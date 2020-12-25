CV-Commercial Engineer-Ahmed AbbAs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sr. Estimation Engineer-Steel Fabrication Business Unit, with more than 7 years in a general practical experience in the Industrial Projects, such as: - Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Cement Plant, Alumina Calcination, Electric Transmission Tower and Warehouse. I have good skills in the Estimating and Tendering, furthermore, preparing the cost scenarios with an estimated budget for steel structures with accessories. I offer solid and applicable experience in the Pre & post contract projects and enthusiastic to gain and learn more experiences in the Commercial-Engineering, besides, fostering teamwork.

  1. 1. Ahmed Mohammed AbbAs Summary Sr. Estimation Engineer-Steel Fabrication Business Unit, with more than 7 years in a general practical experience in the Industrial Projects, such as: - Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Cement Plant, Alumina Calcination, Electric Transmission Tower and Warehouse. I have good skills in the Estimating and Tendering, furthermore, preparing the cost scenarios with an estimated budget for steel structures with accessories. I offer solid and applicable experience in the Pre & post contract projects and enthusiastic to gain and learn more experiences in the Commercial-Engineering, besides, fostering teamwork. Personal Information: ▪ Marital Status : Single. ▪ Age : 31 Years. ▪ Military Status : Exempt Final. ▪ Mobile : 002 - 01009540901. ▪ Address : Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt. ▪ E-Mail : ahmedabas777@hotmail.co.uk. ▪ LinkedIn profile : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmed-abbas-251298121/ Educational Qualification: ✓ 2013 Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.S. Eng.). Civil Engineering, Structural Department. Higher Technological Institute, The 10th of Ramadan City. Graduation Project: ▪ Title : Design and Detailing of 2 Medicaments Warehouses. ▪ Statically System : Steel Structure ‫ـــ‬ Hanger (Bay Pratt Truss and Bay Frame). ▪ Degree : Distinction. ▪ Status : Individual. Work Experience: ❖ Aug 2018 ~ Present Sr. Commercial Engineer. Steel Division. Arab Steel Fabrication (ASF-EL-Sewedy Industries). The 10th of Ramadan City, Egypt. ❖ Jun 2017 ~ Jul 2018 Sr. Material Control Engineer. Arabian International Company for Steel Structure. Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt. ❖ Aug 2015 ~ May 2017 Jr. Material Control Engineer. NSF ‫ــ‬ Orascom (National Steel Fabrication). 6th of October City, Egypt. ❖ May 2014 ~ Jul 2015 Jr. Design Steel Structures Engineer. Hoi Mea (Consultant in Antenna Steel Tower). Maadi, Cairo, Egypt. I worked on these prominent projects: # ASF-EL-Sewedy Industries ❖ 2020 Sr. Estimation Engineer- Steel Structures. Gantry Module ITS for Highway. 2000 Ton (with Accessories). Supply & Apply. Egypt.
  2. 2. ❖ 2020 Sr. Estimation Engineer- Steel Structures. Food Court-Renovation of Airport -Terminal 3 600 Ton (with Accessories). Supply & Apply. ASGC Egypt. # NSF-Orascom & A-Build ❖ 2017 Sr. MTO Engineer. Greater Cairo Metro Line 3. The National Authority for Tunnels. Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt. ❖ 2016 Sr. MTO Engineer. The Rotary Calciner Al Taweelah Alumina Emirates Global Aluminium. Dubai, UAE. ❖ 2015 Jr. MTO Engineer. South Helwan Supercritical Power Plant 3x650 Mw. PGESCO. Helwan, Egypt. ❖ 2015 Jr. MTO Engineer. Kebifa Cement Plant (Ain Kebira). ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions and Orascom. Algeria. ❖ 2015 Jr. MTO Engineer. Erc Refinery Project. GS Engineering & Construction. Mostorod, Egypt. # HOI MEA ❖ 2015 Junior Steel Telecommunication Tower Design Engineer. 45 m Square Self-Supporting Lattice Tower. Vodafone Egypt Mobile. 6th of October City, Egypt. Courses A) Software: A-1) For Estimation: 1-1) Estimation and proposal (Under Processing):  CCS Candy  Tekla Structures EPM Modeller 1-2) MTO and Nesting:  1D - PLUS 1D.  2D - PLUS 2D. 1-3) Drawing and Detailing:  AutoCAD 2014 Diploma.  Tekla Structure. 1-4) Other:  I.C.D.L.
  3. 3. B) Soft Courses: Building Condition Assessment. • {30 Hours – The American University in Cairo – A.U.C}.  Negotiation Skills For Engineers. • {30 Hours – The American University in Cairo – A.U.C}.  Engineering Projects Planning and Control Techniques. • {30 Hours – The American University in Cairo – A.U.C}. References  Prof. Dr. Sherif Ahmed Mourad, Cairo University, Egypt.  Prof. Dr. Essam Abdel El Aaty, Higher Technological Institute (H.T.I), Egypt.  Team Leader Mechanical Engineer. Michael Maged, NSF-Orascom, Egypt.  Team Leader Civil Engineer. Ahmed Shaban, HOI MEA, Egypt.  Team Leader Civil Engineer. Shereef Abdelmoniem, PGESCo, Egypt. “Yours Sincerely & Hope To Join In Your Team Work”

×