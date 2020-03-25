Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pregnancy and breast cancer By Ahmed Elbohoty MD, MRCOG Assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology Ain Shams University
What is your opinion ?  Is pregnancy protective against breast cancer ?  Does pregnancy associated breast cancer carry a...
I would try to give spotlight on the following:  Risk factors for breast cancer which are related to reproduction  Manag...
Risk factors: Early menarche and late age at first pregnancy Nulliparity Parity P Schedin: Nature Reviews Cancer,2006 ...
Pregnancy-associated breast cancer It is defined as breast cancer diagnosed during pregnancy or up to 1 year postpartum. ...
Diagnosis Diagnostic delays of two months or longer are common in women with gestational breast cancer due to physiologic...
Clinical presentation Breast cancer usually presents as a painless lump. Occasionally, the disease can present as a bloo...
Differential diagnosis of a breast lump in pregnancy  Invasive carcinoma  Lactating adenoma  Fibroadenoma  Cystic dise...
Imaging  Helps to assess mass characteristics:  Breast ultrasonography is often the first imaging test.  It is helpful ...
Histological diagnosis: Ultrasoud guided tissue biopsy is better than cytologly. You may consider temporary suppression ...
Treatment of breast cancer during pregnancy  The treatment regimens used will depend vStage of the disease vGestational a...
Breast Cancer Treatment Locoregional control Surgery Radiation Systemic control Chemotherapy Hormonal therapy during...
Treatment Modalities :  Breast surgery can be done for all stages (therapeutic or palliative) regardless the gestational ...
Therapeutic Breast surgery  Modified radical mastectomy: is the standard procedure for most of cases in stage I or II.  ...
Chemotherapy Pregnancy-associated breast cancer is usually associated with invasive and high-grade lesions, making chemot...
A 4–6 month course is usually offered to node- positive women or node-negative women with a tumour larger than 1 cm. The...
The role of termination of pregnancy  There is no evidence to suggest that termination of pregnancy improves prognosis. ...
Modified radical mastectomy + chemotherapy after 14/40 Breast coservative surgery + radiotherapy & chemotherapy after deli...
Antenatal care: Additional ultrasound scans can be needed for fatal growth as approximately 40% of babies will experience...
Delivery  Time of delivery should be individualized but preterm delivery is the usual.  Ideally, delivery should be post...
Breastfeeding  Lactation is usually contraindicated during chemotherapy. If milk secretion is maintained throughout chemo...
Contraception Effective and safe method should be used as early as possible. All hormonal containing methods should be a...
Effects of treatment on fertility  Chemotherapy may cause premature ovarian failure, depending upon the woman’s age and t...
Can fertility be preserved before treatment? A fertility specialist incorporation and meticulous counselling are mandatory...
Pregnancy after treatment of breast cancer  Up to 7% of women who are fertile after treatment for breast cancer will subs...
Interval before attempting conception  Women with stage-I or II disease with estrogen receptor negative should consider d...
Outcome of pregnancy  Women can be reassured concerning the risk of malformation in children conceived after treatment fo...
Again, What is your opinion ?  Is pregnancy protective against breast cancer ?  Does pregnancy associated breast cancer ...
THANK YOUAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  1. 1. Pregnancy and breast cancer By Ahmed Elbohoty MD, MRCOG Assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology Ain Shams University
  2. 2. What is your opinion ?  Is pregnancy protective against breast cancer ?  Does pregnancy associated breast cancer carry a worse prognosis than breast cancer that is unrelated to pregnancy ?  Is it a must to terminate pregnancy if breast cancer is diagnosed ?  What are the preferred diagnostic imaging to assess the spread of breast cancer in pregnancy?  What are the modalities of treatment that can be used ?  Can the woman who had a breast cancer lactate ? Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  3. 3. I would try to give spotlight on the following:  Risk factors for breast cancer which are related to reproduction  Management of Pregnancy-associated breast cancer vClinical presentation vImaging vHistological diagnosis vTreatment vAntenatal care vBreastfeeding vContraception  Pregnancy after treatment of breast cancerAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  4. 4. Risk factors: Early menarche and late age at first pregnancy Nulliparity Parity P Schedin: Nature Reviews Cancer,2006 Pregnancy in carriers of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations. Breastfeeding conferred a weak protective effect.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  5. 5. Pregnancy-associated breast cancer It is defined as breast cancer diagnosed during pregnancy or up to 1 year postpartum. Only about 3% of women diagnosed with breast cancer will be pregnant. Breast cancer incidence is approximately 1 in 3000 pregnancies.  It carries similar prognosis in the pregnant and non-pregnant population by stage and grade. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  6. 6. Diagnosis Diagnostic delays of two months or longer are common in women with gestational breast cancer due to physiological changes during the pregnancy and lactation. So this may be responsible for the larger size of tumors and/or the higher number of lymph nodes at diagnosis in pregnant women. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  7. 7. Clinical presentation Breast cancer usually presents as a painless lump. Occasionally, the disease can present as a bloody discharge from the nipple Very rarely as an inflammatory breast cancer. Women presenting with a breast lump during pregnancy should be referred to a breast specialist team.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  8. 8. Differential diagnosis of a breast lump in pregnancy  Invasive carcinoma  Lactating adenoma  Fibroadenoma  Cystic disease  Lobular hyperplasia  Milk retention cyst (galactocele)  Abscess  Lipoma  Hamartoma and, rarely, leukaemia  Lymphoma  Sarcoma  Neuroma  Tuberculosis Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  9. 9. Imaging  Helps to assess mass characteristics:  Breast ultrasonography is often the first imaging test.  It is helpful in distinguishing solid from cystic lesions of the breast.  Assessment of tumor spread (if cancer is confirmed):  Mammography is pivotal (with fetal shielding) to assess the extent of disease and the contralateral breast.  Chest radiography and liver ultrasound.  Skeletal MRI generally preferred than Tc99 bone scan or X ray computed tomography. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  10. 10. Histological diagnosis: Ultrasoud guided tissue biopsy is better than cytologly. You may consider temporary suppression of lactation with cabergoline in lactating woman to reduce the risk of milk fistula or abscess formation. Histological grade, hormonal receptor status and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) inform treatment planningAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  11. 11. Treatment of breast cancer during pregnancy  The treatment regimens used will depend vStage of the disease vGestational age vDesire to continue the pregnancy ?  Treatment of a breast cancer should not be unnecessarily delayed because of pregnancy. Delay or refusal to undergo therapy has serious consequences.  This will require sympathetic approach, involvement of multidisplinary team vThe Breast surgeon vMedical oncologist vThe obstetrician vSpecialized oncology nurse vThe radiotherapist.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  12. 12. Breast Cancer Treatment Locoregional control Surgery Radiation Systemic control Chemotherapy Hormonal therapy during Pregnancy Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  13. 13. Treatment Modalities :  Breast surgery can be done for all stages (therapeutic or palliative) regardless the gestational age with negligible risk to the fetus.  Chemotherapy is considered to be safe when used during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.  Radiotherapy is contraindicated till delivery unless life saving or to preserve organ function (eg. spinal cord compression).  Hormonal and Monoclonal antibody therapy are not recommended during pregnancy or lactation  Haemopoietic growth factors may be employed to ameliorate chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  14. 14. Therapeutic Breast surgery  Modified radical mastectomy: is the standard procedure for most of cases in stage I or II.  Breast conserving surgery: Overall, it is not advisable in pregnant women. However, it may be offered to women who are diagnosed in the third trimester and to be followed by radiotherapy after delivery of the baby.  Sentinel node biopsy is indicated in women who have a negative result from a preoperative axillary ultrasound and needle biopsy. It is done by using radioisotope scintigraphy not the blue dye.  Axillary lymph node dissection is recommended in +ve preoperative lymph nodes or senntinel node biopsy.  Reconstruction should be delayed to avoid prolonged anaesthesia and to allow optimal symmetrisation of the breasts after deliveryAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  15. 15. Chemotherapy Pregnancy-associated breast cancer is usually associated with invasive and high-grade lesions, making chemotherapy necessary. Chemotherapy may sometimes lead to preterm delivery, low birthweight, transient tachypnoea of the newborn and transient neonatal leucopenia. Infant leucopenia have been reported when chemotherapy is administered less than 3 weeks before delivery.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  16. 16. A 4–6 month course is usually offered to node- positive women or node-negative women with a tumour larger than 1 cm. The timing of chemotherapy is crucial. A delay in chemotherapy of 3 weeks following surgery is thought to be associated with a significant impact on the prognosis compared with early commencement of chemotherapy. Cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and fluorouracil (CAF), is the recommended combination of drugs used in adjuvant chemotherapeutic regimens as in non pregnant.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  17. 17. The role of termination of pregnancy  There is no evidence to suggest that termination of pregnancy improves prognosis.  The decision to end pregnancy is either: vA personal choice of the woman or the couple following extensive discussions with a multidisciplinary team. vIt can also be considered in cases of advanced disease stage at the time of diagnosis early in the first trimester or where survival may be shorter than the time needed to complete the pregnancy. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  18. 18. Modified radical mastectomy + chemotherapy after 14/40 Breast coservative surgery + radiotherapy & chemotherapy after delivery Delivery by 34 weeks followed by surgery/ chemotherapy/radiotherapy /hormonal Consider termination or delay treatment after 14 weeks 1ry systemic therapy+/- palliative surgery Delivery followed by surgery/ chemotherapy /radiotherapy /hormonal Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  19. 19. Antenatal care: Additional ultrasound scans can be needed for fatal growth as approximately 40% of babies will experience low birthweight with chemotherapy, which is usually due to fetal growth restriction. Prophylactic anticoagulation is considered if breast surgery is performed during pregnancy or pureperium. Nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy can be safely treated with 5HT3- serotonin antagonists or steroids.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  20. 20. Delivery  Time of delivery should be individualized but preterm delivery is the usual.  Ideally, delivery should be postponed 3 weeks after stoppage of chemotherapy.  Administering betamethasone to the mother should be considered to decrease neonatal morbidity.  It is worthwhile assessing placental histology after delivery in all cases even if it appears macroscopically normal. In general, the presence of placental metastases indicates a poor maternal prognosis.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  21. 21. Breastfeeding  Lactation is usually contraindicated during chemotherapy. If milk secretion is maintained throughout chemotherapy, breastfeeding can be allowed 3–4 weeks after the last administered dose of chemotherapy.  There is no evidence that women who have completed treatment for breast cancer cannot breastfeed safely from the unaffected breast.  Breast-conserving surgery may not inhibit lactation but radiotherapy causes fibrosis and lactation is unlikely in an irradiated breast.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  22. 22. Contraception Effective and safe method should be used as early as possible. All hormonal containing methods should be avoided even L-IUS. Although it may reduce the risk of endometrial abnormalities during tamoxifen therapy, further evidence is required on its safety in breast cancer survivors So Cu-IUCD or irreversible methods either for the woman or her husband seem logic to be used.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  23. 23. Effects of treatment on fertility  Chemotherapy may cause premature ovarian failure, depending upon the woman’s age and the treatment regimen.  96% of women over 40 years of age and receiving six or 12 cycles of CMF for breast cancer developed amenorrhoea after treatment, whereas 54% of women under 40 years experienced amenorrhoea that was reversible in 23%.  9% of women younger than 35 years and receiving fluorouracil, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide developed permanent amenorrhoeaAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  24. 24. Can fertility be preserved before treatment? A fertility specialist incorporation and meticulous counselling are mandatory before starting the chemotherapy.  GnRH analogues ?  Cryopreservation ? Embryo cryopreservation Oocyte storage ? Immature oocytes ?? Ovarian tissue storage ???  Donated eggs !!!Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  25. 25. Pregnancy after treatment of breast cancer  Up to 7% of women who are fertile after treatment for breast cancer will subsequently have children Long-term survival after breast cancer does not appear to be affected by pregnancy. Women planning a pregnancy after treatment for breast cancer should consult their obstetrician, breast surgeon and clinical oncologist. Any routine imaging should be done before trying to conceive. Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  26. 26. Interval before attempting conception  Women with stage-I or II disease with estrogen receptor negative should consider deferring pregnancy for at least 2 years after treatment.  Women with stage-III disease or estrogen receptor positive disease should consider deferring pregnancy for at least five years after treatment and to stop it at least 3 months before pregnancy planning.  Women with stage-IV disease (with a five-year survival of less than 15%) or recurrent tumours should not contemplate conception Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  27. 27. Outcome of pregnancy  Women can be reassured concerning the risk of malformation in children conceived after treatment for breast cancer.  Women who are known to be breast cancer gene (BRCA) carriers may wish to consider preimplantation genetic diagnosis.  Pregnancy following breast cancer should be jointly supervised by the obstetrician, oncologist and breast surgeon.  Echocardiography should be performed during pregnancy in women at risk to detect cardiomyopathy through resting left ventricular ejection fraction.Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  28. 28. Again, What is your opinion ?  Is pregnancy protective against breast cancer ?  Does pregnancy associated breast cancer carry a worse prognosis than breast cancer that is unrelated to pregnancy ?  Is it a must to terminate pregnancy if breast cancer is diagnosed ?  What are the preferred diagnostic imaging to assess the spread of breast cancer in pregnancy?  What are the modalities of treatment that can be used ?  Can the woman who had a breast cancer lactate ? Ahmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20
  29. 29. THANK YOUAhmed Elbohoty MD. MRCOG 3/24/20

