Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONCEPTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING
In association with
Vice President SAU Entrepreneurship Development Club - Digital Marketing Accreditation from BASIS Institute of Training & ...
What is marketing?
Marketing is not Advertising
Marketing is not Promotions
Marketing is all about communicating right messages to the right people using right channel.
Marketing is changing very fast
From Traditional To Digital
And these content management platforms, too
Yellow books were search engine
TV were YouTube
Magazines were blog
Newspaper ads are almost gone!
Internet is changing all the things
Calling and old marketing is falling
Digital Marketing terms was first used in 1990!
What is Digital Marketing?
Digital Marketing is all about using Digital Platforms like social media, Blogs, mobile marketing to What is Digital Marke...
03 02 01 AFFORDABLE Less Expensive than traditional Marketing EFFECTIVE More effective than traditional marketing. EASY It...
Digital Marketing Can not exist without internet
Components of Digital Maketing • Audience • Content • Context • Medium
• Audience Audience means the real people who will either read your content, watch your video, or listen your audio.
Audience AGE INCOME OCCUPATION HOBBIES LIFESTYLE GENDER GEOGRAPHY EDUCATION
• Content Content is all about that audiences consume.
• Context Context will define subject or objective of content.
Content + Context = Messages
Different types of content • Text • Audio • Video • Images
• Medium Internet is the right medium to reach your target audiences
“Our Blades are fu**ing Great!” -Dollar Shave Club YouTube Campaign • Case Study 7% of US share 200m sales in 5 years 3M Y...
34% 20% 18% 12% 10% 6% ROI from different channel in $1 Investment Email - $38 Search - $22 Internet Display Advertising -...
Digital Marketing segmented in two parts • Search Engine Marketing • Social Media Marketing
Search engine marketing help target audience find what they are looking for • Search Engine Marketing
Social Media Marketing help brands engage the target audiences. • Social Media Marketing
2414 2000 1600 1300 1000 500 330 330 310 300 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Facebook YouTube WhatsApp Messenger Instagram ...
Getting started with Digital Marketing Objectives 1 Channels 2 Target Audience 3 Audit 4 Optimize 5 Define your marketing ...
4 POINTPOINT 3 POINT 2 POINT 1 SEO & AdWords More Traffic with SEO, More visitors with GA Create Content Create content wi...
SEO Foundations SEO: Keyword Strategy Advertising on Facebook Branding on LinkedIn Content Marketing YouTube Marketing New...
THAT’S ALL FOR YOU!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Concepts of Digital Marketing

58 views

Published on

A basic idea about Digital Marketing. This Idea will help you to know what is it, how it works etc.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Concepts of Digital Marketing

  1. 1. CONCEPTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING
  2. 2. In association with
  3. 3. Vice President SAU Entrepreneurship Development Club - Digital Marketing Accreditation from BASIS Institute of Training & Management & LinkedIn Learning - Search Engine Optimization Accreditation from LinkedIn Learning - Running one of the most visited Bengali Agricultural Content Platform, Greeniculture Ahmed Imran Halimi
  4. 4. What is marketing?
  5. 5. Marketing is not Advertising
  6. 6. Marketing is not Promotions
  7. 7. Marketing is all about communicating right messages to the right people using right channel.
  8. 8. Marketing is changing very fast
  9. 9. From Traditional To Digital
  10. 10. And these content management platforms, too
  11. 11. Yellow books were search engine
  12. 12. TV were YouTube
  13. 13. Magazines were blog
  14. 14. Newspaper ads are almost gone!
  15. 15. Internet is changing all the things
  16. 16. Calling and old marketing is falling
  17. 17. Digital Marketing terms was first used in 1990!
  18. 18. What is Digital Marketing?
  19. 19. Digital Marketing is all about using Digital Platforms like social media, Blogs, mobile marketing to What is Digital Marketing?
  20. 20. 03 02 01 AFFORDABLE Less Expensive than traditional Marketing EFFECTIVE More effective than traditional marketing. EASY It is easy to start, manage and monitoring. Digital Marketing & Digital Advertising
  21. 21. Digital Marketing Can not exist without internet
  22. 22. Components of Digital Maketing • Audience • Content • Context • Medium
  23. 23. • Audience Audience means the real people who will either read your content, watch your video, or listen your audio.
  24. 24. Audience AGE INCOME OCCUPATION HOBBIES LIFESTYLE GENDER GEOGRAPHY EDUCATION
  25. 25. • Content Content is all about that audiences consume.
  26. 26. • Context Context will define subject or objective of content.
  27. 27. Content + Context = Messages
  28. 28. Different types of content • Text • Audio • Video • Images
  29. 29. • Medium Internet is the right medium to reach your target audiences
  30. 30. “Our Blades are fu**ing Great!” -Dollar Shave Club YouTube Campaign • Case Study 7% of US share 200m sales in 5 years 3M YT Subs
  31. 31. 34% 20% 18% 12% 10% 6% ROI from different channel in $1 Investment Email - $38 Search - $22 Internet Display Advertising -$20 Social Media - $ 13 Mobile- $ 11 Catalogue - $7
  32. 32. Digital Marketing segmented in two parts • Search Engine Marketing • Social Media Marketing
  33. 33. Search engine marketing help target audience find what they are looking for • Search Engine Marketing
  34. 34. Social Media Marketing help brands engage the target audiences. • Social Media Marketing
  35. 35. 2414 2000 1600 1300 1000 500 330 330 310 300 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Facebook YouTube WhatsApp Messenger Instagram TikTok Reddit Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Active users of top social platforms(Millions) Date: 20 October 2019
  36. 36. Getting started with Digital Marketing Objectives 1 Channels 2 Target Audience 3 Audit 4 Optimize 5 Define your marketing objective like branding, lead generation and sales. Identify Digital Marketing channels Define target audience and message Conduct Digital Marketing audit Optimize your Digital Marketing channels & assets
  37. 37. 4 POINTPOINT 3 POINT 2 POINT 1 SEO & AdWords More Traffic with SEO, More visitors with GA Create Content Create content with blogs, video, Visuals SM, Email Marketing Create Social Media Profile, Integrate Email Marketing Promote Content Start Promotion using Social Media, blog & Email Objectives & Channel
  38. 38. SEO Foundations SEO: Keyword Strategy Advertising on Facebook Branding on LinkedIn Content Marketing YouTube Marketing Newsletters Email Marketing Google Analytics Online Marketing Google AdWords Mobile Marketing You need to learn these things
  39. 39. THAT’S ALL FOR YOU!

×