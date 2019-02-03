Ppt framework 1-14 ahmad suryadi 11150538

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AHMAD SURYADI 11 15 05 38 7.O SDM DOSEN ADE FAUJI,SE,MM
PENGUKURAN KINERJA PENGERTI AN proses atau suatu sistem yang bertujuan untuk membantu manajer menilai suatu pencapaian st...
MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA MOTIVASI  suatu proses yang menjelaskan intensitas,arah dan ketentuan seorang individu untuk ...
Mengelola Potensi Kecerdasan Dan Emosional kecerdsasan  KBBI cerdas berarti sempurna perkembanga n akal budi seseorang ma...
Membangun Kapabilitas dan Kompetensi SDM Kerangka Kerja Pelaksana Strategi Prinsip-prinsip Pelaksanaan Strategi Memimpin P...
AUDIT KINERJA  audit kenerja adalah pelaksanaan atau proses menilai,mengukur,dan memeriksa komponen komponen yang akan at...
KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN  Seliruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas hasil kerja karyawan tersebut pada suatu ...
Langkah-langkah Merumuskan Kebijakan dan Membuat Sistem Kompensasi Menganalisi Jabatan Mengevaluasi Jabatan Merupakan kegi...
SURVEY BECKMARKING KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN Suatu proses studi banding dan mengukur suatu kegiatan perusahaan/organisasi ter...
KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG PENGERTIAN MENURUT melayu s.p hasibuan Di artika sebagai semua pendapatan yang berbentuk ua...
TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIALDi perlukan untuk meningkatkan moral karyawan Memotivasi karyawan Meningkatkan kepuasan karyawan...
  1. 1. AHMAD SURYADI 11 15 05 38 7.O SDM DOSEN ADE FAUJI,SE,MM
  2. 2. PENGUKURAN KINERJA PENGERTI AN proses atau suatu sistem yang bertujuan untuk membantu manajer menilai suatu pencapaian strategi. TUJUAN MANFAAT  di gunakan sebagai umpan balik yang akan memberikan informasi tentang prestasi pelaksanaan..  pengambilan keputus an Ukuran takaran seorang karyawa n Evaluasi Indikator penentu an kebutuh an Seleksi Sebagai alat MENURUT  junaedi (2002 : 380- 381)
  3. 3. MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA MOTIVASI  suatu proses yang menjelaskan intensitas,arah dan ketentuan seorang individu untuk mencapai tujuannya KEPUASAN suatu perasaan positif tentang pekerjaan seseorang yang merupakan hasil dari sebuah evaluasi karakteristiknya . TEORI MOTIVASI * hierarki teori kebutuhan * teori x dan teori y * teori 2 faktor * teori penetuan tujuan * DLL HAL-HAL YANG MENENTUKAN KEPUASAN KERJA • Kerja Yang Menantang • Ganjaran Yang Pantas • Kondisi Kerja Yang Mendukung • Rekan Kereja Yang Mendukung • Kesesuaian Dengan Kepribadian
  4. 4. Mengelola Potensi Kecerdasan Dan Emosional kecerdsasan  KBBI cerdas berarti sempurna perkembanga n akal budi seseorang manusia untuk berfikir,mengrt i, tajam pikiran dan sempurna prtumbuhan tubuhnyaLinguistik Logika Visual Musikal Intraperso nal Interperso nal Kinestetik Naturalis KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL (EQ) Kemampuan seseorang untuk menerima,menilai,mengelola,serta mengontrol emosi dirinya dan orang lain di sekitar Cipta (Intelektual (IQ) ) Rasa (emosional(EQ) & spiritual (SQ)) Krasa/ketahanmalangan ( adversity (AQ) & vokasional (VQ) ) Intern al ektern al cara meningkatkan EQ  membaca situasi Mendengarkan dan menyimak lawan bicara Kenali emosi yang anda rasakan Minta pendapat orang lain Menulis buku harian Mencoba berempati Pandai memilih prioritas Berpikir sebelum bertindak fokus
  5. 5. Membangun Kapabilitas dan Kompetensi SDM Kerangka Kerja Pelaksana Strategi Prinsip-prinsip Pelaksanaan Strategi Memimpin Proses Pelaksanaan Strategi Membangun Kapabilitas Organisasi • Memilih orang mampu untuk posisi kunci • Membuat Keterampilan • Menyelenggarakan proses bisnis Struktur Organisasi ke Depan • Kegiatan dapat dibagi menjadi sederhana • Manfaat penting untuk keahlian fungsional • Kebutuhan pelanaggan yang sesuai standar Membangun Kemampuan Sumber Daya dan Penataan Organisasi • Departemen • Devisi • Unit Pelaksana
  6. 6. AUDIT KINERJA  audit kenerja adalah pelaksanaan atau proses menilai,mengukur,dan memeriksa komponen komponen yang akan atau yang sedang di proses.  manfaat audit kinerja 1. penilaian pengendalian 2. penilaian kinerja atau pelaksanaan 3. membantu manajemen  4 langkah penting dalam audit 1. Pahami objektive dari proses yang diaudit 2. Pelajari pencapaian kinerja dan permasalahan yang sedang terjadi 3. Menyusun checklist investigasi 4. Pelaksanaan audit yang baik  tujuan audit kinerja untuk mendapati bukti yang cukup,kompeten,dan relevan sehingga pemeriksa dapat ; * menilai * menyimpulkan *mengidentifikasi *mendukung simpulan temuan Penilaian Prestasi Kerja
  7. 7. KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN  Seliruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas hasil kerja karyawan tersebut pada suatu tempat atau organisasi Menghargai prestasi karyawan Menjamin keadilan gaji Mempertahankan karyawan Memperoleh karyawan yang bermutu Pengendalian biaya Memenuhi peraturan- kompensasi Langsung Gaji Upah insentif Bonus dll Tidak langsung fasilitas Asuransi dll Tujuan
  8. 8. Langkah-langkah Merumuskan Kebijakan dan Membuat Sistem Kompensasi Menganalisi Jabatan Mengevaluasi Jabatan Merupakan kegiatan untuk mencari informasi mengenai tugas-tugas yang dilakukan dan persyaratan yang diperlukan dalam melaksanakan tugas tersebut Metode Pemeringkatan (Job Rangking) Metode Pengelompokkan (Job Grading) Metode Perbandingan Faktor- faktor Metode Penentuan Poin Melakukan Survei Gaji dan Upah Kegiatan untuk ,mengetahui tingkat gaji yang berlaku secara umum dalam perusahaan-perusahaan yang memiliki jabatan yang sejenis Menentukan Tingkat Gaji Untuk menciptakan keadilan internal yang mengasilkan rangking jabatan dan melakukan survei mengenai gaji yang berlaku di pasar tenaga jerja dan selanjutnya adalah oenetuan gaji.
  9. 9. SURVEY BECKMARKING KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN Suatu proses studi banding dan mengukur suatu kegiatan perusahaan/organisasi terhadap proses operasi yang terbaik di kelasnya sebagai inspirasi dalam meningkatkan kinerja perusaahan/organisasi internal Untuk mendapat suatu informasi baru untuk kepentingan perusahaan beckmarking eksterbal Biasanya perusahaan memiliki anak cabang. Ke perusahaan lain Tujuannya Untuk meningkatkan keunggulan kompetitif dengan memperbaiki kinerja perusahaan,mening katkan produktivitas,memp erbaiki mutu produk dan pelayanan dan sebagainya
  10. 10. KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG PENGERTIAN MENURUT melayu s.p hasibuan Di artika sebagai semua pendapatan yang berbentuk uang,barang langsung ataupun tidak langsung yang di terima karyawan sebagai imbalan atas jasa yang di berikan kepada perusahaan Tidak langsung Faktor yang berpengaruh terhadap kinerja karyawan Kompensasi finansial langung Asuransi dll Gajih atau ipah Tujuannya Untuk meningkatkan kenerja.memberi semangat memotivasi karyawan agar lebih baik lagi
  11. 11. TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIALDi perlukan untuk meningkatkan moral karyawan Memotivasi karyawan Meningkatkan kepuasan karyawan Memikat karyawan baru dll Lingkungan kerjajabatan Fleksibilitas kerja  variasi keterampilan Identitas tugas dll Manajemen yang berkemampuan Kebijakan yang baik Karyawan yang kompeten dll  minggu kerja di padatkan Kerja paruh waktu Lebih banyak kerja lebih sedikt jam dll

