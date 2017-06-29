İnşaat mimarlık bilgisi-2

Mühendislik-Mimarlık, Teknikerleri, Teknisyenleri, Ustaları, İşçileri ve Çalışanları İçin İNŞAAT & MİMARLIK BİLGİSİ Yrd. D...
ÖNSÖZ İnşaat endüstrisinin hızlı gelişme göstermesi ile çalışanlarında büyük bir oranda artış olmuştur. Kalifiye elemana, ...
İÇİNDEKİLER Test 1.Yapı Bilgisine Giriş......................................................................................
7 TEST 1.1YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 5. Toplum hizmetinin devamlı olarak yürütü...
8 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 1.1YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ 16. • Konaklama yapıları: otel, apart, pans...
9 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 1.2YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ 5. Müze hangi yapı sınıfına aittir? A) Sosy...
10 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 1.2YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ 16. Aşağıdaki yapı türlerinden hangisi tab...
11 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 1.3YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ 1. “Binanın taşıyıcı sistemini oluşturan y...
12 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 1.3YAPI BİLGİSİNE GİRİŞ 10. Hangisi ticaret yapı grubuna girer? A)...
13 TEST 2.1 ZEMİN MEKANİĞİ Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 1. Yapının bütün yüklerini zemine aktarır. Tem...
14 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 2.1 ZEMİN MEKANİĞİ 10. Yapı alanının gezilerek; zeminin tane şekli...
15 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 2.2 ZEMİN MEKANİĞİ TEST 2.2 1. Sondaj yapma ile ilgili aşağıdaki i...
16 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 10. I) Tabla deneyi, II) Basınclı hava ve su ile yapılan deneyler, III...
17 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 2.3 ZEMİN MEKANİĞİ 1. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi muayene kuyularının ...
18 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 2.3 ZEMİN MEKANİĞİ 10. Zeminlerin taşıma gücü sıralamasını hangisi...
19 TEST 3.1 TOPOĞRAFYA Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 1. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi topoğrafya bilimine ait...
20 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 3.1 TOPOĞRAFYA 9. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi mesafe ölçümü sırasında...
21 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 3.2 TOPOĞRAFYA 1. Herhangi bir alana yapılacak yapının veya yapıla...
22 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 3.2 TOPOĞRAFYA 11. 1/2.000 ölçeğinde olan şekildeki harita eşit ...
23 TEST 4.1 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 4.1 1. Kazı işleri küçük ...
24 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 4.1 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ 11. Gevşek zeminlerde temel kaz...
25 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 4.2 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ 1. Yapılacak olan bir yapı inşa...
26 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 4.2 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ 11. Şekilde verilen arazi de...
27 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 4.3 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ TEST 4.3 1. Skreyperlerde verim...
28 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 4.3 İŞ MAKİNELERİ VE TOPRAK İŞLERİ 10. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi las...
29 TEST 5.1 ALTYAPI İŞLERİ Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 5.1 1. Alt yapı tesislerin en ekonomik bi...
30 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 5.1 ALTYAPI İŞLERİ 11. Yukarıdaki sembol aşağıdakilerden hangisi...
31 TEST 6.1 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 1. Beton veya betonarme elemanlar inşa ...
32 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 6.1 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ 10. Beton yüzeylerinin kalıp alındıktan ...
33 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 6.2 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ 1. Asmolen döşeme yapımında kullanılan k...
34 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 6.2 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ 11. Kayar kalıbın kullanılabilmesi için ...
35 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 6.3 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ 1. Beton ve betonarme elemanlar inşa edi...
36 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 6.3 KALIP - İSKELE İŞLERİ 11. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi kalıp yapımı...
37 TEST 7.1 TEMELLER Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 7.1 1. Üst yapıdan gelen yükleri taşıyıcı elema...
38 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 7.1 TEMELLER 10. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi yük altında sıkışmayan, s...
39 TEST 8.1 DUVAR VE İSTİNAT DUVARLARI Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 8.1 1. Aşağıdakilerden hangis...
40 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 8.1 DUVAR VE İSTİNAT DUVARLARI 11. Bu duvarlarda 2 uygulama yöntem...
41 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHANTEST 8.2 DUVAR VE İSTİNAT DUVARLARI TEST 8.2 1. Tuğla duvar örgü kurall...
42 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 8.2 DUVAR VE İSTİNAT DUVARLARI 11. Taş duvar örgüleri ile ilgili v...
43 TEST 9.1 TAŞ BİLGİSİ VE AGREGALAR Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN 1. Suya karşı direnci en fazla olan ...
44 Yrd. Doç. Dr. Murat DAL & Öğr. Gör. Ersin AYHAN TEST 9.1 TAŞ BİLGİSİ VE AGREGALAR 11. İrili ufaklı taş parçalarının tab...
