9 penyebab sakit kepala yang sering terjadi pada anda

Sakit kepala adalah hal yang tidak disukai orang. Namun, kita harus mengetahui apa Penyebab Sakit Kepala tersebut dan lakukakn pemeriksaaan ke dokter.

9 penyebab sakit kepala yang sering terjadi pada anda

  1. 1. Sakit Kepala Apa Itu Defenisi dari Sakit Kepala? Pengertian Sakit Kepala Penyebab Sakit Kepala - Sakit Kepala merupakan rasa sakit yang muncul di bagian sekitar kepala. Sebagian besar sakit kepala yang terjadi tidak serius dan bisa diatasi dengan mudah,seperti dengan meminum obat Pereda sakit, minum air putih yang cukup dan lebih banyak istirahat. Tapi, ada sebagian tipe sakit kepala yang memerlukan penanganan lebih karena berkelanjutan atau bahkan ada yang bisa membahayakan. Sakit kepala tidak mengenal durasi waktu,bisa berlangsung kurang dari satu jam atau bahkan selama beberapa hari dan bisa muncul secara tiba-tiba atau perlahan-lahan. Penyebab Sakit Kepala Penyebab Sakit Kepala - Ada banyak penyebab yang membuat Sakit kepala, Namun secara umum sakit kepala bisa dikelompokkan berdasarkan penyebabnya, yaitu sakit kepala yang tidak terkait dengan penyakit lain atau disebut dengan Sakit kepala primer. dan ada juga sakit kepala sekunder yaitu sakit kepala yang diakkibat oleh penyakit lain. Baca Juga : Waspada 11 Gejala Kanker Mulut Yang Tidak Boleh Diabaikan Penyebab Sakit Kepala - Beberapa tipe Saki kepala kepala primer yang paling sering terjadi adalah sebagai berikut :
  2. 2. • Sakit Kepala Tegang • Migrain • Sakit kepala cluster Selain itu, ada juga beberapa penyebab dari sakit kepala sekunder yang umum terjadi : • Sinusitis • Flu • Infeksi telinga • Pengar • Terlalu banyak mengonsumsi obat pereda sakit • Masalah gigi Jumpai dokte untuk mendapatkan diagnosis yang akurat dan penanganan lebih lanjut karena sakit kepala yang diderita mungkin saja merupakan gejala dari penyakit yang lebih serius. Baca Juga : Kenali 10 Gejala Kanker Paru-paru Yang Tidak Bisa Dibiarkan Pencegahan Sakit Kepala Setiap orang yang mengalami sakit kepala akan menjadi tidak nyaman.Oleh karena itu, berbagai macam cara orang untuk menghilangkannya Namun, sakit kepala dapat kita cegah. Berikut ini adalah Cara pencegahan Sakit Kepala : Istirahat yang cukup Sangat disarankan untuk memiliki waktu istirahat yang cukup dan teratur.Tujuh hingga delapan jam per hari adalah waktu tidur rata-rata yang diperlukan oleh orang dewasa. Jangan menggantikan kekurangan waktu tidur pada hari kerja di hari libur, karena ini tidak efektif. Usahakan agar cukup tidur setiap hari. Baca Juga : Kenali 7 Ciri-ciri Kanker Payudara Stadium Awal Kurangi kafein Usahakan untuk tidak mengonsumsi kafein atau menguranginya, karena walaupun beberapa pengobatan sakit kepala menggunakan kafein untuk meredakan gejalanya tapi bisa memperparahnya juga. Hindari pemicu sakit kepala
  3. 3. Cari tahu pemicu yang bisa menyebabkan anda mengalami sakit kepala agar bisa terhindar dari sakit kepala dengan cara mencatat secara rinci setiap anda mengalami sakit kepala, seperi kapan dan apa yang baru anda konsumsi sebelum terkena sakit kepala. Misalnya, beberapa orang perlu menghindari cokelat karena makanan tersebut memicu serangan Migrain. Baca Juga : Waspada 8 Penyakit Ini Akibat Rokok Kurangi stress Dengan mengelola stress dan tekanan hidup dengan baik, seseorang bisa mengurangi risikonya mengalami sakit kepala. Anda bisa mencari cara untuk mengatur kegiatan sehari-hari dan Menyusun waktu agar produktivitas anda lebih maksimal. Makan secara teratur Jalani pola hidup sehat dengan makan secara teratur hingga tiga kali sehari dan cemilan di antaranya jika diperlukan. Disarankan untuk selalu makan di waktu yang sama setiap harinya dan mengawali hari dengan sarapan sehat. Santai/Rilex Luangkan waktu anda untuk bersantai, seperti membaca buku, mandi dengan air hangat, dan mendengarkan musik. Selain itu,anda juga bisa melakukan meditasi, Latihan releksasi, atau yoga. Kurangi konsumsi obat Konsultasikan dengan dokter jika anda terlalu sering mengonsumsi obat pereda sakit, termasuk obat yang dijual secara bebas, karena mengonsumsi obat lebih dari dua kali dalam sepekan bisa membuat sakit kepala lebih sering kambuh Baca Juga : 6 Manfaat Air Putih Yang Baik Untuk Kesehatan Rutin berolahraga Olahraga yang dilakukan secara rutin bisa membantu mengurangi stress. Mulailah berolahraga secara perlahan untuk mengurangi terjadinya cedera, dan pilihlah olahraga yang anda gemari, seperti berenang, bersepeda, atau berjalan. Pengobatan Sakit kepala
  4. 4. Supaya dapat mengobati sakit kepa yang harus dilakukan adalah melihat dari gejala yang dialami dan berdasarkan penyebabnya, karena tidak semua tipe sakit kepala bisa diatasi dengan meminum obat pereda sakit kepala saja. Jumpai dokter untuk mendiagnosis masalah Kesehatan yang menyebabkan anda sakit kepala. Gejala Sakit Kepala Penyakit juga mempunyai gejala. Berikut ini adalah gejala-gejala dari sakit kepala : • Kesulitan berbicara • Gangguan pada penglihatan • Salah satu sisi tubuh menjadi lemah atau lumpuh • Hilang kesadaran • Demam • Sulit berjalan Jika sakit kepala anda terasa sangat berat. Segera temui dokter dan temukan solusi terbaik untuk menghilangkan rasa sakit kepala. Jangan anda biarkan penyakit tersebut menjadi parah.

