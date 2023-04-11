Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Leadership & Management.pptx

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The-Importance-of-Goal-Setting-How-to-Achieve-Your-Dreams.ppt
ssuser019a5f
Lesson1.pdf
JOHNDOET1
his secret obsession
SUBRATABHARATI2
Mentor Mahesh.pdf
JoiceLincy
Power Of Belief.pptx
3131MKARTIKEYA
11-170501121915.pdf
enoch100
Potential Power.pptx
MayThuaung19
TheMillionaireMindset.pdf
jimmyr20
1 of 5 Ad

Leadership & Management.pptx

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

leadership & management

leadership & management

Self Improvement
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
443 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.7k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
858 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.2k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
407 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.5k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

The-Importance-of-Goal-Setting-How-to-Achieve-Your-Dreams.ppt
ssuser019a5f
0 views
Lesson1.pdf
JOHNDOET1
0 views
his secret obsession
SUBRATABHARATI2
5 views
Mentor Mahesh.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Power Of Belief.pptx
3131MKARTIKEYA
0 views
11-170501121915.pdf
enoch100
0 views
Potential Power.pptx
MayThuaung19
3 views
TheMillionaireMindset.pdf
jimmyr20
8 views
TATE'S MOTIVATION
JoshuaRaymond12
0 views
Presentation Template.pptx
AISHWARYAKURUP2
5 views
Self Help Education.pptx
MayThuaung19
1 view
We like to complain.pdf
Sabina Gavriloaiei
4 views
CONCEPT OF SOCIOLOGY.pptx
pasindusankalpa2
1 view
Super Simple User Manual Template
Ronell Smith
10 views
Monsoon Safety.pptx
Arvind Singh
2 views
How-to-Overcome-Procrastination-and-Get-Things-Done.ppt
ssuser019a5f
0 views
Lesson3.pdf
JOHNDOET1
0 views
CompaniesAct2013.pdf
RatneshTiwari57
4 views
UNIT5to6.pptx
JoyceCacholaFrancisc
1 view
JAPANESE muSIC - Copy.pptx
CaressieBiscoBuenafl
3 views
The-Importance-of-Goal-Setting-How-to-Achieve-Your-Dreams.ppt
ssuser019a5f
0 views
12 slides
Lesson1.pdf
JOHNDOET1
0 views
56 slides
his secret obsession
SUBRATABHARATI2
5 views
17 slides
Mentor Mahesh.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Power Of Belief.pptx
3131MKARTIKEYA
0 views
11 slides
11-170501121915.pdf
enoch100
0 views
10 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.4k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Leadership & Management.pptx

  1. 1. LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT An Overview
  2. 2. • Leadership is an act of motivating a group of people to act (give instruction) towards achieving a common goal. • It is defines as the activity of influencing others to strive willingly to achieve group or organizational objective. (from this, we can get the people to archive our goal willingly not by coercion) • Leaders allow the followers to function right from their willingness not by force. (A good leader) • On the other hand, Islamic leadership and management at the same time is a process of directing the followers based on footpath of Rasul, Qur’an and Hadith.
  3. 3. • Al-Buraey emphasized that leadership is unique in Islam due to the basis of exercising the authority-power exercised closely follows the principles outlined in the Qur’an and Traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). • Prophet (SAW) made it clear that it is not permissible for a group without a leader. • This notion is consistent with leadership and management development among caliphate in Madinah.
  4. 4. PRINCIPLES OF ISLAMIC MANAGEMENT • Ta’ah (obedience of Allah) • Ubudiyyah (sense of servanthood to Allah) • Tawakkul (Trust in Allah) • Muraqabah (supervision) • Muhasabah (accountability) • Akhlaq (Moral and Ethical behaviour) • Job competency (technical-know-how) • Amanah (responsibility) • Adl (justice) • Shura(consultation) etc.
  5. 5. • In conclusion, Islamic leadership and management is based on sound knowledge. • Leaders should professionally effective, ethically sound and consciously reflective practices. • Without knowledge of leadership and management, it is difficult for leader with no technical-know-how (job competency) to attain innovation.

×