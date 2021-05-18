A complete guide on audits and the quarterly

The first due date for VAT return in UAE was on 28th Feb 2018. That was only for those individuals or businesses who are registered under VAT in UAE. The businesses can file for VAT return by using the online portal of Federal Tax Authority(FTA). The portal is designed in a way to accept all the VAT returns through an online system. The Vatable people are required to provide all their sales, purchase etc. value manually. This is because the XML, EXCEL or any other type of data entry software is not available until now. People will fill all the required options in the e-form of VAT return on the portal.



Get the help from audit firms in Dubai and carry out the VAT return filing accurately. If you do not register for VAT, the Taxation Authorities in UAE will catch you and you will get penalized. That is why it is important for the companies and businesses to carry out their internal audit by the auditors in Dubai to stay safe in official audits.

