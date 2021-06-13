Successfully reported this slideshow.
 INTRODUCTION  HISTROY  CLIMATE CHANGE  CAUSES OF GLOBAL WARMING  EFFECTS OF GLOBAL WARMING  CONTROL  REFERENCE
 A Gradual increase in the overall temperature of earth’s atmosphere generally attributed to the green house effect cause...
 Global warming refers to climate changes.  Global warming driven by human – induced emissions of greenhouse gases and t...
 Svante Arrhenius (1859 – 1927) was a Swedish scientist that was the first to claim in1896 that fossil fuel combustion ma...
 Power plants  Transportation  Farming  Deforestation  Fertilizers  Oil Drilling  Permafrost
 Variation in Sun’s Intensity  Industrial Activity  Agricultural Activity  Forest Fires  Earth’s own feedback loop  ...
 More frequent and severe weather.  Higher death rates.  Dirtier air.  Higher wildlife extinction rates.  More acidic...
 Power your home witg renewable energy.  Reduce water waste.  Weatherize.
THANK YOU
