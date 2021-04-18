Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description In this busy world, our experiences of happiness are fleeting and short-lived, while inner peace eludes us com...
Book Details ASIN : B01EH1OEO0
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Anger Management Workbook for Men: Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions, CL...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Anger Management Workbook for Men: Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions by click link belo...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
17 views
Apr. 18, 2021

⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B004IATC4S PDFb❤This is THE book on anger, the first book to explain exactly why we get mad, what anger really is - and how to cope with and use it. Often confused with hostility and violence, anger is fundamentally different from these aggressive behaviours and in fact can be a healthy and powerful force in our lives.PDFb❤What is anger? Who is allowed to be angry? How can we manage our anger? How can we use it? It might seem like a day doesn't go by without some troubling explosion of anger, whether we're shouting at the kids, or the TV, or the driver ahead who's slowing us down. In this book, the first of its kind, Dr. Ryan Martin draws on 20 years plus of research, as well as his own childhood experience of an angry parent, to take an all-round view on this often-challenging emotion. It explains exactly what anger is, why we get angry, how our anger hurts us as well as those around us, and how we can manage our anger and even channel it into positive change. It also explores how race and gender shape society's perceptions of who is allowed to get angry. Dr. Martin offers questionnaires, emotion logs, control techniques and many other tools to help readers understand better what pushes their buttons and what to do with angry feelings when they arise. It shows how to differentiate good anger from bad anger, and reframe anger from being a necessarily problematic experience in our lives to being a fuel that energizes us to solve problems, release our creativity and confront injustice.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

⭐PDF FREE DOWNLOAD✔ Anger Management Workbook for Men Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions TRIAL EBOOK

  1. 1. Description In this busy world, our experiences of happiness are fleeting and short-lived, while inner peace eludes us completely. Our negative states of mind, such as uncontrolled desire and anger, create endless problems for ourselves and others, and prevent us from fulfilling our deepest wishes. Geshe Kelsang begins by presenting Buddha's popular teaching on the Four Noble Truths, which offers a clear and simple solution to all our problems, guiding us to an oasis of peace within our hearts. He then focuses in particular on overcoming the problem of anger, learning how to develop and maintain patience when faced with even the most difficult circumstances.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B01EH1OEO0
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Anger Management Workbook for Men: Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Anger Management Workbook for Men: Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions by click link below GET NOW Anger Management Workbook for Men: Take Control of Your Anger and Master Your Emotions OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×