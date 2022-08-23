FSASymposiumCareer.ppt

1.
Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career
Development
Learning Track Taking Charge
of Your Career
Session 3:
“…The driving force of a career must come from
the individual. Remember: Jobs are owned by the
company, you own your career!”
Earl Nightingale
“Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run
over if you just sit there.”
Will Rogers
• What is career development?
• What are the benefits of career development?
• What tools and resources are available to help me
in this process?
AGENDA
FACILITATORS
Renee Young
Trainer/Instructional Designer
Donna Oti
Trainer/Instructional Designer
What is career development?
I. INTRODUCTION
Career Development:
Lifelong process of managing learning, work, leisure,
and transitions in order to move toward a personally
determined and evolved preferred future.
I. INTRODUCTION
I. INTRODUCTION
Self
Assessment
Career
Exploration
Decision
Making
Action
Planning
Career Development
Process
What influences career
development?
I. INTRODUCTION
Personal
characteristics
Socio-
economic
factors
Abilities Opportunity
I. INTRODUCTION
Who is responsible for
my career development?
I. INTRODUCTION
You Supervisor
I. INTRODUCTION
• Empowers employees to be proactive
• Provides an action plan to track accomplishments
• Fosters on-going communication
• Leads to job satisfaction
• Aligns employees goals with the goals of the
organization
II. BENEFITS
III. TOOLS
• Assessment
• Career counseling
• Coaching
• Development plans
• Training
• What is career assessment?
– Ways to identify preferences that may inform career
choices
– Tools to provide insight into personality, career interest,
etc.
– Scientific instruments administered by career counselors
III. TOOLS: Career Assessments
15.
III. TOOLS: Career Assessments
Myers-Briggs
Type Indicator
DiSC
Big Five
Personality
Test
Career Interest
Assessment
(Holland)
Communication
Styles
Four
Temperaments
Types of
Assessments
• What is an Individual Development Plan (IDP)?
─ Employee created plan
─ Describes the knowledge, skills, and abilities to be
developed for current job requirements and/or future
career goals
─ Can be used to help improve skills to meet performance
goals but not a replacement for your performance goals
IIII. TOOLS: Individual Development Plan
Example
IDP
INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN
UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
1. Name (Last, First, MI) 2. Current Position & Grade 3. Organization/Unit 4. Supervisors Name 5. Period (1 year)
Doe, John A. OCFO/ Apr. 10, 2013--Apr.9, 2014
THREE YEAR PLAN & GOALS
6. Year 1 Developmental Goals 7. Year 2 Developmental Goals 8. Year 3 Developmental Goals
1.) To develop skills in computer applications. 2.) To
improve oral and written communications skills.
9.
DEVELOPMENTAL OBJECTIVES
10.
PURPOSE
11.
PRIORITY
12.
DESCRIPTION OF PLANNED
DEVELOPMENTAL ACTIVITY
(Include COST & DATE For Accomplishment)
13.
EVIDENCE OF ACCOMPLISHMENT
1.) To develop skills in word-processing
using Microsoft Word.
2.) To develop knowledge of and skills in
Web design.
3.) To improve writing ability
4.) To improve speaking skills
D. Improved
performance
G. Develop
unavailable skills
D. Improved
performance
H. Career Interest
1. Essential
3. Helpful in
making
information and
documents
more available
to the public.
1. Essential
3. Helpful in
better
representing the
office with the
public.
A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Introduction to
Word” No costs involved. Dates to be determined.
A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Using HTML
to Prepare Documents for Websites.” No costs
involved. May 8, 2013.
A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Effective
Writing” No costs involved. Dates to be determined.
A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Effective
Pubic Speaking for non-managers.” June 15 and 16,
2013. No costs involved.
Increase in knowledge of Word
features and an increase in comfort
level with using new features.
Will be able to post documents on
the Web Site.
Improved understanding of and use
of grammar rules as well as improved
sentence structure.
Increased comfort level in speaking
to groups as well as improved
understanding of how to prepare an
effective speech.
Employee Signature and Date Supervisor Signature and Date
IIII. TOOLS: Individual Development Plan
• What are my responsibilities regarding my IDP?
Develop
attainable short
and long-term
career goals
Develop
measurable
objectives
Discuss your
goals (IDP) with
your supervisor
Use your IDP
19.
IV. RESOURCES
• Where can I go for help?
─ Online career assessments
─ Career counseling through the Learning and Development
office
─ Internal and external training
IV. RESOURCES: Online Career Assessments
• Myers Briggs Type Indicator Equivalent
• Open DiSC
• Big Five Personality Test
• Career Interest Assessment (Holland)
• Four Temperaments
• Communication Styles
V. Takeaways
• Career development is a
life-long process
• Many factors can play into
your career development
• Tools available to help in
your career development
• You own your career-so
get up!
Questions?