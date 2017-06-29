disturbance and diversity in Temperate Grassland

The Lotka-Volterra competition equations predict that under such circumstances, one species will exclude all others. Speci...
interspecific competition intraspecific competition (Competition between individuals of two species that reduces the fitne...
However, as Sousa’s work shows, even where species compete for a single resource, such as space in the intertidal zone, se...
Weigh approximately 1 kg as adults Live in colonies containing 10-55 individuals per hectare
 Build extensive burrow systems that are 1 to 3 m deep and about 15 m long, with tunnel diameters of 10 to 13 cm and two ...
have substantial effects on the structure of plant communities at several spatial scales
Because of the activities of these rodents, each of these areas supports vegetative communities distinctive from the surro...
Whicker and Detling estimate that plant species diversity is greatest in areas experiencing intermediate levels of disturb...
By burrowing and piling earth and by grazing and clipping vegetation, prairie dogs remove vegetation from areas around the...
Those species investing most heavily in dispersal are usually the first to arrive. However, these early colonists can be d...
One of the most important of these are the pocket gophers of the family Geomyidae.
The influences of prairie dogs and pocket gophers on plant communities are a consequence of a combination of physical dist...
Housing developments cover the countryside as human populations continue their rapid growth.
Deforestation continues at an alarming rate in both temperate and tropical regions.
Industries pollute air and water
The destruction of natural communities that we often associate with humans is a consequence of the extreme levels of distu...
Figure 16.22
Figure 16.22 Human populations and activity are a major source of disturbance. For example: (a). Housing developments gene...
The growing energy demands of our population and our reliance on fossil fuels are driving global warming, disturbing habit...
These are the high levels of disturbance that the intermediate disturbance hypothesis predicts will lead to reduced divers...
Environments disturbed by human activity are not, however devoid of life and some, such as the chalk grasslands of Europe,...
Chalk Grasslands of Europe
While Urbanization is considered a major threat to biodiversity, Stuart Pickett, Director of the Baltimore Ecosystem Study...
Studies of Urban Diversity have included plants, land snails, beetles, butterflies, spiders, fish, aquatic invertebrates, ...
Urbanization has been shown to reduce both bird species richness and evenness in Phoenix, Arizona, and Baltimore, Maryland...
In the study of bird species richness along gradients of land use intensity, Robert Blair (2004) recorded the highest numb...
Figure 16.23a
Figure 16.23a Shows that bird species richness peaked in the middle of gradients of land use intensity, peaking in both st...
One of the drivers of change in bird species richness along these gradients, is habitat modification. Habitat changes from...
Most significantly, the richness of native woodland birds decreased as land use intensity increased in both California and...
As a result, the similarity between the bird communities at the California and Ohio study sites increased toward the Urban...
Figure 16.24
This pattern gives some insight into the basis for concerns that an increasingly urbanized world will contribute to a homo...
Pickett and his colleagues (2008) counter this concern by pointing out that the diversity of other groups of organisms For...
#GODBLESS
    ×