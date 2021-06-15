El verbo del gerundio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intermediate Spanish 2 Javier Sánchez Mesas – Lecturer of Spanish Por : Aliya Alkuwari 
1) Estoy tocando el piano 2) Estamos bailando en el gimnasio Regular:ando Intermediate Spanish 2 Javier Sánchez Mesas – Le...
1) Están viviendo en Londres 2) Estas comiendo la cena Regular:iendo Intermediate Spanish 2 Javier Sánchez Mesas – Lecture...
1) Leer_leyendo 2) Oír _ oyendo 1) Dormir_durmiendo 2) Decir_diciendo 1) Estoy durmiendo. 2) Están diciendo muchas palabra...
Intermediate Spanish 2 Javier Sánchez Mesas – Lecturer of Spanish
Jun. 15, 2021

