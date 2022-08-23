FSASymposiumCareer.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 23, 2022
Aug. 23, 2022
Business

Business

  1. 1. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Development Learning Track Taking Charge of Your Career Session 3:
  2. 2. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career “…The driving force of a career must come from the individual. Remember: Jobs are owned by the company, you own your career!” Earl Nightingale “Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there.” Will Rogers Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career
  3. 3. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career • What is career development? • What are the benefits of career development? • What tools and resources are available to help me in this process? AGENDA
  4. 4. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career FACILITATORS Renee Young Trainer/Instructional Designer Donna Oti Trainer/Instructional Designer
  5. 5. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career What is career development? I. INTRODUCTION
  6. 6. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Career Development: Lifelong process of managing learning, work, leisure, and transitions in order to move toward a personally determined and evolved preferred future. I. INTRODUCTION
  7. 7. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career I. INTRODUCTION Self Assessment Career Exploration Decision Making Action Planning Career Development Process
  8. 8. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career What influences career development? I. INTRODUCTION
  9. 9. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Personal characteristics Socio- economic factors Abilities Opportunity I. INTRODUCTION
  10. 10. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Who is responsible for my career development? I. INTRODUCTION
  11. 11. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career You Supervisor I. INTRODUCTION
  12. 12. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career • Empowers employees to be proactive • Provides an action plan to track accomplishments • Fosters on-going communication • Leads to job satisfaction • Aligns employees goals with the goals of the organization II. BENEFITS
  13. 13. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career III. TOOLS • Assessment • Career counseling • Coaching • Development plans • Training
  14. 14. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career • What is career assessment? – Ways to identify preferences that may inform career choices – Tools to provide insight into personality, career interest, etc. – Scientific instruments administered by career counselors III. TOOLS: Career Assessments
  15. 15. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career III. TOOLS: Career Assessments Myers-Briggs Type Indicator DiSC Big Five Personality Test Career Interest Assessment (Holland) Communication Styles Four Temperaments Types of Assessments
  16. 16. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career • What is an Individual Development Plan (IDP)? ─ Employee created plan ─ Describes the knowledge, skills, and abilities to be developed for current job requirements and/or future career goals ─ Can be used to help improve skills to meet performance goals but not a replacement for your performance goals IIII. TOOLS: Individual Development Plan
  17. 17. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Example IDP INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 1. Name (Last, First, MI) 2. Current Position & Grade 3. Organization/Unit 4. Supervisors Name 5. Period (1 year) Doe, John A. OCFO/ Apr. 10, 2013--Apr.9, 2014 THREE YEAR PLAN & GOALS 6. Year 1 Developmental Goals 7. Year 2 Developmental Goals 8. Year 3 Developmental Goals 1.) To develop skills in computer applications. 2.) To improve oral and written communications skills. 9. DEVELOPMENTAL OBJECTIVES 10. PURPOSE 11. PRIORITY 12. DESCRIPTION OF PLANNED DEVELOPMENTAL ACTIVITY (Include COST & DATE For Accomplishment) 13. EVIDENCE OF ACCOMPLISHMENT 1.) To develop skills in word-processing using Microsoft Word. 2.) To develop knowledge of and skills in Web design. 3.) To improve writing ability 4.) To improve speaking skills D. Improved performance G. Develop unavailable skills D. Improved performance H. Career Interest 1. Essential 3. Helpful in making information and documents more available to the public. 1. Essential 3. Helpful in better representing the office with the public. A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Introduction to Word” No costs involved. Dates to be determined. A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Using HTML to Prepare Documents for Websites.” No costs involved. May 8, 2013. A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Effective Writing” No costs involved. Dates to be determined. A. On-site Training through the TDC—“Effective Pubic Speaking for non-managers.” June 15 and 16, 2013. No costs involved. Increase in knowledge of Word features and an increase in comfort level with using new features. Will be able to post documents on the Web Site. Improved understanding of and use of grammar rules as well as improved sentence structure. Increased comfort level in speaking to groups as well as improved understanding of how to prepare an effective speech. Employee Signature and Date Supervisor Signature and Date
  18. 18. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career IIII. TOOLS: Individual Development Plan • What are my responsibilities regarding my IDP? Develop attainable short and long-term career goals Develop measurable objectives Discuss your goals (IDP) with your supervisor Use your IDP
  19. 19. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career IV. RESOURCES • Where can I go for help? ─ Online career assessments ─ Career counseling through the Learning and Development office ─ Internal and external training
  20. 20. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career IV. RESOURCES: Online Career Assessments • Myers Briggs Type Indicator Equivalent • Open DiSC • Big Five Personality Test • Career Interest Assessment (Holland) • Four Temperaments • Communication Styles
  21. 21. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career V. Takeaways • Career development is a life-long process • Many factors can play into your career development • Tools available to help in your career development • You own your career-so get up!
  22. 22. Development Learning Track | Session Three: Taking Charge of Your Career Questions?

