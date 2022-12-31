ECG made easy

30.
ECG waves
P – Wave: Atrial Depolarization.
• Can be positive, biphasic, negative
QRS Complex: Ventricular Depolarization.
• Q – Wave: 1st negative deflection before R-Wave
• R – Wave: The positive deflection
• S – Wave: 1st negative deflection after R – wave
T – Wave: Ventricular Repolarization.
• Can be positive, biphasic, negative
31.
Normal P- wave
• Positive in lead II
• Duration less than 3 small squares
• Amplitude less than 2.5 small squares
Right atrium
Left atrium
32.
ECG pattern of atrial enlargement
Left atrium Right atrium
Normal
V1
Lead II
Lead II
33.
PR interval
(AV conduction)
PR segment
P wave
< 0.12 s 0.12-0.20 s > 0.20 s
Wolff-Parkinson-White Normal AV nodal blocks
46.
QTc interval
< 0.44 s > 0.44 s
Normal Long QT Long QT
47.
Focused approach
1- Arrhythmia: 4 items to reach diagnosis
(Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration)
2- Ischemia (Q wave, ST segment , T wave),localization
48.
Heart rate
Slow
Tachycardia
Normal
P-QRS relation
Progressive
PR
Prolongation
Mobitz I
Multiple P
Followed by QRS
Fixed PR
Mobitz II
No relation
between
P /QRS
Complete AV block
Multiple P
Followed by QRS
Atrial flutter
1-QRS duration
Narrow Wide
2-Rhythm 2-Rhythm
Regular Regular
Irregular Irregular
3-P-QRS relation VT
SVT+BBB
AF+WPW
Multiple P
Followed by QRS
Atrial flutter
QRS followed by P
Or no P
SVT
Multiple P
Followed by QRS
Atrial flutter+ variable block
Absent P
Atrial fibrillation
P-QRS relation
Absent P
Irregular
Atrial fibrillation
49.
77 female presenting to ED with palpitations
(Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration)
Normal rate, irregular, absent P wave, narrow QRS
50.
55 male IHD, presenting to ED with palpitations
(Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration)
Tachycardia, regular, P wave after QRS, wide QRS
51.
20 female, presenting to ED with palpitations
(Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration)
Tachycardia, regular, P wave after QRS, narrow QRS
52.
60 female, presenting to ED with palpitations
(Rate, rhythm, P-QRS relation, QRS duration)
Normal rate, regular, Multiple P waves followed by QRS, narrow QRS
53.
46 male presenting to ED with chest pain
Ischemia (Q wave, ST, segment, T wave), localization
54.
65 male, presenting to ED with chest pain
Ischemia (Q wave, ST, segment, T wave), localization