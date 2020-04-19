Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO HUNT YOUR JOB / TRANINING
INTRO It isn’t only about your technical skills, it is also about how to market yourself.
KEYWORDS - Software Tester - Software Testing Specialist - Software Testing engineer - Testing consultant - Validation Eng...
VACANCIES WEBSITES • LinkedIn. • Glassdoor. • WUZZUF. • Jobs Google. • Google Alerts. • Bayt. • Jobzella. • Indeed.
FACEBOOK PAGES/GROUPS/BOTS • SWQ JOBS EG Bot. • Job Bot. • FCI4all. • ISTQB Egypt. • Egyptian Testing Community. • Testing...
CONTACT US /A.Mo5tar Ahmed Ahmed Mokhtar ah.mokhtar90@gmail.com /mo5tar51
  1. 1. HOW TO HUNT YOUR JOB / TRANINING
  2. 2. INTRO It isn’t only about your technical skills, it is also about how to market yourself.
  3. 3. KEYWORDS - Software Tester - Software Testing Specialist - Software Testing engineer - Testing consultant - Validation Engineer - QC - QA - Quality Control Engineer - Quality Assurance - QA Engineer - Test Lead.
  4. 4. VACANCIES WEBSITES • LinkedIn. • Glassdoor. • WUZZUF. • Jobs Google. • Google Alerts. • Bayt. • Jobzella. • Indeed.
  5. 5. FACEBOOK PAGES/GROUPS/BOTS • SWQ JOBS EG Bot. • Job Bot. • FCI4all. • ISTQB Egypt. • Egyptian Testing Community. • Testing Geeks. • Software Testing & Quality Assurance. • Automatest. • Information Technology Jobs. • IT Jobs in Egypt. • Alexandria IT Community.
  6. 6. CONTACT US /A.Mo5tar Ahmed Ahmed Mokhtar ah.mokhtar90@gmail.com /mo5tar51

