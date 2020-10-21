Successfully reported this slideshow.
Washable Markers Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027
Market Summary The Global Washable Markers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from USD 453.3 million in 2019 to...
Market Summary Another mentionable reason is that the non-toxic markers have been in huge demand by the consumers due to t...
Market Summary Key market players include Crayola, Faber – Castell, Liqui-Mark Corporation, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt....
Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) • Chi...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized researc...
Washable Markers Market 2020 | TOP COMPANIES: Crayola, Faber – Castell, Liqui-Mark Corporation, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and more.

  1. 1. Washable Markers Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027
  2. 2. Market Summary The Global Washable Markers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from USD 453.3 million in 2019 to USD 561.3 million in 2027. The Global Washable Markers Market Report is an extensive and comprehensive document comprising details on business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market on global and regional levels. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments of the Global Washable Markers Market along with an in-depth analysis of drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, growth prospects, opportunities. The report strives to offer a deeper understanding of the Washable Markers industry by offering an extensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional segmentation. The report assesses the impact of various market factors on the growth of the Washable Markers market in key regions and across key segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key influencing factor. It offers a detailed insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the situation post-COVID-19. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market.
  3. 3. Market Summary Another mentionable reason is that the non-toxic markers have been in huge demand by the consumers due to the involvement of the teenager who occupies a mentionable portion of the market. Teenagers have the habits of licking their hands and fingers most often. The washable markers are mostly made of non-toxic chemical compounds such as cyclic alkylene carbonates, and some of the food-grade vegetable dyes, which are safe for the children. The availability of the ultra-clean washable markers increased the applications and usages of the markers amongst many end-use verticals. Offering a wide range of colorful, ultra clean washable markers by some of the dominant players in the market like Crayola LLC, could effectively create a monopoly in the market, and gained them a huge consumer preference. The pigments used in these markers are extremely dissolved into water-based mediums. Being a water-based liquid agent, the marks drawn by these markers allow them to get dissolved or separated when they are exposed to water, even after hours of having dried. This way, a gentle rub with any cloth, tissue, paper, cotton-based duster can erase out the ink drawn by these markers conveniently. Some of these premium quality ultra-clean washable markers can be washed off with just using the bare hands even. Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1963
  4. 4. Market Summary Key market players include Crayola, Faber – Castell, Liqui-Mark Corporation, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Dri Mark Products Inc., F.I.L.A. Group, STABILO International GmbH, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Carioca S.p.a., and Newell Brands, among others Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions. • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) • Semi-Washable • Ultra-Clean Washable • Self-Vanishing • Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) • Rehydrateable • Non-Toxic • Multi-Surface • Scented To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/washable-markers- market
  5. 5. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) • Children Usage • Educational Sectors • Official Purpose • Others The extensive analysis of the key geographical regions include: • North America (U.S., Canada) • Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) • Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) • Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1963
