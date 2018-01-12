Principis de la composició

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Composició
QUÈ ÉS LA COMPOSICIÓ? DEFINICIÓ La disposició dels elements sobre un pla. Aquests elements poden ser diversos: formes, ...
QUÈ ÉS LA COMPOSICIÓ? A TENIR EN COMPTE · Per aconseguir un disseny efectiu no només hem d'unir els elements, sinó que ho ...
PRINCIPIS DE LA COMPOSICIÓ
PRINCIPIS DE LA COMPOSICIÓ EQUILIBRI JERARQUIA UNITAT VARIETAT RITME CONTRAST CENTRE D’INTERÈS REPETICIÓ
EQUILIBRI
EQUILIBRI DEFINICIÓ L'equilibri és l'organització dels elements perquè res domini part d'un treball, o perquè sembli mé...
EQUILIBRI CONCEPTES IMPORTANTS ESPAI POSITIU. L’espai positiu és una forma o objecte que sembla existir a la vista ESPAI...
EQUILIBRI ASIMETRIA El disseny asimètric els elements no estan centrats, sinó que s'utilitza tot el pla per crear composi...
EQUILIBRI SIMETRIA Al disseny simètric els elements estan centrats o guarden les mateixes proporcions, s'utilitza per dis...
UNITAT
UNITAT CONTINUÏTAT PROXIMITAT REPETICIÓ DEFINICIÓ Quan un conjunt d'elements organitzats i relacionats entre si represente...
UNITAT CONTINUÏTAT La unitat per continuïtat és quan els elements de la composició s'articulen entorn de la construccio...
UNITAT PROXIMITAT L'ús d'un mateix element, característica o lògica de la disposició per construir blocs dins la compos...
UNITAT REPETICIÓ L'ús d'un mateix element, característica o lògica de la disposició per construir la composició. Quan a...
JERARQUIA
JERARQUIA DEFINICIÓ Una composició necessita que la tensió i esamuls entre els elements estiguin integrats per un eleme...
COLOR
ESCALA
ALINEACIÓN
CONTRAST
CONTRAST DEFINICIÓ Es defineix com la contraposició, comparació o diferència notable que existeix entre els elements. Pe...
COLOR
COLOR
COLOR
ESCALA
ESCALA
ESCALA
FORMA
FORMA
FORMA TIPOGRAFÍA
TEXTURA
TEXTURA
TEXTURA
TIPOGRAFÍA
TIPOGRAFÍA
VARIETAT
VARIETAT DEFINICIÓ És l'organització d'elements contrastants dintre del conjunt. El seu principal objectiu és captar l'in...
CENTRE D’INTERÈS
CENTRE D’INTERÉS DEFINICIÓ Els centres d'interès són punts d'interès que es creen a la percepció humana i la cerca que f...
REPETICIÓ
REPETICIÓ DEFINICIÓ Reproducció exacta dels elements dins d'una mateixa composició. COLOR TEXTURA DIRECCIÓ POSICIÓ ESPA...
RITME
RITME DEFINICIÓ El ritme és una repetició d'elements (línies, contorns, formes o colors) els quals poden ser constants o...
ACTIVITAT
ACTIVITAT ANÀLISI DE LA REVISTA NEO2 • Entrega: Divendres 19 de Gener a les 15,30h • Preferiblement per parelles • Totes l...
Gràcies
