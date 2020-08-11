Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad de Guayaquil Facultad filosofía letra y ciencia de la educación Pedagogía de las ciencias experimentales de la Química y Biología
Ampliamente reconocido como el mejor teclado ergonómico en el mercado, el Microsoft Sculpt para ordenadores Windows es una...
Diseñado de manera ideal para la línea de ordenadores Microsoft Surface, este teclado ergonómico ha sido diseñado en busca...
Creado en vistas a ser utilizado en dispositivos Windows, el Felowes incluye un total de siete teclas orientadas a control...
Características centradas en juegos como luces LED y efectos te sumergirán en una increíble experiencia. Para largas sesio...
Matías Ergo Pro para ordenadores Windows ofrece una sensación táctica y reduce el impacto de los teclados convencionales a...
Este tipo de pantalla táctil funciona a través de resistencia eléctrica y lo hace por medio de dos capas: •Una capa es la ...
Las pantallas capacitivas funcionan con el mismo mecanismo que las pantallas táctiles resistivas (cambios en la corriente ...
Este tipo de pantalla funciona a través emisores y receptores LEDs infrarrojos instalados en la pantalla. Los emisores se ...
. La luz, y su interrupción, no es solo una manera estupenda de producir una sombra, sino también de diseñar un tipo de pa...
los paneles táctiles capacitivos proyectados son el tipo de panel táctil adecuado para usted. De momento, puede adivinar d...
Teclados ergonomicos
Teclados ergonomicos

teclados ergonomicos y pantallas tactiles

Teclados ergonomicos

  1. 1. Universidad de Guayaquil Facultad filosofía letra y ciencia de la educación Pedagogía de las ciencias experimentales de la Química y Biología Materia.- Convergencia de medios educativos Estudiante.- Ahylis Vitery Zambrano Curso.- Tercer semestre 3A1
  2. 2. Ampliamente reconocido como el mejor teclado ergonómico en el mercado, el Microsoft Sculpt para ordenadores Windows es una opción destacada para un confort asegurado. El diseño de este teclado dividido inmediatamente ofrece una ayuda al usuario en cuanto a la posición de sus muñecas en una pose natural en comparación a aquella posición vertical propia de la mayoría de los teclados. Su diseño permite mantener una misma posición a lo largo de todo el día, manteniendo nuestras muñecas en un ángulo relajado, lo cual a su vez ayuda a eliminar las incomodidades propias de otros modelos. Más allá de su diseño dividido, las teclas exhiben una curva natural capaz de imitar la forma de la punta de nuestros dedos y así ofrecer una apariencia y tacto naturales, lo cual es capaz de mejorar el confort general del usuario.
  3. 3. Diseñado de manera ideal para la línea de ordenadores Microsoft Surface, este teclado ergonómico ha sido diseñado en busca del confort y es una gran opción a la hora de la búsqueda de un arco natural. Alimentado vía Bluetooth 4.0/4.1 y tres baterías AAA con una vida útil de 12 meses, el teclado Surface es cuenta con una compatibilidad inalámbrica de hasta unos 10 metros de distancia desde el ordenador. Cuando te sitúes en frente del ordenador, te encontrarás con que el doble y acolchonado reposamanos, el cual se presenta una cubierta poliéster y poliuretano (mejor conocido como alcántara), es duradero y resistente a las manchas. Más allá de su durabilidad, el teclado Surface destaca por la gran protección de manos y muñecas brindada a través de su geométrica de teclas, una barra espaciadora dividida y un diseño natural capaz de prevenir cualquier tensión en manos y muñecas.
  4. 4. Creado en vistas a ser utilizado en dispositivos Windows, el Felowes incluye un total de siete teclas orientadas a controlar reproducciones multimedia, al igual que un acceso en un toque para acceder al navegador web. El teclado numérico a un lado reduce la necesidad de un hardware externo o de recurrir a los números ubicados en la sección superior del teclado. A pesar de existir un indudable período de adaptación a cualquier teclado ergonómico, los beneficios inmediatos de reducción de dolor y tensión combinados con el increíble soporte de muñecas del teclado Fellowes te llevará a preguntarte por qué razón no has optado por esta clase de dispositivos con anterioridad.
  5. 5. Características centradas en juegos como luces LED y efectos te sumergirán en una increíble experiencia. Para largas sesiones de juegos, es el reposamuñecas curvo el que nos cautivará. Desarrollado específicamente para Razer Ornata, el reposamuñecas curvo compensa el hecho de no tratarse de un teclado dividido, permitiendo que extensas sesiones de juego se sientan más cómodas y naturales que lo ofrecido por un teclado tradicional. Sumado al valor ergonómico del teclado, nos encontramos con un diseño de teclas de mediana altura capaces de permitir una simple presión y minimizar el continuo impacto que los movimientos de nuestros dedos pueden causar en las muñecas.
  6. 6. Matías Ergo Pro para ordenadores Windows ofrece una sensación táctica y reduce el impacto de los teclados convencionales a causa del repetitivo movimiento de manos y dedos. Su diseño dividido inmediatamente mejorará la postura del usuario, ubicación de codos y permitirá a sus muñecas posicionarse a una distancia prudencial del cuerpo para una sensación más natural. Adicionalmente, su diseño compacto reduce la distancia de alcance a un ratón, reduciendo de esta manera el impacto en cuello y hombros. Un reposamuñecas acolchado se combina con una inclinación de 4.5 grados para una mayor reducción de tensión en muñecas. Puede ser utilizado en formato plano y en una posición de ángulo de nueve grados cortesía de unos pequeños pies incluidos en el mismo teclado.
  7. 7. Este tipo de pantalla táctil funciona a través de resistencia eléctrica y lo hace por medio de dos capas: •Una capa es la responsable de conducir electricidad de forma permanente. •La otra, al entrar en contacto con la primera, genera la resistencia que hará posible determinar el eje de posición. Las pantallas resistivas suelen ser más económicas y menos sensibles también. Sin embargo, son mucho más resistentes que otros tipos de pantallas táctiles, hasta el punto que no se ven afectadas si les cae un poco de agua o se llenan de polvo. Estas pantallas pueden perder hasta 25% de brillo y también son un poco más gruesas, razón por la cual no se pueden colocar en algunos dispositivos. Por eso, antes de cambiar la de tu móvil o tablet, tienes que saber muy bien cómo elegir la pantalla de repuesto más adecuada.
  8. 8. Las pantallas capacitivas funcionan con el mismo mecanismo que las pantallas táctiles resistivas (cambios en la corriente eléctrica), sin embargo, los componentes de la pantalla y la experiencia del usuario son totalmente distintos. ¿Por qué son mejores? Empecemos por mencionar que este tipo de pantallas es multitouch, es decir, detectan varias pulsaciones al mismo tiempo y pueden captar más de un gesto, lo cual aumenta la capacidad del usuario para controlarla. Por esta razón es la pantalla elegida por Apple para el iPhone y es importante que sus repuestos también lo tengan.
  9. 9. Este tipo de pantalla funciona a través emisores y receptores LEDs infrarrojos instalados en la pantalla. Los emisores se ubican en el marco externo y apuntan hacia el marco colateral donde se encuentra el receptor. Al tocar un punto de la pantalla, el haz infrarrojo se corta y determina la ubicación del eje de presión. La ventaja de estas pantallas que pueden tocarse con cualquier tipo de material, incluso con guantes. Las pantallas infrarrojas fueron de las primeras en crearse y lo cierto es que no se usan mucho porque son poco sensibles, resultan muy costosas y pueden verse fácilmente afectadas por agentes externos como el polvo. De hecho, en la actualidad, son pocos los dispositivos que utilizan este tipo de pantalla táctil.
  10. 10. . La luz, y su interrupción, no es solo una manera estupenda de producir una sombra, sino también de diseñar un tipo de panel táctil. Para aprovechar este principio, los paneles táctiles de imágenes ópticas están diseñados para sentir el tacto a través de cámaras infrarrojas y la interrupción de haces de luz. Esto puede lograrse a través de cualquier entrada que desee, en el tamaño total de 100 pulgadas, desde guantes hasta las manos descubiertas y más. En definitiva, los paneles táctiles de imágenes ópticas son prácticamente la opción más versátil que puede ofrecer el mundo táctil. Resistencia, capacidad multitáctil y la posibilidad de entrada universales, las opciones pueden ser verdaderamente infinitas. Aunque su única desventaja sea su diseño poco compacto, los usos comunes de los paneles táctiles de imágenes ópticas incluyen algunas variedades de pizarras interactivas.
  11. 11. los paneles táctiles capacitivos proyectados son el tipo de panel táctil adecuado para usted. De momento, puede adivinar de dónde lo conoce. Por medio de su detección táctil basada en electricidad, los paneles táctiles capacitivos proyectados son conocidos por su alta precisión y tiempos de respuesta de alta velocidad. Además, poseen una funcionalidad multitáctil y pueden usarse en dispositivos pequeños, compactos, aunque costosos. Debido a su tecnología subyacente, han demostrado ser un reto para escalar a tamaños más grandes. ¿Ya lo adivinó? Suponiendo que aún no, o que le gustaría disfrutar de la gratificante sensación asociada con tener razón, permítanos revelarle en dónde interactúa a diario con los paneles táctiles capacitivos proyectados: ¡los smartphones! Además, no son los únicos, ya que las tabletas y los dispositivos GPS también utilizan pantallas táctiles capacitivas proyectadas.

