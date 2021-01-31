Pioneer valleyscenes.ppx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Darling, You're Making a Scene: Build Your Fiction, Memoir and Creative Nonfiction Narratives with Lively Scenes
Few Workshop Guidelines  Slides will be available and link sent for 3 days  Questions at two points – write in comments
What You Will Learn Today  Macro and micro issues  That all-important opening and closing scenes  Show don't tell
Favorite Movie or Book Scenes My 3 Fave Scenes (movie or recent book or play) The most thing I remember from each fave scene
SCENES MICRO ISSUES
Micro 1: The Opening Scene Establish … • Degree of narrative distance: Is this the voice of innocence? Or experience? • Vo...
Micro 2A: The Opening Scene (a) Write down 4 things you know about this woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py8AgB5kyc4...
Micro 3: Show, Don’t Tell  Choose specifics, not generalities (e.g., a blue Skylark)  Use 5 senses to make us care  Sen...
Micro 3: Show, Don’t Tell: Exercise Nonfiction writers: Think about an occasion when you were in a less- than-comfortable ...
Dialogue in Your Scene – Never gratuitous Why Introduce Dialogue? 3 Reasons:  To give biographical background on a charac...
Questions?
Break: 10 mins. Steps: 1. Take yourself off video and mute yourself 2. If you choose to, work on this little scene-editing...
Macro 2: Style Considerations Cut or clarify 3 things from this scene: We heard the car door banging loudly. Then, here ca...
SCENES MACRO ISSUES
Macro 1: What’s your narrative about? Write the Netflix or TV blurb of your “uncomfortable place” scene.
Macro 2: Style Considerations  Is this scene needed? Does it support my story’s one- liner TV or Netflix description or t...
The Closing Scene • Restful – Wraps up or concludes or interprets the story – but not preachy • Satisfying – like a light,...
Next Step Go back to your opening scene. Is this really where the story opens now? OR .. Can this be moved or deleted?
Questions?
  1. 1. Darling, You’re Making a Scene: Build Your Fiction, Memoir and Creative Nonfiction Narratives with Lively Scenes www.ainegreaney.com Áine Greaney www.ainegreaney.com January 30, 2021 __________
  2. 2. Few Workshop Guidelines  Slides will be available and link sent for 3 days  Questions at two points – write in comments  Also available for after-the-class questions via email  Who writes what?
  3. 3. What You Will Learn Today  Macro and micro issues  That all-important opening and closing scenes  Show don’t tell  Achieving vividness. Making your readers care  Dialog in your scene  Questions in comments
  4. 4. Favorite Movie or Book Scenes My 3 Fave Scenes (movie or recent book or play) The most thing I remember from each fave scene 1. 2. 3.
  5. 5. SCENES MICRO ISSUES
  6. 6. Micro 1: The Opening Scene Establish … • Degree of narrative distance: Is this the voice of innocence? Or experience? • Voice, mood, pace, place, era, time of day • Genders (male, female, transgender?) or relationships • Social clues about narrator • The story’s central conflict or question – the “SUS”
  7. 7. Micro 2A: The Opening Scene (a) Write down 4 things you know about this woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py8AgB5kyc4 (b) Based on what you watched, what’s this story’s SUS or central conflict?
  8. 8. Micro 3: Show, Don’t Tell  Choose specifics, not generalities (e.g., a blue Skylark)  Use 5 senses to make us care  Senses: “Kitchen sink it” in first drafts: then edit  Use very precise and ordinary language, e.g.,  Avoid the static scene – character must do or decide something – even something subtle.
  9. 9. Micro 3: Show, Don’t Tell: Exercise Nonfiction writers: Think about an occasion when you were in a less- than-comfortable or new place Fiction writers: Put your character in an unfamiliar or uncomfortable setting.
  10. 10. Dialogue in Your Scene – Never gratuitous Why Introduce Dialogue? 3 Reasons:  To give biographical background on a character  To push the plot forward  To reveal more about a character’s social class, quirks, fears, personality  Watch the dialogue tags or verbs Micro 4: Dialogue in Your Scene
  11. 11. Questions?
  12. 12. Break: 10 mins. Steps: 1. Take yourself off video and mute yourself 2. If you choose to, work on this little scene-editing exercise (next slide). BREAK TIME!
  13. 13. Macro 2: Style Considerations Cut or clarify 3 things from this scene: We heard the car door banging loudly. Then, here came Dad, walking heavily across the back porch. In the kitchen, he didn’t look at us, just walked in a direct line toward the refrigerator. He stood there with the fridge door set open, sighing when he saw there was no beer. Then, he slapped the fridge door shut with fury. At last, he cleared his throat noisily and, still not looking at us, he barked: “I just got fired today. Goddamn corporate fat cats let me go.”
  14. 14. SCENES MACRO ISSUES
  15. 15. Macro 1: What’s your narrative about? Write the Netflix or TV blurb of your “uncomfortable place” scene.
  16. 16. Macro 2: Style Considerations  Is this scene needed? Does it support my story’s one- liner TV or Netflix description or the “SUS?”  If yes, is this where this scene really belongs? Could it be moved elsewhere and work better?- How to map your scenes.  Cut the fat from your scene. Assume the reader’s intelligence.
  17. 17. The Closing Scene • Restful – Wraps up or concludes or interprets the story – but not preachy • Satisfying – like a light, good dessert • Matching - the rest of the story in language, mood, voice, tempo • Tying up - concludes the story’s central conflict or “SUS.”
  18. 18. Next Step Go back to your opening scene. Is this really where the story opens now? OR .. Can this be moved or deleted?
  19. 19. Questions?

×