Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KEYSTONE SPECIES
KEYSTONE SPECIES Species that have a large effect on an ecosystem Take them away and the system collapses
THE CASE OF THE CALIFORNIAN SEA OTTER
KELP FORESTS • Sea otters eat sea urchins • Sea urchins eat kelp • Kelp forests act as ecosystems for many species and as ...
THE WOLVES OF YELLOWSTONE PARK • Grey wolves (Canis lupus) were considered a pest species • Hunted throughout western US •...
THE CONSEQUENCES • Wolves hunt elk •  Elk populations increase •  Forest cover decreases •  Decrease in wetlands North ...
YELLOWSTONE NORTHERN ELK POPULATION Culling of elk stops
NOT SO SIMPLE • Though wolves are important predators on elk they are not the only factors • Disease • Drought • Fire • Ot...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Keystone species ( Zoology)

13 views

Published on

Keystone species
For BSc Msc BS Honour

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Keystone species ( Zoology)

  1. 1. KEYSTONE SPECIES
  2. 2. KEYSTONE SPECIES Species that have a large effect on an ecosystem Take them away and the system collapses
  3. 3. THE CASE OF THE CALIFORNIAN SEA OTTER
  4. 4. KELP FORESTS • Sea otters eat sea urchins • Sea urchins eat kelp • Kelp forests act as ecosystems for many species and as nurseries for young fish • Hunting sea otters for fur impacted on the kelp forest ecosystems. Sea urchins eating kelp
  5. 5. THE WOLVES OF YELLOWSTONE PARK • Grey wolves (Canis lupus) were considered a pest species • Hunted throughout western US • Exterminated from Yellowstone 1926
  6. 6. THE CONSEQUENCES • Wolves hunt elk •  Elk populations increase •  Forest cover decreases •  Decrease in wetlands North American Elk (Cervus elaphus)
  7. 7. YELLOWSTONE NORTHERN ELK POPULATION Culling of elk stops
  8. 8. NOT SO SIMPLE • Though wolves are important predators on elk they are not the only factors • Disease • Drought • Fire • Other predators (e.g. grizzly bears)

×