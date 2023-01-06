What to expect at university When you first Arrive -PPT (1).pdf

Acceptance to a UK university is exciting. All international students are excited about the prospect of exploring a new place and receiving a world-class education. However, once you've overcome your initial excitement and arranged your accommodations and other details, you may begin to feel nervous. You might be unsure of what to expect at university. While the first few weeks at university will be exciting, they will also be stressful. You will face numerous challenges in addition to adjusting to a new environment. Knowing what to expect at university, on the other hand, is bound to help with nerves and feeling overwhelmed.