Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
C�mo compartir p�blicamente una carpeta de Google Drive
Ingresar a Google Drive
Crear carpeta con bot�n derecho y compartir
Seleccionar opci�n avanzada
Cambiar el modo de acceso
Activar opci�n: p�blico en la web Guardar
Copiar liga para compartir (esta es la liga que deben pegar en la actividad) Dar click en Listo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como compartir publicamente una liga drive

38 views

Published on

Presentación curso Edición de imagen

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Como compartir publicamente una liga drive

  1. 1. C�mo compartir p�blicamente una carpeta de Google Drive
  2. 2. Ingresar a Google Drive
  3. 3. Crear carpeta con bot�n derecho y compartir
  4. 4. Seleccionar opci�n avanzada
  5. 5. Cambiar el modo de acceso
  6. 6. Activar opci�n: p�blico en la web Guardar
  7. 7. Copiar liga para compartir (esta es la liga que deben pegar en la actividad) Dar click en Listo

×