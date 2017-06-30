How to fix i os 11 beta activation error (+1-844-260-7869).

How to fix iOs 11 beta activation error (+1-844-260-7869). Before You going to update ios 11 beta version in your device ,...
Before You going to update ios 11 beta version in your device , You should read the pre-installation guidelines properly, Like (Storage requirements) Or you might be not connected to the internet connection properly or your connection is poor.
How to fix i os 11 beta activation error

  Before You going to update ios 11 beta version in your device , You should read the pre-installation guidelines properly, Like (Storage requirements) Or you might be not connected to the internet connection properly or your connection is poor.
  During the updating there is issue is occur which is not easy to handle i.e , when you install the ios 11 beta version the procedure of installation is stuck on apple logo and the home button was responsive, but we could not complete the installation or exit it. To Fix it immediately you should go into the recovery mode and restore ios 10.3.2 version. This took several tries for some reason, but on the second or third try the phone reverted to iOS 10 as a blank slate. After this, we were able to install the iOS 11 beta without further problems.
  You can also try removing the SIM card to see if that helps the installation along. This method has worked for quite a few people. You should only do this if you're installing the iOS 11 beta on a secondary device. If its the iOS 11 beta download that's getting stuck, try holding down the home button and the power button (if you own an iPhone 7, hold down the volume down and power button) at the same time.
  Your device will power down and restart and then you should be able to get the process rolling again.
