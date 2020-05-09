Successfully reported this slideshow.
A, B, C, D, …. By Ahmed Alsherbeny MD, CABOphth, MRCSEd Ophth, FRCS Ophth (Glasg), FICO
Drugs causing cataract ABCD Amiodarone Busulfan Chlorpromazine Dexamethasone
Cryotherapy " ABCD " Adhesion (retinal breaks) Blood vessels (PDR new vessels, telangiectasia of Coat’s disease) Ciliary b...
Neovascular Glaucoma ttt ABCD Atropine B- blockers Cidamex Dexamethason
Uniocular diplopia ABCD Astigmatism Behavioral: psychogenic Cataract Dislocated lens / iridoDialysis
Drugs causing nystagmus ABCD Alcohol Barbiturates Carbamezapine Diazepam
Treatment of Acanthamoeba keratitis A B C D E • Aminoglycosides (neomycin) • Biguanides (polyhexamethylene biguanide) • Ch...
Suspicious eyelid nevus ABCDE Asymmetry Borders irregular Color mottled Diameter large Enlargement over time
Signs of congenital glaucoma A B C D D D E Axial Myopia Buphthalmos Cloudy cornea Descemet’s breaks (Haab’s stria) Diamete...
Systemic associations of keratoconus ABCDEF Atopy Bones (osteogenesis imperfecta) Crouzon’s syndrome Down’s syndrome Ehler...
Vortex Keratopathy associations ABCDEF Arthritis (diclofenac) Breast Cancer (Tamoxifen) Cardiac (amiodarone) Dementia / De...
Drugs to Avoid in MG ABCD and P Aminoglycosides (gentamicin) Neuromuscular Blocker (curare, suxamethonium) Chlorpromazine ...
