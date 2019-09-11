Rea y Licencias

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REA Recursos Educativos Abiertos
¿ QUÉ SON? ⦿ Los REA son materiales de enseñanza, aprendizaje e investigación en soporte digital de carácter gratuito, de ...
¿CÓMO ESTÁN COMPUESTOS? ⦿ Contenidos educativos: cursos completos (programas educativos), materiales para cursos, módulos ...
¿CUÁLES SON SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS? Los REA poseen las características de las 4R (por sus iniciales en inglés): ⦿ Revisar (Re...
EJEMPLOS DE PORTALES EDUCATIVOS: ⦿ Dirección General de Escuelas ⦿ Portal EDUC AR ⦿ RELPE ⦿ Portal Uruguay Educa ⦿ Procomú...
TIPOS DE LICENCIA ⦿ Reconocimiento (by): Se permite cualquier explotación de la obra, incluyendo una finalidad comercial, ...
