ANNABEL LEEBy Edgar Allan Poe
Lee was the last complete poem by the author Edgar Allan Poe. It was written in
LOVE Theme
"Annabel Lee" is about a beautiful, painful memory. The speaker of the poem is remembering his long-lost love, Annabel Lee...
Annabel Lee
The speaker knew Annabel Lee many years ago, when she was a girl, and they both lived "in a kingdom by the sea.“ He and An...
Annabel Lee
The speaker wants to let us know that their love was special and intense, even though they were so young. This love is so ...
Annabel Lee
The jealousy of the angels was the reason why a wind came down from a cloud and killed his girlfriend. And he tells us how...
Death and Annabel’s family are trying to tear these two lovers apart, to “shut her up” in a “sepulchre.”
Annabel Lee
Even if death might seem to be the end of love, the speaker tells us that isn’t the case for him and Annabel. Nothing in h...
Annabel Lee
Their love is unbroken, because they can’t be separated by death. The speaker spends his nights curled up next to Annabel’...
The love of two becomes eternal. Lesson
END
