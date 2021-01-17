Geodesy: Definition, Types, Uses and Applications.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Faculty of engineering - Shoubra Benha University Literature Review in fulfillment of the requirements of Department Surveying Engineering
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 1 | P a g e Abstract This literature review spea...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 2 | P a g e Table of contents Abstract ............
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 3 | P a g e List of Figures Figure I.D Descripti...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 4 | P a g e 1.Introduction Geodesy is the scienc...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 5 | P a g e 2.Literature Review 2.1.Definition G...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 6 | P a g e Ellipsoid (Figure 2-2) is a mathemat...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 7 | P a g e 2.3.3. Satellite Geodesy Geometric a...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 8 | P a g e 2.4.Uses and Applications of Geodesy...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 9 | P a g e 2.4.1.4. Traffic and Transportation ...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 10 | P a g e 2.4.2.2. Global Positioning Systems...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 11 | P a g e 2.4.2.3. Geodetic Control Networks ...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 12 | P a g e 2.4.2.6. Satellite Orbit Determinat...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 13 | P a g e 3.Conclusions At the end we discuss...
Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 14 | P a g e References Shaker, Ahmed. Geodesy. ...
Abstract This literature review speaks about the geodesy and its relation to the figure of the earth. The definition of geodesy and the imagining of the earth's shape evolution throughout history, it passed at many important developments. We will discuss that geodesy almost interferes with all Geo- and Space sciences, by clarifying some of its uses and applications.

  1. 1. Faculty of engineering - Shoubra Benha University Literature Review in fulfillment of the requirements of Department Surveying Engineering Division Academic Year Second Year Surveying Course name Geodesy 1B Course code SUR 223 Topic 3: “Geodesy Definition, Types, Uses and Applications.” By: Name Edu mail B. N Ahmed Yasser Ahmed Mohamed Nassar ahmed170165@feng.bu.edu.eg 210018 Approved by: Examiners committee Signature ‫زكي‬ ‫خالد‬ .‫أ.د‬ ‫سعد‬ ‫مني‬ .‫أ.م.د‬ .‫أ.م.د‬‫أمين‬ ‫ماهر‬ ‫الصغير‬ ‫علي‬ .‫أ.د‬
  2. 2. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 1 | P a g e Abstract This literature review speaks about the geodesy and its relation to the figure of the earth. The definition of geodesy and the imagining of the earth's shape evolution throughout history, it passed at many important developments. We will discuss that geodesy almost interferes with all Geo- and Space sciences, by clarifying some of its uses and applications.
  3. 3. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 2 | P a g e Table of contents Abstract .......................................................................................................................1 1. Introduction...........................................................................................................4 2. Literature Review...................................................................................................5 2.2. Brief History.....................................................................................................5 2.3. Types of Geodesy.............................................................................................6 2.3.1. Geometric Geodesy.......................................................................................6 2.3.2. Physical Geodesy ..........................................................................................6 2.3.3. Satellite Geodesy ..........................................................................................7 2.4. Uses and Applications of Geodesy....................................................................8 2.4.1. Uses of Geodesy............................................................................................8 2.4.1.1. Boundary Determination ........................................................................8 2.4.1.2. Engineering Construction........................................................................8 2.4.1.3. Topographic Mapping.............................................................................8 2.4.1.4. Traffic and Transportation ......................................................................9 2.4.1.5. Space Sciences........................................................................................9 2.4.2. Applications of Geodesy................................................................................9 2.4.2.1. Geodetic Datums ....................................................................................9 2.4.2.2. Global Positioning Systems (GPS)..........................................................10 2.4.2.3. Geodetic Control Networks...................................................................11 2.4.2.4. Reference Frameworks .........................................................................11 2.4.2.5. International Terrestrial Reference System (ITRS) .................................11 2.4.2.6. Satellite Orbit Determination................................................................12 2.4.2.7. Precise GPS Positioning in the Marine Environment..............................12 2.4.2.8. Determination of Precise Figure of Earth...............................................12 2.4.2.9. Geosciences and Environmental Applications .......................................12 3. Conclusions..........................................................................................................13 References .................................................................................................................14
  4. 4. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 3 | P a g e List of Figures Figure I.D Description Page 1-1 Geoid Height computed from EGM2008 4 2-1 Geoid, Ellipsoid and Topography of Earth 5 2-2 Ellipsoidal Axis 6 2-3 Satellite measurement system 7 2-4 Satellite Laser Ranging Diagram 7 2-5 Boundary Determination 8 2-6 geodetic coordinate system 9 2-7 Geodetic Datums 9 2-8 geodetic surfaces and GPS satellites 10 2-9 Egyptian Geodetic Control Network 11 2-10 Plate Tactonics Movement Based on Space Geodesy 12
  5. 5. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 4 | P a g e 1.Introduction Geodesy is the science that locates objects on the Earth and relating them relative to each other and determines the size, shape, and gravity of the earth. word GEODESY is composed of two Greek words, GEO means Earth, and DESY means Dividing and Measuring. The fundamentals of geodesy include reference systems, map projection systems, geoid models, control systems, and Global Navigation networks. geodesy science is dated back to the Sumerians of 5000 years ago, its subject and even its name have been widely unknown. current explorations into the space and increasing knowledge of science and interactions with the world surrounding us have made us recognize the rising importance of geodesy. Figure 1-1: Geoid Height computed from EGM2008
  6. 6. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 5 | P a g e 2.Literature Review 2.1.Definition Geodesy is defined as “a division of geomatics, surveying, and geosciences concerned with the determination of the size, shape, orientation and gravity field of the Earth (referred to as the geoid) and the exact positions of points on Earth's surface by representing it in three-Dimensional space and changes of these properties with time .” 2.2.Brief History In the sixth century B.C., Pythagoras assumed that the Earth was spherical in shape, then the Greek Scientist Eratosthenes tried to estimate the size and circumference of the sphere which Pythagoras assumed. Then Columbus and Magellan, through their journeys around the world in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, supported the theory of the spherical Earth. Newton came in 1687 with the theory of gravity and one of the results of the theory was that the shape of the Earth is not completely sphere but flattened at the poles.we need to define the shape and size of this surface so that we can determine any location on the surface of the earth, the natural surface shape of the earth is not regular so that we can express it easily, and it called Geoid. 2.3.Figure of Earth Geoid (Figure 1-1) is defined as “the Earth's gravitational equipotential surface, coinciding with the mean sea level.” geoid is a very complex surface, so it’s difficult to mathematically define the geoid. The Ellipsoid, on the other hand, is a simple shape generated by rotating an ellipse 𝒉 = 𝑯 + 𝑵 ℎ: Ellipsoidal Height 𝐻 : Orthometric Height 𝑁 : Geoidal Height (Undulation) Figure 2-1: Geoid, Ellipsoid and Topography of Earth
  7. 7. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 6 | P a g e Ellipsoid (Figure 2-2) is a mathematically defined surface that approximates the geoid, the true figure of the Earth. Flattening: 𝑓 = 𝑎−𝑏 𝑎 1st eccentricity: 𝑒 = √ 𝑎2−𝑏2 𝑎2 2nd eccentricity: 𝑒′ = √ 𝑎2−𝑏2 𝑏2 2.3.Types of Geodesy 2.3.1. Geometric Geodesy Geometric geodesy is mainly concerned with Geometric to find relations between the specific locations of points on the surface of the Earth, and then study the size, shape, and rotation of the Earth through Determination of some observations such as distances, azimuths, angles... etc. by various methods such as triangulation, trilateration, electronic surveys, etc. These observations define geometric relationships between points and their position relative to a specific coordinate framework of the Earth. Choosing this framework requires a large amount of information about the shape of the earth. Coordinate systems are the most important products of geometrical geodesy 2.3.2. Physical Geodesy Physical geodesy uses earth's gravity field measurements and characteristics along with theories of this gravity field to determine the shape of the geoid and its relationship to the geometric figure used to create the maps (ellipsoid) and in combination with arc measurements, the earth's size. It is possible to determine geoid undulations and earth flattening by having enough information about the Earth’s gravity field. These operations are carried out using either gravitational observations, using astronomical observations, or, more recently, using measurements on satellites. Figure 2-2: Ellipsoidal Axis 1.2, the earth d but it is not So it is a mat Ellipsoid, Sph h is not in a t a perfect elli thematically d ere, Geoid and a spherical sh ipsoid. The p defined surfac d actual topogra hape. The E polar radius o ce of the earth aphy of the ear Earth’s shape f earth is app h. rth
  8. 8. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 7 | P a g e 2.3.3. Satellite Geodesy Geometric and physical geodesy had been well developed until the middle of the 20th century. Measurements of the Earth's figure and the Earth's gravity field were however not satisfactory, since astro-geodetic surveys can only be performed on land rather than across the sea. In areas such as the oceans, high mountains, and deserts, there were only limited data from gravity surveys. Until the first artificial satellite launched in 1957, satellite geodesy began to emerge, and geodesy developed into a completely new technology. Not long after artificial satellites emerged, the Earth ellipsoid flattening methods was used precisely by satellites. the constant growth of space technology, the development of EDM devices, and the perfection of electronic data processing equipment, satellites specifically equipped for geodetic purposes have been developed, launched, observed and the data utilized. ANNA-1B was launched in 1962 as the first real geodetic satellite, many observational systems such as geodetic cameras and electronic ranging were developed and improved by ANNA. Project ANNA was also useful in the development of Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) (Figure 2-4) systems. Figure 2-3: Satellite measurement system Figure 2-4: Satellite Laser Ranging Diagram
  9. 9. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 8 | P a g e 2.4.Uses and Applications of Geodesy Geodesy is a science dedicated to studying the earth's figure and external gravity. This science used in surveying, positioning, navigation, topography and mappings, and the study of a variety of terrestrial, air, marine, submarine and even extra-terrestrial gravity phenomena…etc. The science of geodesy has many uses in various fields, but we will mention only some of them. 2.4.1. Uses of Geodesy 2.4.1.1. Boundary Determination Geodesy play the primary role in determining and documenting the coordinates of border markers between states or administrative boundaries between governorates . Boundary Determination depends on the accurate positioning and GIS analysts. 2.4.1.2. Engineering Construction When constructing any engineering projects (such as roads, bridges, dams, canals, factories, etc.) it is necessary to determine their exact locations by defining the coordinates of the various elements of the project and these coordinates are used in planning the project as well as in following up the implementation throughout the project stages. 2.4.1.3. Topographic Mapping establish mapping triangle control network consisting of several geodetic stations and to determine their horizontal and vertical coordinates. Figure 2-5: Boundary Determination 1.2, the earth d but it is not So it is a mat Ellipsoid, Sph h is not in a t a perfect elli thematically d ere, Geoid and a spherical sh ipsoid. The p defined surfac d actual topogra hape. The E polar radius o
  10. 10. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 9 | P a g e 2.4.1.4. Traffic and Transportation A high efficiency and accuracy satellite navigation and positioning make a significant decrease in traffic accidents and a vast improvement in transportation efficiency. The navigation and positioning level of old means of travel is between several and ten kilometers, whereas today's air and marine traffic is between several and ten meters. 2.4.1.5. Space Sciences to launch, monitor, remotely control, spacecraft return need a precise geodetic coordinate system(Figure 2-6), positions of surface points in this system, and global gravity field parameters of the surface points. A geodetic coordinate system is used to describe a spacecraft’s movement relative to the Earth, which is realized by a certain number of datum points. 2.4.2. Applications of Geodesy 2.4.2.1. Geodetic Datums there need to be corresponding reference points (geodetic datums) (Figure 2-7), which surveying, and mapping results are referred to measure terrain, surface features, position coordinates, heights, and gravity values at points on the Earth’s surface. Geodetic datums mainly composed of Horizontal coordinate datums, vertical datums, sounding datums, and gravity datums. Geodetic datums provide data for all types of surveying and mapping works. Figure 2-6: Geodetic Coordinate System d but it is not So it is a mat Ellipsoid, Sph h is not in a t a perfect elli thematically d ere, Geoid and a spherical sh ipsoid. The p defined surfac d actual topogra hape. The E polar radius o ce of the earth aphy of the ear Earth’s shape f earth is app h. rth Figure 2-7: Geodetic Datums
  11. 11. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 10 | P a g e 2.4.2.2. Global Positioning Systems (GPS) GPS Applications have varied considerably in the past years and Some of them are: • Establishing geodetic networks and intensify the old networks. • Monitor the displacement or landing of vital facilities, such as bridges, bridges, dams and arches. And Monitor the movements of the Earth's crust. • cadastral and topographic surveying works, and Produce accurate, detailed, topographical and digital maps. • Development of national geoid models in integration with the terrestrial leveling method. • Linking the different geodetic references of countries in cases of joint border projects. • Hydrographic surveying and development of sea and river maps. • Fixing and documenting the locations of borders between countries. • By integrating GPS and GIS, digital maps and portable data bases for cities with all their details and services, is produced. Figure 2-8: geodetic surfaces and GPS satellites
  12. 12. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 11 | P a g e 2.4.2.3. Geodetic Control Networks A geodetic control network (Figure 2-9) is a foundation on which precise and consistent mapping, GIS, and surveying are based. Geodetic control points are traditionally established as permanently placed, precisely marked, located and documented, physical monuments. A geodetic control network can be established by using the GNSS (referred to as International Terrestrial Reference Framework) used as a 3-Dimensional geocentric reference system for a country by developing satellite surveying methods and their availability and high degrees of accuracy. 2.4.2.4. Reference Frameworks A geodetic reference framework forms the spatial base to create any Land-Information System (LIS). this system Consisting of huge number of points whose locations have been determined with respect to an accurate mathematical framework. it enables the spatial referencing of all land data to specific positions on the surface of the Earth. A geodetic reference framework provides an accurate and efficient means for positioning data, uniform, effective language for interpreting and disseminating land information. 2.4.2.5. International Terrestrial Reference System (ITRS) the International Terrestrial Reference System (ITRS) is a geocentric reference system. the International Terrestrial Reference Frame (ITRF) is the reference frame derived from (ITRS). Its origin is at the canter of whole earth's mass (land, oceans, atmosphere...). ITRF unit of length is the meter. The ITRF is currently the primary global spatial reference system but other regional reference frames have also been developed. Figure 2-9: Egyptian Geodetic Control Network d but it is not So it is a mat Ellipsoid, Sph h is not in a t a perfect elli thematically d ere, Geoid and a spherical sh ipsoid. The p defined surfac d actual topogra hape. The E polar radius o ce of the earth aphy of the ear Earth’s shape f earth is app h. rth
  13. 13. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 12 | P a g e 2.4.2.6. Satellite Orbit Determination 2.4.2.7. Precise GPS Positioning in the Marine Environment 2.4.2.8. Determination of Precise Figure of Earth Geometrical Geodesy seeks to determine the precise size and shape of the earth and to locate positions accurately on the earth's surface by geometrical and astronomical measurements. 2.4.2.9. Geosciences and Environmental Applications modern geodesy offers accurate geodetic information for the study of plate movement and crustal deformation and new methods to develop accurate kinematic models of recent plate movement (Figure 2-10) and crustal deformation. Very long baseline interferometry (VLBI), SLR, and GPS can measure the precise and relative velocity of plates with an approximate speed of 1 mm/year. geodesy determines crustal movements with incredible space-time resolution, and then the stress-strain model inside the plates can be established to test the validity of the rigid plate hypothesis, to deduce the deformation inside the plates, and to provide the explanation of the tectonic processes. Some geology and structures cannot be explained currently by plate tectonics, and Geodesy is expected to make a new role here. Figure 2-10: Plate Tactonics Movement Based on Space Geodesy
  14. 14. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 13 | P a g e 3.Conclusions At the end we discussed a brief introduction to geodesy. geodesy concept summarized in the science of studying the shape, size, and rotation of the earth. Geodesy is one of the oldest sciences on earth, from the Sumerian civilization to the present day; it passed through radical developments, Geodesy stayed extremely important in all fields of life, so it entered various branches of engineering such as civil, surveying, and architectural planning, geosciences, space sciences, gravity field...etc.
  15. 15. Benha University Faculty of Engineering - Shoubra Academic year 2019-2020 14 | P a g e References Shaker, Ahmed. Geodesy. Surveying Department - Shoubra Faculty of Engineering, Basic Geodesy. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 1977. Dawod, Gomaa. Principles of Geodetic Surveys And GPS. 1st ed., 2012. Lu, Zhiping et al. Geodesy: Introduction to Geodetic Datum And Geodetic Systems. 1st ed., Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg. Seeber, Günter. Satellite Geodesy. 2nd ed., Walter De Gruyter, 2003. Smith, James R. Introduction to Geodesy. Wiley, 1997. Procedures and Standards for A Multipurpose Cadastre: The Geodetic Reference Framework. National Academy Press, 1983. "The International Terrestrial Reference System (ITRS) | GEOG 862: GPS And GNSS For Geospatial Professionals". E-Education.Psu.Edu, 2020.

