Leadership & Management.pptx

2.
• Leadership is an act of motivating a group of people to act (give instruction) towards
achieving a common goal.
• It is defines as the activity of influencing others to strive willingly to achieve group or
organizational objective. (from this, we can get the people to archive our goal willingly
not by coercion)
• Leaders allow the followers to function right from their willingness not by force. (A good
leader)
• On the other hand, Islamic leadership and management at the same time is a process of
directing the followers based on footpath of Rasul, Qur’an and Hadith.
3.
• Al-Buraey emphasized that leadership is unique in Islam due to the basis of exercising
the authority-power exercised closely follows the principles outlined in the Qur’an and
Traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
• Prophet (SAW) made it clear that it is not permissible for a group without a leader.
• This notion is consistent with leadership and management development among
caliphate in Madinah.
4.
PRINCIPLES OF ISLAMIC MANAGEMENT
• Ta’ah (obedience of Allah)
• Ubudiyyah (sense of servanthood to Allah)
• Tawakkul (Trust in Allah)
• Muraqabah (supervision)
• Muhasabah (accountability)
• Akhlaq (Moral and Ethical behaviour)
• Job competency (technical-know-how)
• Amanah (responsibility)
• Adl (justice)
• Shura(consultation) etc.
5.
• In conclusion, Islamic leadership and management is based on sound knowledge.
• Leaders should professionally effective, ethically sound and consciously reflective
practices.
• Without knowledge of leadership and management, it is difficult for leader with no
technical-know-how (job competency) to attain innovation.