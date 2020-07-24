Successfully reported this slideshow.
¡ B I E N V E N I D O S !
¡Hola! Soy la Doctora Aida Carvajal García y seré tu profesora durante este semestre en la materia de Edición de imagen.
• Este curso lo hemos preparado para ti, un grupo de profesores expertos en el tema, seleccionando cuidadosamente cada mat...
L A S C O M P E T E N C I A S D E L C U R S O S E R Á N : • 1. Editar imágenes, seleccionando los materiales y recursos te...
Un cómic interactivo a partir de fotografías…
PARA COMUNICARNOS: • Para comunicarte conmigo debes escribirme al correo de Brightspace. • Debes revisar todas las seccion...
¡MUCHO ÉXITO!
Presentación Aida carvajal García, curso Edición de imagen

Breve presentación de la profesora y del curso

Presentación Aida carvajal García, curso Edición de imagen

