PHOTOSHOOT IMAGES OldGroup Productions
For the first photoshoot, we decided to take pictures of the backfield in our school. We believed that this would allow us...
Our second photoshoot, was taken in for our magazine image. By having another photoshoot, allowed s to have a range of ima...
Published in: Education
  1. 1. PHOTOSHOOT IMAGES OldGroup Productions
  2. 2. For the first photoshoot, we decided to take pictures of the backfield in our school. We believed that this would allow us to have a range of options for where to shoot our trailer. Additionally, we also took images of our main antagonist in the photography studio. These images would be used on our posters. By taking the photoshoot in a studio it would allow us to have the best quality photos, instead of taking a screenshot of an image from the trailer. It would also enable us to edit the image to fit our poster.
  3. 3. Our second photoshoot, was taken in for our magazine image. By having another photoshoot, allowed s to have a range of images that we could use to create the best magazine possible. Moreover, it allowed each member of our group to have images that would fit the type of magazine that they would be creating. We decided to have the photoshoot in a studio as it could easily be edited on Photoshop. In order to keep continuity, we decided to wear the same clothes that we wore in the trailer. This way our magazine, poster and trailer could all be linked together.

