What is dental plaque and how can I get rid of it?

Have you ever thought about what the plaque is? Where does it come from? Why is it stubborn and remains there despite various efforts taken by you?



Dental plaque or tooth plaque is a sticky and soft layer that accumulates on the teeth. It is pale yellow or colorless.



The mixture of food, digestive fluids, and saliva has bacteria that accumulate on the teeth and gums. Plaque contains bacteria that attack the teeth enamel and damage the gums.