Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TUGASAN: 10 BENDA YANG SELALU DIPEGANG OLEH KANAK-KANAK NAMA : AHMAD SHAHIZUL BIN AHMAD SANUSI NO MATRIK : A163600 KURSUS ...
BOTOL SUSU
MAINAN
BOLA
TANGAN
SELIMUT
PUTING BAYI
SUDU
LAMPIN
PENSIL
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 Benda yang dipegang oleh kanak-kanak

21 views

Published on

AHMAD SHAHIZUL BIN AHMAD SANUSI
A163600
LMCP1062 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK LEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM
TUGASAN MODUL 6

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 Benda yang dipegang oleh kanak-kanak

  1. 1. TUGASAN: 10 BENDA YANG SELALU DIPEGANG OLEH KANAK-KANAK NAMA : AHMAD SHAHIZUL BIN AHMAD SANUSI NO MATRIK : A163600 KURSUS : LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. BOTOL SUSU
  3. 3. MAINAN
  4. 4. BOLA
  5. 5. TANGAN
  6. 6. SELIMUT
  7. 7. PUTING BAYI
  8. 8. SUDU
  9. 9. LAMPIN
  10. 10. PENSIL
  11. 11. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH

×