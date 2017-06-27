© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved. Robots helping Brands, Ad Agencies, and Studios find talent 1
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.2 THE PROBLEM TODAY There is no efficient way to cast from the hundreds of millions ...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.3 THE PROBLEM TODAY Human talent agents are an extreme bottleneck who are simply una...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.4 PERFECT MEMORY Human agents can remember a maximum of 150 people according to Dunb...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.5 FIRST FEATURE Upload any picture of either an actor you need to match or a type yo...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.6 STELLLLLLAAAA!! Stella is your perfect casting assistant, she never calls in   sic...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.7 PRODUCTIONS SPEND OVER 20% OF TOTAL BUDGET ON CASTING 1. BUDGETS REVEALED IN SONY ...
FILM $38.3B MARKET (Source: statistics.com)
TV $148.4B MARKET (Source: statistica.com)
EVENTS $115B MARKET (Source: eventgrid.com)
COMMERCIALS $217.8B MARKET (Source: statistica.com)
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.12 MARKET OPPORTUNITY Directly Connect Talent and Jobs Opening open the casting proc...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.13 ENGINEERING 35% USE OF FUNDS Raising $750,000 pre-seed. OPERATIONS 15% FACEBOOK A...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved. THE TEAM 14 AIDEN LIVINGSTON Talent-Side of the Marketplace Aiden is a renowned exp...
© 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.15 THANK YOU! For more info, please contact: Aiden Livingston +1 917 225 9497 aiden@...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Casting.AI deck

39 views

Published on

Casting.AI deck

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Casting.AI deck

  1. 1. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved. Robots helping Brands, Ad Agencies, and Studios find talent 1
  2. 2. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.2 THE PROBLEM TODAY There is no efficient way to cast from the hundreds of millions want to be actors or models EXPENSIVE Because of middleman price hikes, productions often pay more than $4,000- $10,000k/day for a casting director to source talent OUTDATED The current middleman system was developed in the 1960’s and is woefully out of date. Many activities are analog and still rely on outdate tech and methods TEDIOUS Castings are currently booked through a series of back and forth phone calls between producers, agents, and talent all trying to find out various availabilities TIME CONSUMING Over 3-6 months will be spent casting the average project, these castings routinely go over schedule and budget compromising the whole project
  3. 3. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.3 THE PROBLEM TODAY Human talent agents are an extreme bottleneck who are simply unable to connect millions of actors and millions of jobs Human agents limited capacity meaning only a few thousand have any chance at connecting to jobs According to Casting Society of America 4/5 roles are cast using some type of human agent
  4. 4. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.4 PERFECT MEMORY Human agents can remember a maximum of 150 people according to Dunbar’s number. Our AI agents can perfectly remember millions of people and even remember the exact wording of each casting call they were called in for during the last 5 years to better match them to future roles. FACIAL RECOGNITION How many of your friends on Facebook look like Matt Damon? One, two, no idea? Perfectly comparing 20,000 faces is a brutally not so fun job for people, but our AI agents love that stuff. Give them tens of thousands of faces to compare and they will be happier than an actor with a callback! CONSTANTLY LEARNING  Like any good assistant the more you use our AI assistants the better they learn how to better serve you. I could tell you all about the neural net technology that is constantly optimizing its search results, but I don’t want you falling asleep. So let’s just say the more you use it, the smarter it gets! MEET YOUR DIGITAL BRAIN FASTER THAN YOU CAN BLINK  How long would it take a normal casting assistant to look through a thousand headshots? Or better question, how long would they take pretending to do, before lying and saying they are finished? Well our AI agents can do it in a about .2 seconds which is about half the time it takes you to blink. Casting.AI is the next step in making casting more efficient and effective
  5. 5. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.5 FIRST FEATURE Upload any picture of either an actor you need to match or a type you want 1 The resulting "neurons" are organized and classified by type and facial features 2 Your results are ranked by highest percent match with 99.6% accuracy 3 Facial recognition + machine learning algorithms = the perfect agent
  6. 6. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.6 STELLLLLLAAAA!! Stella is your perfect casting assistant, she never calls in   sick, never forgets, and will never ask for a raise. DRAG AND DROP No complicated tutorials here, simply drag and drop the picture you want to match and Stella will handle all the heavy lifting. PRIVATE Login so that only you have access to search your talent pool SECRET SAUCE What takes human agents 6 months, our AI can do in 6 seconds
  7. 7. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.7 PRODUCTIONS SPEND OVER 20% OF TOTAL BUDGET ON CASTING 1. BUDGETS REVEALED IN SONY HACKS 1
  8. 8. FILM $38.3B MARKET (Source: statistics.com)
  9. 9. TV $148.4B MARKET (Source: statistica.com)
  10. 10. EVENTS $115B MARKET (Source: eventgrid.com)
  11. 11. COMMERCIALS $217.8B MARKET (Source: statistica.com)
  12. 12. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.12 MARKET OPPORTUNITY Directly Connect Talent and Jobs Opening open the casting process to the gig economy will be a massive disruption, to the magnitude of UBER or AirBnB. Disrupt Casting professionals Focus on automating the role of casting directors i.e. filtering and valuing talent for roles Tech-enable the existing market To gain market entry we offer our AI tools as SaaS services to existing casting professionals $147.4 Million2 $34.7 Billion3 $103.9 Billion4 1. Pew Research 2. IBISworld 3. IBISworld 4. Statistca 48% of Millennials want to be Famous1
  13. 13. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.13 ENGINEERING 35% USE OF FUNDS Raising $750,000 pre-seed. OPERATIONS 15% FACEBOOK ADS HIRING GROWTH HACKERS (B2C) 15% TRAVEL 5% CLOUD STORAGE 3.5% LEGAL 5% DIRECT SALES (B2B) 11.5% 3-6 MONTH GOALS • Launch our DoubleVision facial recognition feature • Get 5,000 facial matches with our targeted Facebook growth hack • Launch our social media influence measurement feature • 5 successful pilot programs • Show profitability for $3M seed round in LA with strategic partners
  14. 14. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved. THE TEAM 14 AIDEN LIVINGSTON Talent-Side of the Marketplace Aiden is a renowned expert in AI technology, he is a columnist for AI/bot in the industry’s leading publication, VentureBeat. Aiden is a member of SAG-AFTRA and has appeared in dozens of TV shows and films including Wolf of Wall Street, Orange is the New Black, GIRLS, and Law and Order SVU. JONATHAN BEIRN Casting-side of the Marketplace Jonathan worked in production for Viacom and MTV. He is also an in demand speaker on the subject of tech enabling industries with AI and is the co-author of “The AI Entrepreneur”. DAVID WATSON AI connector of the Marketplace David has his Masters from Oxford University where he studied advanced machine learning algorithms, he has written for the Economist on advanced artificial intelligence modelings, and even presented at MIT on the subject of data parsing for big data studies.
  15. 15. © 2017 CastingAI. All Rights Reserved.15 THANK YOU! For more info, please contact: Aiden Livingston +1 917 225 9497 aiden@castingai.com

×