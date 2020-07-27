Successfully reported this slideshow.
HUKUM OHM TINGKATAN 2 BAB 7 : KEELEKTRIKAN & KEMAGNETAN
Arus, I Voltan, V Rintangan, R Maksud/D efinisi Arus ialah kadar pengaliran cas elektron Voltan ialah daya yang menggerakk...
HUKUM OHM
V I R
Contoh 1
Contoh 2
Contoh 3
Keelektrikan & Kemagnetan Tingkatan 2
Hukum Ohm

  1. 1. HUKUM OHM TINGKATAN 2 BAB 7 : KEELEKTRIKAN & KEMAGNETAN
  2. 2. Arus, I Voltan, V Rintangan, R Maksud/D efinisi Arus ialah kadar pengaliran cas elektron Voltan ialah daya yang menggerakkan cas elektron dari satu titik ke titik lain melalui konduktor. Rintangan ialah sifat bahan yang menentang pengaliran cas elektron. Unit SI ampere (A) Volt (V) Ohm (Ω) Alat mengukur ammeter voltmeter ohmmeter Simbol (lukis simbol)
