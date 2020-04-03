Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATEMATIKA PERTUMBUHAN SEL MIKROORGANISME Pada umumnya pertumbuhan sel mikroorganisme terjadi secara eksponensial; artinya...
3. Jika dengan ulangan maka hasilnya dirata-rata. Dari persyaratan di atas, maka jumlah koloni ideal untuk tiap petridish ...
Dari uraian tersebut, maka secara skematis pemeriksaan/uji mikrobiologi dalam bahan pa-ngan dapat digambarkan dalam bagan ...
Pertumbuhan dan penghitungan sel mikroba
Pertumbuhan dan penghitungan sel mikroba

pertumbuhan mikroba d4 gizi

Published in: Education
Pertumbuhan dan penghitungan sel mikroba

  1. 1. MATEMATIKA PERTUMBUHAN SEL MIKROORGANISME Pada umumnya pertumbuhan sel mikroorganisme terjadi secara eksponensial; artinya per-tumbuhan dari satu sel menjadi dua sel, dari dua sel menjadi empat sel kemudian delapan sel dan seterusnya. Secara skematik dapat digambarkan sebagai berikut : Dari penjelasan tersebut dapat kita ketahui bahwa pada setiap generasi jumlahnya akan bertambah menjadi 2 (dua) kalinya dari jumlah sel sebelumnya. Apabila dibuat grafik, per-tumbuhan sel mikroorganisme dapat dibuat dengan : 1. Skala aritmatik (bentuk grafik melengkung) 2. Skala linier (bentuk grafik linier). Berikut ini adalah tabel pertumbuhan eksponensial bakteri. Cara pengukuran pertumbuhan bakteri dan jamur lebih ditekankan pada perbanyakan sel pada populasinya. Untuk mendapatkan pertumbuhan koloni bakteri atau jamur dilakukan pengukuran jumlah koloninya. Metode yang banyak digunakan dalam pengukuran jumlah koloni atau angka lempeng total bakteri dan jamur adalah metode "plate count agar". Pada prinsipnya metode ini adalah penanaman suspensi mikroba dalam suatu medium agar dengan teknik "spread plate" (perataan), dan kemudian koloni yang terbentuk dihitung dengan alat penghitung "cuebeq coloni counter". Dari prinsip tersebut di atas, maka sampel yang akan ditanam dilarutkan dahulu supaya terbentuk suspensi mikroba. Kemudian larutan yang terbentuk (suspensi mikroba) ditanam pada petridish yang telah berisi medium agar. Jutono (1980) mengemukakan adanya per-syaratan tertentu dalam metode "plate count agar" yaitu : 1. Jumlah koloni tiap petridish antara 30 sampai 300 koloni. Jika tidak ada yang memenuhi maka dipilih yang mendekati jumlah 300 koloni. 2. Perbandingan jumlah bakteri dari hasil pengenceran yang berturut-turut antara pengen-ceran yang lebih besar dengan pengenceran sebelumnya jika sama atau kurang dari 2 maka hasilnya dirata-rata; tetapi jika lebih besar dari 2 maka yang dipakai adalah jumlah mikroba pengenceran sebelumnya. dst JUMLAH   SEL  SEL GENERASI SEL ( log 2 ) ( log 10 ) 0 1 0 - 1 2 1 0.301 2 4 2 0.602 3 8 3 0.903 4 16 4 1.204 5 32 5 1.505 6 64 6 1.806 7 128 7 2.107 8 256 8 2.408 . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 1,048,576 20 6.021
  2. 2. 3. Jika dengan ulangan maka hasilnya dirata-rata. Dari persyaratan di atas, maka jumlah koloni ideal untuk tiap petridish adalah 30 sampai 300 koloni. Akan tetapi apabila jumlah ideal tidak dapat dipenuhi, maka dipilih jumlah yang sedikit (kurang dari 30) dari pada jumlah yang lebih dari 300 koloni. Namun seandainya jumlah koloni lebih dari 300 semua, maka dipilih yang mendekati 300 koloni. Koloni yang terlalu banyak akan menimbulkan kesulitan penghitungan sehingga kemungkinan kesalaha n hitung lebih besar, sedangkan jumlah yang terlampau kecil menghasilkan peng-hitungan statistik yang kurang bermakna. Oleh sebab itu diadakan pengenceran seri untuk keperluan penghitungan. Berikut ini merupakan contoh pengenceran seri. Apabila sampel yang akan kita teliti ber-bentuk cair, maka diambil jumlah sampel, kemudian diencerkan dan ditanam dalam medium yang sesuai. Hal tersebut dapat dijelaskan sebagai berikut : 1 ml 1 ml 1 ml dst 9 ml 9 ml 9 ml 9 ml Aquadesh Aquadesh Aquadesh Aquadesh Pengenceran : 10-1 10-2 10-3 10-4 ... dst 0,1 ml 0,1 ml 0,1 ml 0,1 ml ditanam ditanam ditanam ditanam pada pada pada pada medium medium medium medium 1 ml Sampel
  3. 3. Dari uraian tersebut, maka secara skematis pemeriksaan/uji mikrobiologi dalam bahan pa-ngan dapat digambarkan dalam bagan berikut : 10 gram sampel padat dihaluskan + Mikroba tersuspensi 90 ml aquadesh dalam larutan (pengenceran 10-1 ) Pengenceran 10-2 , 10-3 , 10-4 , dst Diambil 0,1 ml Ditanam pada medium yang sesuai inkubasi 24 jam suhu Catatan : Bila sampel cair kamar bisa diambil 1 ml ditambah 9 ml aquadesh Hitung jumlah koloni

