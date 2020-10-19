Successfully reported this slideshow.
• What causes dental plaque? • When saliva, food, and fluid combine in the mouth, they build an environment supportive to ...
• How will you prevent plaque formation? Here are some tips. • Meet the dentist once in 6 months • According to the specia...
Having trouble with your teeth, Contact Dr Krinita Motwani Dental Clinic.
What is dental plaque and how can I get rid of it?

What is dental plaque and how can I get rid of it?

  What is dental plaque and how can I get rid of it? Dr Krinita Motwani Dental Clinic
  2. 2. Have you ever thought about what the plaque is? Where does it come from? Why is it stubborn and remains there despite various efforts taken by you? Dental plaque or tooth plaque is a sticky and soft layer that accumulates on the teeth. It is pale yellow or colorless. The mixture of food, digestive fluids, and saliva has bacteria that accumulate on the teeth and gums. Plaque contains bacteria that attack the teeth enamel and damage the gums. If the plaque is not removed through brushing and flossing, then it leads to tooth decay and gum disease. Plaque becomes hard within 24 to 72 hours and turns into tartar. Once this plaque hardens, it won’t be possible to remove it by brushing alone. You will need the help of the best dentist in Mumbai
  3. 3. • What causes dental plaque? • When saliva, food, and fluid combine in the mouth, they build an environment supportive to the bacterial growth. The maximum accumulation of the plaque is where the teeth and gums meet. • Carbohydrate-rich food, sugar, soft drinks, and candy contribute to plaque formation the most. • Since plaque hides between the gumline and teeth, and it is not possible to avoid its formation; the best way is to follow good oral hygiene to minimize its accumulation.
  4. 4. • How will you prevent plaque formation? Here are some tips. • Meet the dentist once in 6 months • According to the specialists, everyone should see the dentist once in 6 months. How does it benefit? • When you go to a dental clinic in Mumbai, doctors identify the position of plaque formation using dental mirrors. Thus, even hard to see places and spaces also become visible. • They scrape the plaque using a dental scaler. It is a painless method and very effective for plaque removal. • If the teeth become yellow due to heavy plaque buildup, you may need to visit cosmetic dental clinic in Mumbai for teeth whitening procedure. • Know the right brushing technique • It is essential to brush the teeth twice a day. Bedtime brushing is more important than morning brushing because plaque buildup takes place when we sleep. • Remember, every set of teeth is unique. Therefore, it is essential to ask the dentist about brushing and flossing tips to reduce the buildup of plaque. • Remember, there is no substitute for natural teeth. Therefore, everyone should make efforts to keep them healthy and strong.
  Having trouble with your teeth, Contact Dr Krinita Motwani Dental Clinic.

