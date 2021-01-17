-
Geodesy Definition, Types, Uses and Applications.
Abstract This literature review speaks about the geodesy and its relation to the figure of the earth. The definition of geodesy and the imagining of the earth's shape evolution throughout history, it passed at many important developments. We will discuss that geodesy almost interferes with all Geo- and Space sciences, by clarifying some of its uses and applications.
