CV-Commercial Engineer-Ahmed AbbAs

Sr. Estimation Engineer-Steel Fabrication Business Unit, with more than 7 years in a general practical experience in the Industrial Projects, such as: - Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Cement Plant, Alumina Calcination, Electric Transmission Tower and Warehouse. I have good skills in the Estimating and Tendering, furthermore, preparing the cost scenarios with an estimated budget for steel structures with accessories. I offer solid and applicable experience in the Pre & post contract projects and enthusiastic to gain and learn more experiences in the Commercial-Engineering, besides, fostering teamwork.