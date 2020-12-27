A2.solorzano.aida.tics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE Unidad de Educación a Distancia Tema: N°2 Nombres y apellidos: Aída Magdalena Solórzano Zambrano Asignatura: TICS APLICADAS A LA EDUCACIÓN Actividades de aprendizaje Nro. 2 Descripción de la actividad Utilizando un software de edición de sonido y video realizar las diferentes ítem solicitados, además en un documento de Word va a contestar las preguntas 1.1, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 2.1, 2.2 y referencias. Instrucciones: 1. Para desarrollar esta actividad revise el temario del Tema 3. Puede utilizar cualquier software de edición de sonido que esté a su alcance 1.1. Explicar mediante un ejemplo gráfico qué es digitalización de sonido. La digitalización de sonido es el proceso que se realiza mediante el sonido analógico el cual se convierte en una secuencia de dígitos, esto se lo realiza mediante el sistema binario, este proceso se llama muestreo o sampling. Hay varias formas de transformar el sonido analógico en digital, la más conocida es la captación de sonido digital mediante un micrófono este recoge las vibraciones sonoras luego son convertidas en electricidad y transmitidas a un ordenador cableado el mismo que las digitaliza a través de las placas de sonido. 1.2. Utilizando cualquier software capturar (grabar) su voz de una narración sobre el tema de “LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN” durante un tiempo referencial de 3 minutos. Grabar con el nombre tics.mp3
  2. 2. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE Unidad de Educación a Distancia Tema: N°2 1.3. Explique que hacen los siguientes efectos de sonido: Fade Out: Se refiere a una técnica audiovisual que causa que una imagen o sonido aparezca o desaparezca gradualmente. Fade In: Esta opción permite ajustar el clip de audio a tu vídeo para que suba y baje en el momento correcto y así puedas trasmitir las emociones o efectos que deseas, es decir Fundido de Entrada y Fundido de Salida. 1.4. Seleccionar 4 efectos, probar señalando un segmento de sonido y explicar su respuesta, capturando pantallas. Para realizar esta pregunta se puede utilizar el archivo original digitalizado. (tics.mp3) Grabar los archivos de sonido una vez aplicados los efectos, grabar con los nombres de los efectos que usted seleccionó. (las capturas de pantalla y la explicación la tienen que realizar seguidamente de la pregunta. Efecto número uno, eco.
  3. 3. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE Unidad de Educación a Distancia Tema: N°2 Efecto número dos, graves y agudos. Efecto número tres, estiramiento deslizante Efecto número 4, reducción de ruido.
  4. 4. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE Unidad de Educación a Distancia Tema: N°2 1.5. Utilizando el sonido que grabó en la pregunta Nro. 1.2 Grabar los archivos de sonido con los formatos solicitados, verifique el tamaño del archivo y llene el siguiente cuadro. NOMBRE ARCHIVO FORMATO Solicitados FREC. MUESTREO TAMAÑO DEL ARCHIVO Tics WAV . WAV 48 KHZ 23.6MB Tics Ogg Vorbis OGG VORBIS 48 KHZ 1.86MB Tics mp3 .MP3 48 KHZ 2.35MB Indique que formato de archivo de sonido ocupó menos espacio. El archivo que ocupo menos espacio fue el Ogg Vorbis con una capacidad de 1.86 MB. 2. Para desarrollar esta actividad revise el temario del Tema 4. Puede utilizar cualquier software de edición de video que esté a su alcance 2.1. Mediante un ejemplo gráfico explicar cómo digitalizar video. La digitalización de un video es el proceso de transformar las imágenes y audio en formatos binarios como una secuencia de fotos con sonidos y pistas separadas, la cual podemos hacerlo de forma secuencial o solo por segmentos deseados en el video para poder visualizarlo según su distribución ya sea personal o compartirlo de forma masiva, partiendo de una señal analógica u óptica, como es cualquiera de las imágenes que percibimos en el mundo real, obtenemos una representación de la misma en formato digital 2.2. Explicar mediante un ejemplo que es edición de video. La edición de un video es el proceso que realiza un editor en el que va añadiendo videos, fotos, gráficos, audio y efectos audiovisuales para crear un video con los objetivos deseados y luego ser presentado ya sea como un trabajo escolar o si fuera el caso cinematográfico para ser transmitido por televisión, etc.
  5. 5. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE Unidad de Educación a Distancia Tema: N°2 2.3. Capturar (grabar) un segmento de video con una duración mínima de 2 minutos en donde usted esté explicando EL TEMA “LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN”. Para esto puede utilizar cualquier recurso tecnológico o filmado con su teléfono celular. Link del video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YjRBdJwQ_4 2.4. Utilizando cualquier software de edición de video realice una película con las siguientes características: • Tiempo mínimo de 5 minutos • Al inicio irá una carátula: ESPE. CARRERA, TEMA, NOMBRE, CENTRO DE APOYO • Seguidamente Insertar imágenes fijas sobre los tics. • Luego insertar el video digitalizado en el punto 2.3 • Agregar Títulos • Aplicar transiciones a las imágenes y títulos. • Durante el despliegue del video insertar un pie de texto explicando la secuencia del video. • Al final de la película se visualizará un texto de finalización. • Grabar la película con la extensión original de la aplicación utilizada. • Exportar el video utilizando el formato mpeg o mp4, el nombre del archivo tiene que ser su nombre es decir JaimeCastro.mpeg, su nombre_tics.mpeg o su nombre_Tics.mp4 Una vez finalizado el video súbalo a YouTube u otro lugar de repositorios de videos que sean públicos. Luego debe copiar el URL (link) del video al documento de Word donde se encuentra el desarrollo de la actividad, y subir el archivo con el nombre indicado anteriormente, al sitio de la plataforma en la Actividad 2 hasta la fecha y hora indicadas. En el documento de Word agregar las referencias bibliográficas y las herramientas que utilizó para la edición de audio y de video. Criterios de evaluación Preguntas 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 Total Puntaje 0.5 2 0.5 4 3 0.5 0.5 1 8 20 Link del video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YjRBdJwQ_4 Herramientas utilizadas en audio: Audacity. Herramienta utilizada en el video: Filmingo. Referencia: https://evirtual.espe.edu.ec/programas.cgi?id_curso=17736

