Verktygets namn: Zoom Zoom är ett videochattverktyg. Du kan använda det för att hålla online-klasser, besöka vänner och sl...
Komma igång med Zoom Instruktioner för Utbildare Börja med att gå till www.zoom.us 1. På det övre högra hörnet, klicka på ...
Zoom
  3. 3. Verktygets namn: Zoom Zoom är ett videochattverktyg. Du kan använda det för att hålla online-klasser, besöka vänner och släktingar, och även gå med i avlägsna händelser som födelsedagskalas. För lärare ger den kostnadsfria versionen av Zoom flera användbara funktioner, bland annat möjligheten att vara värd för möten med upp till 100 deltagare, och att låta eleverna ordlöst signalera till läraren att de har en fråga, brainstorma på en virtuell whiteboard, och samarbeta i projekt genom att kommentera dokument på andra elevers skärmar. Lärande aktiviteter: Presentation, Interaktion/Bedömning Passar inlärningsstil : Visuellt, fonetiska, Praktiska Användarvänlighet: Nybörjare till Semi-Avancerad Möjlig individualisering: Med "vänt" klassrum-modellen kan lärare tilldela eleverna nytt material att lära sig på egen hand (videor, läs-uppgifter etc.), för att sedan använda klass- tiden för att hjälpa till att klargöra den nya informationen och sätta den till användning. Interaktiva element: Förutom bara röstchattande ger Zoom eleverna ett bra verktyg för att interagera med varandra och läraren, arbeta tillsammans och till och med dela in sig i mindre grupper - precis som om de satt med varandra i ett klassrum.
  4. 4. Komma igång med Zoom Instruktioner för Utbildare Börja med att gå till www.zoom.us 1. På det övre högra hörnet, klicka på den blå "Sign Up, It's Free"-knappen 2. Ange din e-postadress och klicka på "Sign Up" 3. Du får ett e-postmeddelande från Zoom för att aktivera. Gå till din e-post och klicka på Aktivera konto. 4. Du omdirigeras till att fylla i ditt förnamn, efternamn och skapa ett lösenord 5. Om du vill bjuda in andra administratörer eller personal att registrera sig för sina egna Zoom-konton kan du ange deras e-postadresser och välja kryssrutan "Jag är inte en robot". Annars väljer du "Hoppa över det här steget" 6. Ladda ner Zoom: https://zoom.us/download
  The European Commission's support for the production of this publication does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views only of the authors, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

