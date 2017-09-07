Metodología criminalística

MetodologíaMetodología CriminalísticaCriminalística M.C. Ma. Aidé Rodríguez RojasM.C. Ma. Aidé Rodríguez Rojas Formadora e...
• EL LUGAR DEL HALLAZGO: • Corresponde a un espacio en donde encontramos los indicios que puedan estar relacionados con al...
Arribo y preservación del lugar de los hechos
Consecuentemente, el policía y el médico forense encargados de la investigación, procederán a aplicar rigurosamente la met...
FIJACION MENTAL DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
LA PROTECCIÓN Esta acción es de vital importancia, ya que de no hacerlo de forma adecuada se puede considerar que implicar...
ACORDONAMIENTO DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
CONTROL DE PERSONAS
RECOMENDACIONES QUE COMPLEMENTAN LOS ALCANCES DE LAS REGLAS DE PROTECCIÓN: Si el hecho ha sido cometido en un lugar cerra...
OBSERVACIÓN DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
OBSERVACIÓN DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS Ver detenidamente todo lo que hay en generalVer detenidamente todo lo que hay en gener...
OBSERVACIÓN DE LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS. Se procederá a su observación de forma intencionada y reiterada, de tal forma que pued...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA LLEGAR AL OBJETIVO DE LA OBSERVACIÓN 1. La capacidad de la persona encargada de la labor criminalísti...
METODOLOGIA PARA LA BUSQUEDA DE INDICIOS
BUSQUEDA DE INDICIOS Después de familiarizarse con el lugar se procede a la búsqueda de indicios. Es importante familiariz...
FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA:  Es una descripción continua en términos generales, de las condiciones en...
FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA: 5. Condición y posición de los elementos materias de prueba encontrados. 6...
FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA: 9. Describir el cadáver u objeto principal del hecho. En caso de cadáver s...
FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS 2.- FOTOGRAFIA: Documentación grafica de las condiciones en las que se encuentra el luga...
3.- PLANIMETRICA: El dibujo planímetro, conocido como croquis (dibujo), esquema, es un recurso practico que establece rela...
PLANO O CROQUIS: Debe realizarse un croquis del lugar, puede ser general o general con medidas, este tipo de plano solo to...
PLANO DE KENYERS: Toma en cuenta piso, paredes y techo.
Norte Sur OrientePonient e ventana puerta cuchillo Manchas hematica s Lago hematico cama banco ropero Huacal con ropa
4.- MOLDEADO: Se realiza cuando en el lugar de los hechos se localizan impresiones negativas en superficies blandas como h...
5.- VIDEO: Documenta visual y sonoramente la investigación, se emplea mayormente en reconstrucciones de hechos. 6.-MAQUET...
LOS LUGARES DE LOS HECHOS SE CLASIFICAN EN 3 TIPOS:  LUGARES CERRADOS  LUGARES ABIERTOS  LUGARES MIXTOS
BUSQUEDA Y LOCALIZACION DE INDICIOS 1.- CRIBA 2.- PARALELAS 3.- CUADRANTES 4.- ESPIRAL 5.- RADIAL 6.- ABANICO
PARA LUGAR CERRADO Cuadrante: debe dividirse el lugar en cuadrantes. 1 2 3 4
PARA LUGAR CERRADO Espiral: se debe situar en el centro del lugar y caminar en círculos hasta recorrer todo el lugar o a l...
Estrella: se debe situar en el centro del lugar y caminar de acuerdo a los puntos cardinales.
PARA LUGAR ABIERTO BARRAS: Caminar en dirección de norte a sur o de oriente a poniente. CRIBA: Se camina en barras en un s...
ENLACE: Se enlazan dos lugares distintos que de una u otra manera formen parte del mismo hecho, previa verificación de los...
  1. 1. MetodologíaMetodología CriminalísticaCriminalística M.C. Ma. Aidé Rodríguez RojasM.C. Ma. Aidé Rodríguez Rojas Formadora en Ciencias ForensesFormadora en Ciencias Forenses
  2. 2. • EL LUGAR DEL HALLAZGO: • Corresponde a un espacio en donde encontramos los indicios que puedan estar relacionados con algún hecho (por ejemplo el hallazgo de un cadáver), pero este sitio no va a corresponder al lugar donde sucedió el presunto hecho delictuoso.
  3. 3. Arribo y preservación del lugar de los hechos
  4. 4. Consecuentemente, el policía y el médico forense encargados de la investigación, procederán a aplicar rigurosamente la metodología general de investigación criminalística en el lugar de los hechos. Anotar la hora de llegada.Anotar la hora de llegada. Estado del tiempo y condiciones del lugar.Estado del tiempo y condiciones del lugar. Localización del lugar, así como su orientación y dimensionesLocalización del lugar, así como su orientación y dimensiones Establecer las reglas de protección del escenario de la muerte,Establecer las reglas de protección del escenario de la muerte, Verificar visual y mediante los testigos si ha sido conservado intacto el sitio, después de descubierto el hecho, o bien, si alguien ha movido o tocado algo. Verificar visual y mediante los testigos si ha sido conservado intacto el sitio, después de descubierto el hecho, o bien, si alguien ha movido o tocado algo. METODO DE INVESTIGACIÓN A los técnicos que les corresponda asistir al lugar deberán verificar lo siguiente al llegar: Recomendar la normas adecuadas al equipo de investigación para iniciar y desarrollar eficientemente las investigaciones Recomendar la normas adecuadas al equipo de investigación para iniciar y desarrollar eficientemente las investigaciones
  5. 5. FIJACION MENTAL DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
  6. 6. LA PROTECCIÓN Esta acción es de vital importancia, ya que de no hacerlo de forma adecuada se puede considerar que implicaría el fracaso científico de la investigación criminal De la protección del lugar de los hechos se debe conservar la forma primitiva del escenario Serán oportunas y verídicas sobre evidencias originales, cumpliendo las tres reglas fundamentales de protección: 1ª. Llegar con rapidez al lugar, desalojar a los curiosos y estable­cer un cordón de protección. 2ª. No mover ni tocar nada, ni permitirlo, hasta que haya sido examinado y fijado el lugar. 3ª. Seleccionar la áreas por donde se va a caminar, con objeto de no alterar o borrar indicios.
  7. 7. ACORDONAMIENTO DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
  8. 8. CONTROL DE PERSONAS
  9. 9. RECOMENDACIONES QUE COMPLEMENTAN LOS ALCANCES DE LAS REGLAS DE PROTECCIÓN: Si el hecho ha sido cometido en un lugar cerrado, todas las vías de acceso, serán vigiladas. Si el hecho ha sido cometido en un lugar abierto o local aislado, el acceso al área quedará prohibido al público cuanto menos a 50 m. de diámetro. El acceso al lugar de los hechos, cerrado o abierto, deberá quedar prohibido a toda clase de personas ajenas a la investigación.
  10. 10. OBSERVACIÓN DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS
  11. 11. OBSERVACIÓN DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS Ver detenidamente todo lo que hay en generalVer detenidamente todo lo que hay en general y particular, para saber donde estoy, tipo dey particular, para saber donde estoy, tipo de lugar, para aplicar el método de maneralugar, para aplicar el método de manera particular al lugar.particular al lugar. Se debe hacer en forma de abanico parándoseSe debe hacer en forma de abanico parándose en la puerta de acceso, para de esta maneraen la puerta de acceso, para de esta manera obtener el camino idóneo para recorrer y noobtener el camino idóneo para recorrer y no alterar el lugar, y para establecer la técnica aalterar el lugar, y para establecer la técnica a aplicar, Aunado a lo anterior la observaciónaplicar, Aunado a lo anterior la observación debe realizarse en optimas condiciones.debe realizarse en optimas condiciones.
  12. 12. OBSERVACIÓN DE LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS. Se procederá a su observación de forma intencionada y reiterada, de tal forma que pueda captarse toda la información indiciaria y que se pueda asociar al suceso que se investiga Objetivo de la observación 1. Reconocer si el lugar de los hechos es el original, o si existen otros sitios asociados que se deben investigar. 2. Localizar la evidencias asociadas al hecho, tanto identificadoras como reconstructoras 3. Hacer las reflexiones oportunas in situ, con objeto de formar un juicio inicial sobre el hecho y poder emitir una primera opinión.
  13. 13. RECOMENDACIONES PARA LLEGAR AL OBJETIVO DE LA OBSERVACIÓN 1. La capacidad de la persona encargada de la labor criminalística. 2. Los métodos de investigación que han de aplicarse. 3. Las técnicas instrumentales que servirán de apoyo. 4. El cuerpo de conocimientos que se va a desarrollar. 5. El método para registrar la información que va a obtenerse. Métodos de aplicación de la observación : A) Método para lugares cerrados. B) Método para los lugares abiertos. C) Métodos para carreteras y campo abierto.
  14. 14. METODOLOGIA PARA LA BUSQUEDA DE INDICIOS
  15. 15. BUSQUEDA DE INDICIOS Después de familiarizarse con el lugar se procede a la búsqueda de indicios. Es importante familiarizarse con el lugar ya que dependiendo de lo que se observe podremos estar en mayor posibilidad de escoger la tecnica idónea.
  16. 16. FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA:  Es una descripción continua en términos generales, de las condiciones en las que se encuentra el lugar de la investigación, sintético de narración, que incluye orientación cardinal y medidas. Debe ser lo suficientemente clara sin ser excesivamente larga. Se debe tener en cuenta los siguientes puntos: 1. Fecha, hora y localización de la búsqueda. 2. Tiempo atmosférico y condiciones de luz. 3. Identidad de las personas que participan (tanto víctima como testigos). 4. Órdenes e instrucciones impartidas por el personal.
  17. 17. FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA: 5. Condición y posición de los elementos materias de prueba encontrados. 6. Describir la presentación, orientación y la ubicación del lugar de hechos” (fachada, puertas principales, número de pisos, entradas, salidas, patios, escaleras. 7. Descripción de los indicios que estén en posesión de la víctima. 8. Debe revisarse baños, cocinas, closets, cuartos de servicio, calentadores, basureros, cajas o recipientes sospechosos, ya que es frecuente que el actor utilice estos lugares para deshacerse de instrumentos u objetos relacionados con el hecho
  18. 18. FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS  1.- ESCRITA: 9. Describir el cadáver u objeto principal del hecho. En caso de cadáver se enunciará su ubicación, posición y orientación, además del sexo, edad, ropas y objetos que tenga en los bolsillos, así como irregularidades en su vestimenta. 10. Se debe realizar la descripción de las lesiones de los cadáveres, enunciando las características, dimensiones y ubicación de ellas. Además, de los elementos que pudieron causarlas, la posición aproximada del agresor, la postura del cuerpo después de muerto. 11. En caso de robo, se deben señalar las fracturas, fricciones, marcas y señales dejadas por los instrumentos utilizados en el hecho.
  19. 19. FIJACION DEL LUGAR DE LOS HECHOS 2.- FOTOGRAFIA: Documentación grafica de las condiciones en las que se encuentra el lugar de la investigación en el momento, las fotografías deben ser claras, de vistas generales, a particulares, primeros planos, acercamientos y grandes acercamientos, con testigo métrico.
  20. 20. 3.- PLANIMETRICA: El dibujo planímetro, conocido como croquis (dibujo), esquema, es un recurso practico que establece relaciones de tamaño y distancia, se realiza a escala. Se debe tener en cuenta los siguientes puntos: •Cuando se trate de lugares cerrados debe utilizarse la planimetría de Kenyers. •Usar una escala de 1:200 ó 1:400 •Cuando es un lugar abierto se utiliza un croquis simple •Todas las medidas deben tomarse con máxima exactitud •El plano debe contener únicamente lo que sea realmente significativo •Señalar los puntos cardinales • Utilizar la simbología conveniente para identificar el contenido del croquis •El dibujo y la fotografía deben usarse combinados al fijar los escenarios de homicidios, hechos de transito, robos con fractura, etc. •Si se ha usado cámara fotográfica, hay que marcar en el croquis su posición exacta.
  21. 21. PLANO O CROQUIS: Debe realizarse un croquis del lugar, puede ser general o general con medidas, este tipo de plano solo toma en cuenta el piso.
  22. 22. PLANO DE KENYERS: Toma en cuenta piso, paredes y techo.
  23. 23. Norte Sur OrientePonient e ventana puerta cuchillo Manchas hematica s Lago hematico cama banco ropero Huacal con ropa
  24. 24. 4.- MOLDEADO: Se realiza cuando en el lugar de los hechos se localizan impresiones negativas en superficies blandas como huellas de neumáticos, de calzado en tierra.
  25. 25. 5.- VIDEO: Documenta visual y sonoramente la investigación, se emplea mayormente en reconstrucciones de hechos. 6.-MAQUETA: Se realiza con fines ilustrativos por un especialista con el fin de gozar de una referencia general del lugar de investigación.
  26. 26. LOS LUGARES DE LOS HECHOS SE CLASIFICAN EN 3 TIPOS:  LUGARES CERRADOS  LUGARES ABIERTOS  LUGARES MIXTOS
  27. 27. BUSQUEDA Y LOCALIZACION DE INDICIOS 1.- CRIBA 2.- PARALELAS 3.- CUADRANTES 4.- ESPIRAL 5.- RADIAL 6.- ABANICO
  28. 28. PARA LUGAR CERRADO Cuadrante: debe dividirse el lugar en cuadrantes. 1 2 3 4
  29. 29. PARA LUGAR CERRADO Espiral: se debe situar en el centro del lugar y caminar en círculos hasta recorrer todo el lugar o a la inversa.
  30. 30. Estrella: se debe situar en el centro del lugar y caminar de acuerdo a los puntos cardinales.
  31. 31. PARA LUGAR ABIERTO BARRAS: Caminar en dirección de norte a sur o de oriente a poniente. CRIBA: Se camina en barras en un sentido (norte a sur) y después en otro sentido (oriente a poniente) haciendo una cuadrícula.
  32. 32. ENLACE: Se enlazan dos lugares distintos que de una u otra manera formen parte del mismo hecho, previa verificación de los indicios encontrados para comprobar que corresponden al mismo hecho o no. El espacio donde se realiza la búsqueda debe ser la ancho de mis hombros, con pasos normales, y la búsqueda se realiza en pisos, paredes y techos. Búsqueda armada: cuando para búsqueda de indicios se llevan herramientas.

×