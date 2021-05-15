Anti vegf switch-DR AJAY I DUDANI-MUMBAI RETINA CENTRE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SWITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE AJAY I DUDANI MUMBAI RETINA CENTRE
Case Presentation • 84 yr old physician • Hypertensive ,CABG done • One eyed • LE lost in 2001 : preVEGF era DUE TO RAP • ...
29 TH JULY 20015 6/9 N6
1S T SEPT14 POST 31 LUCENTIS
8TH SEPT14 POST 1ST EYLEA
6TH JAN 2015 FLUID
12 JAN 2015 POST 2ND EYLEA
WHY DID WE SWITCH • POST 27 LUCENTIS OVER 2005 TO 2014 • TACHYPHYLAXIS • FREQUENCY OF INJECTION REDUCED TO 2 MONTHLY WITH ...
July 2013 • Patient’s RE vision 6/9 N6 • TODAY RECEIVING HIS 27 TH INJECTION OF LUCENTIS
FLASHBACK • 15 YEARS AGO • STARTED WITH WET AMD IN LEFT EYE • LIFE SENTENCE FOR BLINDNESS • MEDIEVAL TREATMENT • TTT • PDT...
FLASHBACK • 10 YEARS AGO IN NOV 2005 • DEATH SENTENCE • WET AMD IN RIGHT EYE • STARTED WITH PDT • MAY2006 GOT THE ELIXIR O...
History • 84 year old male • Strong family history of AMD • LE – Diagnosed with AMD 12 years ago(2001), Underwent 2 TTT’s,...
Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
Serial angiography Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA)
Serial angiography-RE Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA) RAP LESION
Serial OCTs Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – fluid 6 months later –...
Serial OCTs - PEDs with fluid Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – flui...
Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post...
Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post...
Serial SLO photos Aug 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 May 2011
Serial SLO photos Nov 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 July 2013
Anti-VEGF Switch.. Some Recently Published Papers...
• Retrospective study involving 192 eyes from 172 patients. • For a patient to be eligible for switch, at least three cons...
Non-responders benefitted from Switch to Aflibercept
* NO added benefit in case of Responders - No further functional or anatomical improvement despite switch
Take Away from Paper 1 • Aflibercept could be considered in Ranibizumab or Bevacizumab treated patients who respond sub-op...
Paper 2: Switchback from Aflibercept to Ranibizumab
47 eyes of 45 patients of neovascular AMD treated Initially with Ranibizumab, then Aflibercept ; and later again switched ...
Take Away: Paper 2 Switch back to the prior agent (in this case Ranibizumab) also helps !
Questions to Audience • Paper 1 & Paper 2: What should we do !!!! • How to define Response to anti-VEGF - Good / poor / su...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. SWITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE AJAY I DUDANI MUMBAI RETINA CENTRE
  2. 2. Case Presentation • 84 yr old physician • Hypertensive ,CABG done • One eyed • LE lost in 2001 : preVEGF era DUE TO RAP • RE :RAP LESION 2005 • 31 LUCENTIS PRN(3-4 monthly) • EYLEA SWITCH IN SEPT 2014 • SECOND DOSE IN JAN2015> DRY TILL DATE 6/6N6 • STRONG FAMILY HISTORY
  3. 3. 29 TH JULY 20015 6/9 N6
  4. 4. 1S T SEPT14 POST 31 LUCENTIS
  5. 5. 8TH SEPT14 POST 1ST EYLEA
  6. 6. 6TH JAN 2015 FLUID
  7. 7. 12 JAN 2015 POST 2ND EYLEA
  8. 8. WHY DID WE SWITCH • POST 27 LUCENTIS OVER 2005 TO 2014 • TACHYPHYLAXIS • FREQUENCY OF INJECTION REDUCED TO 2 MONTHLY WITH NEW LEAKAGE SITE • VERY STRICT ABOUT FLUID PRESENCE • OCT DONE WEEKLY • GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY SETTING IN BIG WAY
  9. 9. July 2013 • Patient’s RE vision 6/9 N6 • TODAY RECEIVING HIS 27 TH INJECTION OF LUCENTIS
  10. 10. FLASHBACK • 15 YEARS AGO • STARTED WITH WET AMD IN LEFT EYE • LIFE SENTENCE FOR BLINDNESS • MEDIEVAL TREATMENT • TTT • PDT • LASER TO FEEDER ETC
  11. 11. FLASHBACK • 10 YEARS AGO IN NOV 2005 • DEATH SENTENCE • WET AMD IN RIGHT EYE • STARTED WITH PDT • MAY2006 GOT THE ELIXIR OF SIGHT LUCENTIS • LEFT EYE WAS LOST IN THE PRE VEGEF ERA • PARADIGM SHIFT WITH LUCENTIS
  12. 12. History • 84 year old male • Strong family history of AMD • LE – Diagnosed with AMD 12 years ago(2001), Underwent 2 TTT’s, 3 PDT’s with IVTA, now has macular scar with Vn of HM
  13. 13. Fundus Photos before injections (sep 2005)
  14. 14. Serial angiography Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA)
  15. 15. Serial angiography-RE Sep 2005 (FFA) May 2006 (ICG) Oct 2008 (FFA) RAP LESION
  16. 16. Serial OCTs Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – fluid 6 months later – Lucentis started
  17. 17. Serial OCTs - PEDs with fluid Sep 05 – PDT done May 06 – post lucentis – 3 injections at 2 monthly intervals May 06 – fluid 6 months later – Lucentis started
  18. 18. Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post injection March 09 – fluid in 3 months – Thickening of same parafoveal area every 3 months
  19. 19. Serial OCTs May 07 – Fluid 8 months after last injection – needed injection every 3 months since.. Jan 09 – eg of OCT post injection March 09 – fluid in 3 months – Thickening of same parafoveal area every 3 months
  20. 20. Serial SLO photos Aug 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 May 2011
  21. 21. Serial SLO photos Nov 2010 Mar 2009 Sep 2008 July 2013
  22. 22. Anti-VEGF Switch.. Some Recently Published Papers...
  23. 23. • Retrospective study involving 192 eyes from 172 patients. • For a patient to be eligible for switch, at least three consecutive monthly injections must have been administered. Paper 1: Aflibercept Switch after at least three Ranibizumab or Bevacizumab inj
  24. 24. Non-responders benefitted from Switch to Aflibercept
  25. 25. * NO added benefit in case of Responders - No further functional or anatomical improvement despite switch
  26. 26. Take Away from Paper 1 • Aflibercept could be considered in Ranibizumab or Bevacizumab treated patients who respond sub-optimally or poorly after at least three consecutive injections • No benefit to aflibercept switch if patient has responded good / optimally after three consecutive monthly injections of Ranibizumab or Bevacizumab
  27. 27. Paper 2: Switchback from Aflibercept to Ranibizumab
  28. 28. 47 eyes of 45 patients of neovascular AMD treated Initially with Ranibizumab, then Aflibercept ; and later again switched to Ranibizumab T0 -- T1 : Switch from Ranibizumab to Aflibercept T1 – T2 : Switching back from Aflibercept to Ranibizumab
  29. 29. Take Away: Paper 2 Switch back to the prior agent (in this case Ranibizumab) also helps !
  30. 30. Questions to Audience • Paper 1 & Paper 2: What should we do !!!! • How to define Response to anti-VEGF - Good / poor / suboptimal / non-responder - Tachyphylaxis / Tolerance / Drug Resistance: Patients doing very well for first eight to ten months but showing decreased efficacy later on; and also .. vice versa... patients showing poor response initially but gradually showing good response..) • When to consider switch ? • Non-responder to particular anti-VEGF or All modes of the treatment (consider scar, atrophy, genetic make-up, under treatment, misdiagnosis)
  31. 31. THANK YOU

