COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1798752891 At the age of twenty-one, Eric Anderson has everything 8212;athleticism, exuberance, good looks, loving friends and family members. One evening, a simple lapse in judgment and a tragic accident turn his world completely upside down. His body, once a vessel for limitless opportunity, is reduced to an inescapable prison as he adjusts to his new life with a major disability.Deeply depressed and unprepared mentally to grasp the physical and emotional trials he faces, Eric turns to drugs, alcohol, and excessive partying. Over the next decade, Eric 8217Read life spirals out of control, as he attempts to assimilate back into a world perpetually haunted by memories of a perfect life he can 8217;t let go of.Overcome with grief, sorrow, and hopelessness, Eric decides that suicide is his only remaining option. When he clicks on a random internet link, however, he finds the light at the end of the tunnel that has seemed elusive for so many years since his accident. Don't Stop Dancing: My Story of Tragedy, Loss, Addiction, and Darkness, and the Discovery That Healed My Soul, will take readers of every age and demographic on a heart-wrenching, emotional roller-coaster of a ride as Eric 8217Read mind, body, and spirit are completely transformed, thanks to the music he immerses himself in.Whether you 8217;re looking for a truly compelling story or inspiration to live every moment to its fullest, Eric 8217Read comeback will show readers why we should never take anything for granted, and will remind us of the unlimited potential that exists within us all.