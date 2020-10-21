3 d printing filament market

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 3D Printing Filament Market To Reach USD 9.47 Billion By 2026
  2. 2. Market Summary Market Size – USD 1.41 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace and defense and medical industries and government investment The 3D Printing Filament Market is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product.
  3. 3. Market Summary The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes. Accelerated prototyping is being broadly accepted as a technology for product design, prototyping, product sampling, and concept modeling to the final steps of manufacturing, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D Printing Filament market. 3D printing is considered as one of the most significant disruptive technologies of this century, shifting from prototyping to a potential production process across several industries. 3D printing is anticipated to have a positive influence on several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, and consumer goods. The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users. Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1717
  4. 4. Market Summary Key market players include BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, Dowdupont Inc., Oxford Performance Materials. Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions. Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) • Plastic • Metal • Ceramic End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) • Aerospace & Defense Medical • Medical & Dental • Automotive • Consumer electronics • Others To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing- filament-market
  5. 5. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) • Manufacturing • Prototyping • Others The extensive analysis of the key geographical regions include: • North America (U.S., Canada) • Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) • Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) • Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1717
