. ICG (mid) at this time (may 06)
  76. 76. ICG (late) at this time (may 06)
  77. 77. Lucentis started (may 06)  Underwent 3 injections of lucentis at 2 monthly intervals  Then had monthly OCT’s with no fluid and maintaining vision of 6/9 N5 for the next 8 months POST INJECTION OCT
  78. 78. OCT 8 months after 3 consecutive lucentis injections (may 2007)
  79. 79. Lucentis  Undergoing monthly OCT’s since 3 years now  Since May 2007, fluid appears on OCT every 3 months. FFA every year. There is no change in vision / or metamorphopsia.  Has received Lucentis every 3 months since May 2007.
  80. 80. Lucentis Protocol followed  Initially 3 injections at 2 month intervals  Monitored with monthly OCTs – Fluid was noted 8 months later – Injection given.  Underwent cataract surgery under cover of Lucentis injection – 1 week before and 2 more injections, monthly, after surgery.  Further monitored on monthly basis and has developed fluid consistently every 3 months warranting an injection.
  81. 81. RECENT OCTs (2008- till date)  OCT (Sep 08) : Fluid with thickening always in same area- infero – nasal extra foveal region.  Vision 6/9  No metamorphopsia Lucentis given
  82. 82. OCT (Oct 08):  Post injection- no fluid / no thickening
  83. 83. OCT (Dec 08)  3 months post injection- Infero-nasal extra foveal thickening. No fluid. FFA done. Vision 6/9 No metamorphopsia LUCENTIS GIVEN
  84. 84. (Dec 08) FFA: Early
  85. 85. FFA: Mid
  86. 86. FFA: Late
  87. 87. OCT – Jan 09  No fluid No Thickening Vision 6/9  Needed injection again in march 09
  88. 88. March 09 to May 09  Injection lucentis every 3 months  There is infero- nasal thickening in para foveal region just prior to fluid appearing
  89. 89. On May 09  Vision: RE 6/9, N5 LE HM reduced contrast vision  Bilateral pseudophakia  RE: Confluent drusen with RPE atrophy  LE: Extensive macular scar with serous elevation.  We now inject 2 weeks prior to 3 months and then extend so that we inject just before the fluid appears
  90. 90. Lucentis Protocol followed (RE)  Initially 3 injections at 2 month intervals  Monitored with monthly OCTs – Fluid was noted 8 months later – Injection given.  Underwent cataract surgery under cover of Lucentis injection – 1 week before and 2 more injections, monthly, after surgery.  Further monitored on monthly basis and has developed fluid consistently every 3 months warranting an injection.  Treat and extend
  91. 91. Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
  92. 92. Serial angiography Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA)
  93. 93. Serial OCTs Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – fluid 6 months later – Lucentis started
  94. 94. Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post injection March 09 – fluid in 3 months – Thickening of same parafoveal area every 3 months
  95. 95. Serial SLO photos Aug 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 May 2011
  96. 96. JAN2012 96
  97. 97. APRIL2012 97
  98. 98. Discussion  RPE atrophy progressed in last 4 years  Reduced contrast vision  Protocol:  Judicial use of Lucentis  Extend the interval between injections based on fluid on OCT.
  99. 99. Yannuzzi’s Opinion  Complimented on accurate diagnosis  The Retinal Angiomatous Proliferation which was on the nasal side of the fovea in the left eye soon became associated with pigment epithelial detachment.  Macula is flat, but there is regressed and consolidated neovascularization  Only a few intraretinal cystic changes are present
  100. 100. Yannuzzi’s Opinion  The primary concern is well known and manifested in the paramacular region with globular atrophy.  For some reason, this particular variant of neovascular age-related macular degeneration becomes associated with a virulent type of progressive atrophy.  Cause of the above is not known clearly  According to Dr. K. Bailey Freund and me (Yannuzzi) atrophic progression can be beyond insidious in nature  I do not believe that is associated with the injections, but certainly we don’t have absolute information regarding that.
  101. 101. Yannuzzi’s Opinion  With an acuity of 20/25+, medication interval at 3 months should be used on experiencing recurrent exudation for a shorter period.  Maintenance of your systemic blood pressure, avoidance of chronic exposure to the sun and smoking, and supplemental anti-oxidant medications would be supportive measures within the group.  There is no evidence regarding the Lutein, but Omega 3 and of course the standard anti-oxidants are rational supplemental medications.

