Education
Jun. 18, 2021

Contaminacion del aire-quimica

Proyecto Quimestral

Contaminacion del aire-quimica

  1. 1. Unidad Educativa Municipal ‘’Eugenio Espejo’’ Nombre: Ailyn Simbaña Curso: 3ro BGU ‘’D’’ Fecha: 18/06/2021 Contaminación del aire La contaminación del aire ha sido reconocida como un problema de salud pública a nivel internacional debido a que se relaciona con problemas de salud que a un cierto grupo de la población vulnerable como es el caso de niños y adultos mayores Causas de la contaminación del aire: El desarrollo de industrias petroleras y de motores de combustión interna ha dado lugar a un aumento en la concentración de determinados contaminantes atmosféricos (CO, CO2, PM10, PM2.5, óxidos de azufre e hidrocarburos) disminuyendo la calidad del aire en Ecuador. Su presencia no solo genera afecciones sobre el medio natural, sino también sobre la salud de las personas. Las principales causas de la contaminación del aire están relacionadas con la quema de combustibles fósiles (carbón, petróleo y gas). La combustión de estas materias primas se produce en los procesos o en el funcionamiento de los sectores industrial y del transporte por carretera, principalmente. Dentro del sector industrial habría que diferenciar entre las fábricas (por ejemplo, de cemento o acero) y las centrales de producción de electricidad (que producen la mitad de la electricidad consumida en nuestro país) Consecuencias de la contaminación del aire: Los efectos de la contaminación del aire no solo afectan la salud de los seres vivos, sino que rompen el equilibrio de las condiciones de la tierra, tanto de manera local como global. Entre estas consecuencias encontramos: Variaciones extremas del clima Problemas respiratorios Lluvia ácida Desplazamiento de especies Aumento del nivel del mar Aumento de la temperatura terrestre Debido al incremento del dióxido de carbono, la temperatura media de la superficie terrestre se incrementó a lo largo del siglo XX y en este siglo se prevé que la temperatura global incremente entre 1 y 5 grados centígrados.
  2. 2. La Oficina de Medio Ambiente de la Ciudad de Quito monitorea la calidad del aire de la ciudad, de acuerdo con los estándares establecidos por las regulaciones federales del gobierno de los Estados Unidos, se toma como referencia el estado de la alarma de calidad del aire. Definición de los estados de alarma de calidad del aire: 24h PM-10 (ug/m³ estándar) CATEGORÍA 0-50 Bueno 51-150 Moderado 151-350 Insalubre 351-400 Muy Insalubre mayor a 400 Peligroso Fuente: Code of Federal Regulations, Part 58, Apendix G - Uniform Air Quality Index and Daily Reporting. Julio 1994. Departamento de Control de la Calidad del Aire de la Dirección de Medio Ambiente del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. La mejor manera de combatir la contaminación del aire es dejar de generar más contaminación del aire y hacer todo lo posible para reducirla. Lograrlo requiere de soluciones que lo hagan posible En este campo, la tecnología y los métodos innovadores tienen mucho que decir.
  3. 3. Bibliografía: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S2218- 36202018000200289 https://reliefweb.int/report/ecuador/ecuador-alarmas-de-contaminaci%C3%B3n- del-aire-de-quito https://www.ecologistasenaccion.org/5681/causas-de-la-contaminacion-del-aire/ https://www.ecologiaverde.com/problemas-ambientales-en-el-ecuador-3145.html https://ecosiglos.com/contaminacion-del-aire/ https://www.ecologiaverde.com/soluciones-para-la-contaminacion-del-aire- 638.html

