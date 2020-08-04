Copy of supply_chain_managment_presentation_-_ahmed_hosni_negm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AHMED HOSNI NEGM
 As a professional Supply Chain Manager, I must ensure that supply chain initiatives are optimized to meet various channe...
What is Supply Chain Management (SCM)?  Supply chain management (SCM) is the active management of supply chain activities...
How to Plan for Supply Chain Management?  Supply Chain Planning is consists of all parties (Including Manufacturer, Marke...
4- To look for Sources of Revenue and Cost  There is only one source of Revenue i.e. customer.  Appropriate management o...
What role does ERP play in a supply chain management strategy? The integration of Supply chain management and ERP allows ...
Benefits of Combining Supply Chain Management and ERP Systems The feature-rich working environment of ERP combined with t...
Utilize ERP Systems to Ensure Superior Supply Chain Management A Supply Chain Management system is essential for accessin...
Choose the Best ERP and Supply Chain Implementation Strategy  For organizations that have already implemented an ERP syst...
Supply Chain Asset Deployment & Management  The evaluation and assessment of asset usage in terms of efficiency, utilizat...
Procurement Development Stages
Procurement cost saving strategy 1. Delivery of a Quality Product 2. Delivery On-Time. 3. Frequent Deliveries. 4. Delivery...
Procurement Savings – Ways To Increase Your Profits  The aim of procurement savings are to drive down procurement costs, ...
Establish the Lean Supply Chain 1. Eliminate All Waste in the Supply Chain So That Only Value Remains  Creating a smooth ...
Supply Chain Optimization  Cost to Serve  Time to Serve  Distribution Network Design  Customer Contribution Analysis ...
Why do you need to know your Cost To Serve?  If you don’t know your cost to serve, you are losing margin unnecessarily. G...
Levels of Cost to Serve  Cost to serve reviews can be undertaken at a number of levels and can target: 1. Supply Chain co...
Cost to Serve Objectives  Our objectives for cost to serve assignments, subject to customer need, can include: ◦ Identify...
Need Help Optimizing Your Time to Serve?  Time equals money—it’s a well worn, but important truism if you’re involved in ...
Network Modeling Approach  Our distribution strategy consultants can determine the optimal Supply Chain or Distribution n...
Customer Contribution Analysis  This type of customer contribution analysis can be carried out at a range of levels, such...
Supply Chain Strategy Formulation
(SWOT) Analysis  Strengths.  Weaknesses.  Opportunities.  Threats.
Strategy Alignment  Supply chain strategy must align with organizational strategy and mission. This alignment helps organ...
Measure the strategy performance  Cash flow  Money that strategy generate.  Savings / Profit improvement  the change i...
THANK YOU BEST REGARDS AHMED HOSNI A PROFESSIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS MANAGER
  2. 2.  As a professional Supply Chain Manager, I must ensure that supply chain initiatives are optimized to meet various channel strategies.  The differences between channels of distribution, such as specific customer or product needs, can have a major impact on supply chain solutions.  In developing improved channel strategies, our work may often focus on: ◦ Articulation of contributions from different customers and customer groups, perhaps through Cost to Serve Analysis. ◦ Gaining clear direction as to how to achieve optimum profitability from different channels ◦ Ensuring service alignment to meet profit objectives ◦ Creating cost alignment to meet profit objectives
  3. 3. What is Supply Chain Management (SCM)?  Supply chain management (SCM) is the active management of supply chain activities to maximize customer value and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. It represents a conscious effort by the supply chain firms to develop and run supply chains in the most effective & efficient ways possible. Supply chain activities cover everything from product development, sourcing, production, and logistics, as well as the information systems needed to coordinate these activities.  The concept of Supply Chain Management (SCM) is based on two core ideas: 1. The first is that practically every product that reaches an end user represents the cumulative effort of multiple organizations. These organizations are referred to collectively as the supply chain. 2. The second idea is that while supply chains have existed for a long time, most organizations have only paid attention to what was happening within their “four walls.” Few businesses understood, much less managed, the entire chain of activities that ultimately delivered products to the final customer. The result was disjointed and often ineffective supply chains.  The organizations that make up the supply chain are “linked” together through physical flows and information flows. 1. Physical Flows  Physical flows involve the transformation, movement, and storage of goods and materials. They are the most visible piece of the supply chain. But just as important are information flows. 2. Information Flows  Information flows allow the various supply chain partners to coordinate their long-term plans, and to control the day-to-day flow of goods and materials up and down the supply chain.
  4. 4. How to Plan for Supply Chain Management?  Supply Chain Planning is consists of all parties (Including Manufacturer, Marketer, Suppliers, transporters, Warehouses, Retailers and even customers) directly or indirectly involved in fulfillment of a customer.  The main objectives of Supply chain management are to improve the overall organization performance and customer satisfaction by improving product or service delivery to consumer.  Supply Chain Management involves Movement and Storage of all materials including Raw Material, WIP (Work in Progress) and Finished Goods.  The below said are the various objectives of Supply Chain Management which are also applicable for International Logistics and Supply Chain management. 1-Good understanding of business characteristics: The first step in supply chain is to understand the business nature, Elements of success and failure. 2-More awareness of supply chain dynamics and efficiency. 3. To maximize overall value generated  The higher the supply chain profitability or surplus, the more successful is the supply chain.  The supply chain profitability is the difference between the amount paid by consumer to purchase the product and the cost incurred by organization to produce and supply the product to the customer at right time.
  5. 5. 4- To look for Sources of Revenue and Cost  There is only one source of Revenue i.e. customer.  Appropriate management of the flow of information, product or funds is a key to supply chain success. 5- Replenishment of the Material or Product whenever required 6- Cost Quality Improvement 7- Shortening time to Order 8- Faster Speed to Market 9- To meet consumer demand for guaranteed delivery of high quality and low cost with minimal lead time. 10- Efficient supply chain 11- To achieve world class performance 12- To fulfill customer demand through efficient resources 13- To optimize pre and post production inventory levels 14- Provide flexible planning and control mechanism 15- Reduce transportation cost 16- Greater labor efficiency, equipment and space efficiency 17- To maximize efficiency of distribution side 18- To reduce system wide cost of company to satisfy service level requirement (Company costs: Manufacturing, Fixed assets, inventories, transportation) (Service levels: Response time Hrs/day/week/month) 19- Helps in better decision  All these achievements without sacrificing desired level of customer service
  6. 6. What role does ERP play in a supply chain management strategy? The integration of Supply chain management and ERP allows manufacturing and distribution businesses the ability to gain greater visibility into all operations while increasing speed, efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.  A growing number of businesses recognize the many potential benefits of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) when it comes to managing business information, integrating various systems and working processes, and ensuring optimal operational efficiency.  When it comes to Supply Chain Management (SCM), businesses need to interact with numerous suppliers and partners in order to obtain the raw materials and resources needed to bring finished goods to market. ERP plays a vital role in combating inefficiency; reducing waste and ensuring that workers are better able direct their efforts. The integration of both systems may pose some unique challenges. It is in your company’s best interest to ensure that you and your staff fully understand the role of ERP within the SCM process.
  7. 7. Benefits of Combining Supply Chain Management and ERP Systems The feature-rich working environment of ERP combined with the more streamlined and efficient workflow of an effective SCM can provide a range of important advantages, including:  Improved efficiency across multiple departments and organizations working within the supply chain  Improved customer service for increased customer retention and greater chance of repeat business opportunities  Automation of workflow for reduced overhead and operational costs  IT issues and problems that are less likely to create bottlenecks to impede efficiency  More flexible supply chain solutions that may be readily adapted to meet the needs of changing circumstances or future business growth and expansion.
  8. 8. Utilize ERP Systems to Ensure Superior Supply Chain Management A Supply Chain Management system is essential for accessing real-time operational information across multiple departments and businesses. Lacking clear insight into the various activities and working processes that constitute your supply chain can leave you unable to create procedures that offer a sustainable competitive advantage. ERP systems play a key role in several aspects of the creation and maintenance of a superior Supply Chain Management process, which may include: 1. Supply Chain Planning  Supply chain planning includes the selection of marketing channels, promotions, determining the quantities of stock and inventory required and ensuring replenishment and production policies are able to keep up with demand. ERP systems offer an easier and more flexible way to establish and alter the parameters within which a supply chain is required to operate. 2. Purchasing, Procurement and Execution  Feature-rich ERP software applications provide a more effective way to handle procurement and supply of the goods, services and other resources that are needed across the supply chain. From manufacturing and warehouse resources to transportation and execution processes, ERP systems offer cross-platform visibility on all aspects of the supply chain. 3. Monitoring and Maintenance  The ability to monitor, review and alter supply chain efforts and activities in real-time is essential for ensuring your business is able to maintain the flexibility needed to stay competitive and ensure cost-effective operations. 4. Measurement and Assessment  Comparing actual activity against projected goals and targets can be all but impossible for those who rely upon a supply chain that utilizes multiple stand-alone systems and workflow processes. ERP systems offer superior information aggregation and organization to ensure that any undesirable variances throughout the supply chain are quickly identified and effectively addressed.
  9. 9. Choose the Best ERP and Supply Chain Implementation Strategy  For organizations that have already implemented an ERP system, the collected information and macro-view of the organization’s existing workflow and processes may be used in order to construct a more effective and efficient SCM process. Businesses that already utilize multiple stand-alone supply chain management systems stand to benefit from the integration and implementation of an ERP system that offers cross-platform access to the inventory, financial and manufacturing information needed to design a SCM process that will offer superior performance. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to determining which system to implement first and the specific needs and circumstances of your business must be weighed and considered carefully before you reach a decision.  ERP Systems Offer Superior Supply Chain Solutions  The intra-departmental and multi-organizational nature of supply chains makes effective management very difficult for businesses that lack the right resources. ERP systems are a crucial asset in the creation and implementation of a more efficient supply chain process.  An inefficiently managed or outdated supply chain process is a liability that no business can afford to overlook. The integration of SCM an ERP means that you can deliver your products and services to end-line consumers with greater speed, efficiency and overall quality.
  10. 10. Supply Chain Asset Deployment & Management  The evaluation and assessment of asset usage in terms of efficiency, utilization and asset design to match optimal supply chain operations. It is important to match transport assets, warehouse assets and IT assets to meet the optimum solution for any given business profile.  As markets and demand changes so should the assets to match continuously changing business profiles.  Asset management plans  Asset type assessment  Asset ownership assessment  Asset usage assessment  Optimization of Inventory levels  Optimization of inventory storage locations
  11. 11. Procurement Development Stages
  12. 12. Procurement cost saving strategy 1. Delivery of a Quality Product 2. Delivery On-Time. 3. Frequent Deliveries. 4. Delivery in Small Quantities. 5. Delivery of Exact Quantities. 6. Supplier’s Management Policy and Philosophy 7. A Willingness and Openness to Share Data and Information 8. Attitude towards Partnership 9. Willingness to Undertake Continuous Improvement 10. Desire to Develop New Products replacements 11. Ease of Communication at All Levels
  13. 13. Procurement Savings – Ways To Increase Your Profits  The aim of procurement savings are to drive down procurement costs, improve supplier terms and decrease product prices. Ways to do this include:  Reviewing supplier’s terms and discounts.  Consolidating suppliers and deliveries  Consolidating purchasing requests and intervals  Reviewing purchasing requirements  Purchasing from agreed catalogues  Reviewing stock levels “dead money”.  Reviewing the specification of purchased products.  Review replacement strategies  Ensuring that the correct management controls are in place Adhered to  Train staff.  Computerizing the purchasing process.  Linking the purchasing system.  Using e technology.  Using tendering and procurement auctions  Centralize disparate purchasing functionalities,  Centralize warehousing
  14. 14. Establish the Lean Supply Chain 1. Eliminate All Waste in the Supply Chain So That Only Value Remains  Creating a smooth flow of products downstream in a lean supply chain requires all departments and functions in the organization to work in collaboration. In the supply chain, the seven wastes translate to:  o System complexity—additional, unnecessary, steps and confusing processes  o Lead time—excessive wait times  o Transport—unnecessary movement of product  o Space—holding places for unnecessary inventory  o Inventory—inactive raw, work-in-process, or finished goods  o Human effort—activity that does not add value  o Packaging—containers that transport air or allow damage  o Energy-(Sometimes called the eighth waste): eliminate wasteful energy in the supply chain: minimize electricity, gas, utilities, etc.
  15. 15. Supply Chain Optimization  Cost to Serve  Time to Serve  Distribution Network Design  Customer Contribution Analysis  Strategic benchmarking and performance measurements: ◦ Data showing how others compete across industries.  Strategic performance measurements: ◦ The long-term goals of a business, such as profitability, market share, growth and productivity.
  16. 16. Why do you need to know your Cost To Serve?  If you don’t know your cost to serve, you are losing margin unnecessarily. Guaranteed.  Understanding cost to service in detail is one of the major Supply Chain management challenges facing business today.  Failing to identify low margin (or indeed negative margin) products, services and customers, will hamper your ability to improve business profitability across the whole portfolio.
  17. 17. Levels of Cost to Serve  Cost to serve reviews can be undertaken at a number of levels and can target: 1. Supply Chain costs 2. Logistics costs 3. Distribution costs 4. or specific functional areas such as warehousing or transport
  18. 18. Cost to Serve Objectives  Our objectives for cost to serve assignments, subject to customer need, can include: ◦ Identify high and low cost to serve products. ◦ Identify high and low cost to serve customers. ◦ Re-align distribution channels to minimize cost to serve. ◦ Re-align service policies to maximize profits. ◦ Establish ongoing reporting of Cost To Serve utilizing specialist ‘customer maintained’ software tools. ◦ Establish the cost to serve to specific customers or customer groups to support PF/FGP negotiations (see below). ◦ Assess the cost to serve impact of mergers and acquisitions. ◦ Assess the cost to serve impacts of new market entries. ◦ Assess the cost to serve impacts of distribution network changes.
  19. 19. Need Help Optimizing Your Time to Serve?  Time equals money—it’s a well worn, but important truism if you’re involved in the supply chain game. There are so many ways for example, in which time to serve can be costly to your operation.  we get you on the right side of the “time equals money” equation, by reducing your supply chain “time to serve”.  With specialize in supply time optimization, helping your company to:  Eliminate unnecessary cost  Raise supply chain throughput  Increase operational responsiveness  Improve customer service.
  20. 20. Network Modeling Approach  Our distribution strategy consultants can determine the optimal Supply Chain or Distribution network to satisfy customer demand at specified service levels and at the lowest cost. Specialist Supply Chain network modeling software is used to allow cost and service optimization of the network to be established. Networks can be modeled from factory to the consumer, taking into account all the key cost and service drivers such as: 1. Customer location 2. Order size and frequency 3. Transport costs 4. Transport vehicle types 5. Transport modes 6. Warehouse (Distribution Centre) size, location, resources, costs… 7. Service level requirements 8. Factory and supplier locations 9. Ports of entry for imported products 10. and many more key variables
  21. 21. Customer Contribution Analysis  This type of customer contribution analysis can be carried out at a range of levels, such as: ◦ Profit by customer. ◦ Profit by order. ◦ Profit by channel.  The solutions to this type of problem obviously depend on the unique aspects of the company, its customers and its products, but could involve: ◦ Imposing minimum order sizes. ◦ Incentivizing customers to place larger orders. ◦ Ensuring that customers who are supposed to pay for delivery, actually do so. (Often the smaller accounts). ◦ Reviewing the logistics processes to reduce costs.
  22. 22. Supply Chain Strategy Formulation
  23. 23. (SWOT) Analysis  Strengths.  Weaknesses.  Opportunities.  Threats.
  24. 24. Strategy Alignment  Supply chain strategy must align with organizational strategy and mission. This alignment helps organizations decision- makers answer fundamental, strategic  questions such as:  How to satisfy customers  How to grow the business  How to compete in a competitive marketplace  How to manage the organization and develop capabilities within the business  How to achieve financial objectives
  25. 25. Measure the strategy performance  Cash flow  Money that strategy generate.  Savings / Profit improvement  the change in all the relevant costs associate with the strategy.  ROI  The ratio of the annual savings from the strategy to the investment required by the Strategy
  26. 26. THANK YOU BEST REGARDS AHMED HOSNI A PROFESSIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS MANAGER

