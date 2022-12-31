Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECG made easy

Dec. 31, 2022
ECG made easy

Dec. 31, 2022
How to read ECG in a simple way for both undergraduate and early career physicians

ECG made easy

  1. 1. How to read ECG? Teaching team-Cardiovascular department Cairo University
  2. 2. A 45-year-old male patient, presenting to ER with chest pain
  3. 3. ECG “Electrical activity” Echocardiography “Ultrasound imaging” Angiography “Coronary supply” A single modality rarely gives the whole truth
  4. 4. ECG machine 4 cables for upper and lower limbs 6 cables for the chest
  5. 5. Right Left Limb electrodes-
  6. 6. Where to place ECG Leads ? Chest electrodes- 4th space 5th space
  7. 7. 6 Precordial Leads (Camera)
  8. 8. 3 Augmented unipolar Limb Leads aVR aVL aVF
  9. 9. 3 Standard Limb Leads Lead Lead Lead
  10. 10. Lead I = LA - RA Lead II = LL - RA Lead III = LL - LA 3 Standard Limb Leads
  11. 11. The standard and augmented limb leads aVR aVL aVF
  12. 12. ECG paper 6 Limb leads 6chest leads
  13. 13. How to comment on ECG? Site : Each group of leads are capturing certain wall of the heart Morphology (Duration & voltage): Know the normal to detect the abnormal
  14. 14. Anatomic Groups
  15. 15. Timing on the ECG paper One small box = 40 ms One large box = 200 ms 5 large boxes = 1 sec 300 large boxes = 1 min 40 ms 200 ms Timing on the ECG paper
  16. 16. Voltage on the ECG paper One small square 10 small boxes4=Two large boxes
  17. 17. Systematic approach 1- Rhythm Sinus AF Regular R-R, each P followed by QRS, normal PR interval Irregular R-R, absent P waves, fibrillation waves
  18. 18. 2- Rate Rule of 300 (in regular rhythm only) HR = 300 / R-R interval in large boxes
  19. 19. 6 second Rule (Irregular rhythm) No. of complexes in 6 second(30 large squares) x 10 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Approximately 70 bpm
  20. 20. 3-Cardiac axis
  21. 21. Lead I aVF Normal axis Right axis Left axis Extreme axis Cardiac axis
  22. 22. 4-ECG voltage Normal voltage: QRS amplitude > 5 mm in limb leads ,> 10 mm precordial leads Low voltage: QRS amplitude < 5 mm in all limb leads
  23. 23. 5-Comment on: -Waves -2 Segments -2 Intervals
  24. 24. SA node
  25. 25. P Wave Atrial depolarization
  26. 26. AV node-His-Purkinje system AV conduction
  27. 27. QRS Complex ventricular depolarization
  28. 28. ST segment ventricular repolarization
  29. 29. T-Wave ventricular repolarization
  30. 30. ECG waves P – Wave: Atrial Depolarization. • Can be positive, biphasic, negative QRS Complex: Ventricular Depolarization. • Q – Wave: 1st negative deflection before R-Wave • R – Wave: The positive deflection • S – Wave: 1st negative deflection after R – wave T – Wave: Ventricular Repolarization. • Can be positive, biphasic, negative
  31. 31. Normal P- wave • Positive in lead II • Duration less than 3 small squares • Amplitude less than 2.5 small squares Right atrium Left atrium
  32. 32. ECG pattern of atrial enlargement Left atrium Right atrium Normal V1 Lead II Lead II
  33. 33. PR interval (AV conduction) PR segment P wave < 0.12 s 0.12-0.20 s > 0.20 s Wolff-Parkinson-White Normal AV nodal blocks
  34. 34. QRS complex Ventricular depolarization
  35. 35. QRS in Chest Leads
  36. 36. Pathological Q wave of MI
  37. 37. QRS duration < 0.10 s 0.10-0.12 s > 0.12 s Normal Incomplete bundle branch block BBB Ventricular beat
  38. 38. BBB LBBB:M shaped V6 RBBB: M shaped V1
  39. 39. QRS voltage
  40. 40. ST segment Ventricular repolarization
  41. 41. ST Segment Elevation Earliest reliable sign of STEMI
  42. 42. ST Segment Depression Myocardial ischemia or NSTEMI
  43. 43. T wave Ventricular repolarization
  44. 44. T wave inversion
  45. 45. QT interval
  46. 46. QTc interval < 0.44 s > 0.44 s Normal Long QT Long QT
  47. 47. Focused approach 1- Arrhythmia: 4 items to reach diagnosis (Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration) 2- Ischemia (Q wave, ST segment , T wave),localization
  48. 48. Heart rate Slow Tachycardia Normal P-QRS relation Progressive PR Prolongation Mobitz I Multiple P Followed by QRS Fixed PR Mobitz II No relation between P /QRS Complete AV block Multiple P Followed by QRS Atrial flutter 1-QRS duration Narrow Wide 2-Rhythm 2-Rhythm Regular Regular Irregular Irregular 3-P-QRS relation VT SVT+BBB AF+WPW Multiple P Followed by QRS Atrial flutter QRS followed by P Or no P SVT Multiple P Followed by QRS Atrial flutter+ variable block Absent P Atrial fibrillation P-QRS relation Absent P Irregular Atrial fibrillation
  49. 49. 77 female presenting to ED with palpitations (Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration) Normal rate, irregular, absent P wave, narrow QRS
  50. 50. 55 male IHD, presenting to ED with palpitations (Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration) Tachycardia, regular, P wave after QRS, wide QRS
  51. 51. 20 female, presenting to ED with palpitations (Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration) Tachycardia, regular, P wave after QRS, narrow QRS
  52. 52. 60 female, presenting to ED with palpitations (Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration) Normal rate, regular, Multiple P waves followed by QRS, narrow QRS
  53. 53. 46 male presenting to ED with chest pain Ischemia (Q wave, ST, segment, T wave), localization
  54. 54. 65 male, presenting to ED with chest pain Ischemia (Q wave, ST, segment, T wave), localization
  55. 55. THANK YOU !

