Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diﬀerent makes the Diﬀerence NUANCE STUDIO
LITHEOZ Reintroducing concrete from a basic construction material to a high quality luxury product, Nuance Studio is a sta...
Nuance Studio specializes production in various verticals of design, for both indoor & outdoor spaces. Backed with modern ...
EXPLORING Creativity Most perceptions about everything is limited to its primary purpose. The “Diﬀerence” is in exploring ...
“THE ARTISTIC CAPABILITY OF REINFORCED CONCRETE IS SO FANTASTIC - THAT IS THE WAY TO GO.” - OSCAR NIEMYER
Going Beyond PRIMARY When imagination and creativity become the dynamics of product design, limitations begin to cease. Br...
FORUM MALL (Koramangala, Banagalore)
Going Beyond GREY The next possibility we explored after moving concrete from a basic construction material to a luxury pr...
DESIGN & TEXTURE With superﬁne grains & particles packing density, Litheoz is able to replecate intricate mold details wit...
Product Galleria
Product Galleria
Product Galleria
Product Galleria
Product Galleria
Corporate Office & Flagship Studio 290/A, 4th floor, 34th cross, 9th main, Jayanagar 4th Block, Bangalore 560 011, India. ...
Nuance studio | Unique Concrete solutions for interior design and architecture
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nuance studio | Unique Concrete solutions for interior design and architecture

37 views

Published on

Nuance Studio introduces you to the luxury side of concrete. We use the state of the art technology to create a perfect blend of materials and designs that bring elegance and add style to your spaces. Transform ordinary interiors into luxurious experiences with our bespoke designs and precise craftsmanship.



Premium collection of Superior Quality Concrete wall panels, Designer Concrete Wash Basins, Designer concrete Furniture. Light weight concrete wall panels. Concrete wall cladding.

https://www.thenuancestudio.com


And Yes! We are concrete about our passion.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nuance studio | Unique Concrete solutions for interior design and architecture

  1. 1. Diﬀerent makes the Diﬀerence NUANCE STUDIO
  2. 2. LITHEOZ Reintroducing concrete from a basic construction material to a high quality luxury product, Nuance Studio is a state- of-art set up, using technologically advanced and ultra high performance concrete named “Litheoz”.
  3. 3. Nuance Studio specializes production in various verticals of design, for both indoor & outdoor spaces. Backed with modern techniques, Litheoz is a custo- mizable material that can be moulded into diﬀerent forms and shapes. The concrete DIFFERENCE
  4. 4. EXPLORING Creativity Most perceptions about everything is limited to its primary purpose. The “Diﬀerence” is in exploring the inﬁnite possibilites that lay ahead. Concrete, a material categorized as a basic part of construction, has actively been experimented across history. This earthy material having rigid characteristics, has been moulded, carved and designed, resulting in excellent manifestation of creativity. Renounded architects such as Zaha Hadid, Tadao Ando and many others have explored this inﬁnite possibilites of concrete, leading them to design unique marvels in the vast realm of architecture.
  5. 5. “THE ARTISTIC CAPABILITY OF REINFORCED CONCRETE IS SO FANTASTIC - THAT IS THE WAY TO GO.” - OSCAR NIEMYER
  6. 6. Going Beyond PRIMARY When imagination and creativity become the dynamics of product design, limitations begin to cease. Bringing in a product, developed to customize, Litheoz is a fresh verticlal encompassing all areas of handcrafted living. By blending the best of traditional/modern mold making and casting methodoligies, skillful designers who are well aware of the potential of Litheoz, develop products or an experience in close connection to your unique requirements. Creating possibilites in a space bound by limitations, Nuance Studio will eﬃcently transform your ideas to reality.
  7. 7. FORUM MALL (Koramangala, Banagalore)
  8. 8. Going Beyond GREY The next possibility we explored after moving concrete from a basic construction material to a luxury product, is its colour. Nuance Studio has carefully formulated and hand picked twelve standardized colours to exquisitely compliment Litheoz. One other unique feature is the “+1” oﬀering. Here, we create a custom made colour to match your unique liking or requirement.
  9. 9. DESIGN & TEXTURE With superﬁne grains & particles packing density, Litheoz is able to replecate intricate mold details with incredible accuracy. Leather, fabric, leaves, and other numerous textures have deftly created as per unique requirements, with an ever growing room for never ending possibilites. Oﬀering three standerized textures: Smooth, Distressed & Travertine, Litheoz creates these patterns naturally, resulting it an unique handcrafted products each time.
  10. 10. Product Galleria
  11. 11. Product Galleria
  12. 12. Product Galleria
  13. 13. Product Galleria
  14. 14. Product Galleria
  15. 15. Corporate Office & Flagship Studio 290/A, 4th floor, 34th cross, 9th main, Jayanagar 4th Block, Bangalore 560 011, India. info@thenuancestudio.com | +91-8040998777

×