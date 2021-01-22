Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANT LAYOUT
Plant Layout Plant layout is the arrangement of machines, work areas and service areas within a factory. Plant layout in...
Manufacturing systems/operations Operations in any service or manufacturing org. can be classified into: Intermittent Manu...
Layout -Meaning  A layout is the physical configuration of departments ,work stations and equipments in the conversion pr...
PLANT LAYOUT It is the method of allocating machines & equipments ,various production processes and other necessary servic...
Basic objective of layout decision To ensure smooth flow of work,material,people & information through the system.
Good layout results in  Comfort,  Convenience,  Safety,  Efficiency,  Compactness and  Profits.
Development of a good layout depends upon series of decisions  Plant Location  Capacity  Manufacturing  Material handl...
Plant layout begins with Plant layout begins with plant location and continuous through 3 levels, namely,  Layout of depa...
Why layout need to be considered?  Decision to manufacture something new or modified product necessitate reorganization o...
Thank You
