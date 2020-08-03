Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOALAN TUGASAN
SOALAN 1 • Pautan di sini Stesen Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,679 1,650 2 40,913 5,940 3 11,559 74,250 4 10,685 95,700 5 40,...
SOALAN 2 Stesen Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,223 1,668 2 40,486 6,003 3 11,438 75,042 4 10,574 96,721 5 40,469 6,370 6 42,11...
SOALAN 3 Tujuan Jumlah Pegeluaran Stesen 1 2 3 4 5 6 Asalan 1 383 1,378 17,225 22,201 1,462 574 43,223 2 359 1,291 16,134 ...
SOALAN 4 Stesen 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 620 7,751 9,990 658 258 2 161 7,260 9,358 616 242 3 46 164 2,644 174 68 4 42 152 1,896 161 6...
SOALAN 5 1 2 3 4 5 6
Sekian, Terima Kasih
  1. 1. TUGASAN MODULE 12: VISUAL PENGUMPUKAN PERJALANAN NAMA : AHMAD SHAHIZUL BIN AHMAD SANUSI NO MATRIK : A163600 KURSUS : LMCP1352 ASAS-ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. SOALAN TUGASAN
  3. 3. SOALAN 1 • Pautan di sini Stesen Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,679 1,650 2 40,913 5,940 3 11,559 74,250 4 10,685 95,700 5 40,896 6,303 6 42,559 2,475 Jumlah 190,291 186,318 Purata = 188,305
  4. 4. SOALAN 2 Stesen Pengeluaran Penarikan 1 43,223 1,668 2 40,486 6,003 3 11,438 75,042 4 10,574 96,721 5 40,469 6,370 6 42,115 2,501 Jumlah 188,305 188,305
  5. 5. SOALAN 3 Tujuan Jumlah Pegeluaran Stesen 1 2 3 4 5 6 Asalan 1 383 1,378 17,225 22,201 1,462 574 43,223 2 359 1,291 16,134 20,795 1,370 538 40,486 3 101 365 4,558 5,875 387 152 11,438 4 94 337 4,214 5,431 358 140 10,574 5 358 1,290 16,127 20,786 1,369 537 40,469 6 373 1,343 16,783 21,632 1,425 559 42,115 Jumlah Penarikan 1,668 6,003 75,042 96,721 6,370 2,501 188,305
  6. 6. SOALAN 4 Stesen 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 620 7,751 9,990 658 258 2 161 7,260 9,358 616 242 3 46 164 2,644 174 68 4 42 152 1,896 161 63 5 161 581 7,257 9,354 242 6 168 604 7,552 9,734 641 19,278 36,135 24,009 2,241 874 578 1,917 18,414 35,412 18,700 1
  7. 7. SOALAN 5 1 2 3 4 5 6
  8. 8. Sekian, Terima Kasih

