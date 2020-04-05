Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
50 NITRIMETRI I. KOMPENTENSI 1. Mampu melakukan titrasi Nitrimetri 2. Mampu menetapkan kadar senyawa obat dengan cara titr...
51 IV. ALAT YANG DIGUNAKAN. 1. Buret 25 ml 2. Pipet Volum 5 ml 3. Labu Ukur 50 ml 4. Erlenmeyer 250 ml 5. Beaker glas 100 ...
52 Keterangan : W = Bobot baku (Sulfanilamid) yang diperlukan dalam gram V = Volume titer yang diharapkan (diperkirakan) (...
53 Molaritas Larutan Titer NaNO2 : 1000. W ------------- = Vt. Mt BM. W = Bobot Sulfanilamid BM = BM Sulfanilamid Vt = Vol...
54 - Titetrasi dengan larutan titer NaNO2 dalam lingkungan dingin (es batu dalam baskom) sampai terbentuk warna biru seger...
55 2. Dalam W2 = ……….. g serbuk tablet Sulfadiazin terdapat Sulfadiazin V2. M = ----------- x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 …………...
56 Kadar Rata-rata Tablet Sulfadiazine %1 + %2 + %3 = --------------------- 3 ……………………. =-------------------------- % 3 = ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materi 4 kimfar ii sem iv c

31 views

Published on

Materi 4 kimfar ii sem iv c

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materi 4 kimfar ii sem iv c

  1. 1. 50 NITRIMETRI I. KOMPENTENSI 1. Mampu melakukan titrasi Nitrimetri 2. Mampu menetapkan kadar senyawa obat dengan cara titrasi Nitrimetri II. TUJUAN Penetapan Kadar Tablet Sulfadiazin. III. DASAR TIORI Nitrimetri merupakan titrasi redoks, larutan titer NaNO2 merupakan oksidator dalam suasana asam (HCl) dan zat uji sebagai reduktor. Nitrimetri digunakan untuk senyawa sulfa yang gugusan amin (N2) tidak tersubstitusi. Natrium nitrit dengan asam (HCl) dalam sampel membentuk HNO 2 yang berfungsi sebagai oksidator, mengoksidasi sulfa membentuk senyawa azo. NaNO2 + H+ Na+ + HNO2 H2N S NH2 O O HONO - H O 2 N S NH2 O O N + Pada titik akhir titrasi (zat uji tepat habis tertitrasi) larutan kelebihan NaNO2 yang jika digoreskan pada indikator luar yaitu amylum dan KI yang berada pada plat porselin membentuk warna biru. Kalium iodide dioksidasi oleh NaNO2 membentuk I2 dan jodium yang terbentuk member warna biru dengan amylum. NO2 - + 2H+ + e NO + H2O 2I - I2 + 2 e NO2 - + 2H+ + I - NO + H2O + I2 I2 + amylum biru Pada titrasi nitrimetri selalu kita lakukan ujicoba terlebih dahulu untuk mengetahui pada volume titer berapa dimulai digoreskan hasil titrasi pada indikator luar, agar volume larutan tidak banyak berkurang akibat penggoresan. Titik akhir titrasi ditandai jika segera terbentuk warna biru pada plat KI amylum saat digoreskan.
  2. 2. 51 IV. ALAT YANG DIGUNAKAN. 1. Buret 25 ml 2. Pipet Volum 5 ml 3. Labu Ukur 50 ml 4. Erlenmeyer 250 ml 5. Beaker glas 100 ml 6. Gelas ukur 5 ml V. BAHAH YANG DIGUNAKAN 1. Salep Mata Sulfasetamid 2. Tablet Sulfadiazin 3. Sulfanilamida 4. HCl 5. NaNO2 6. KI 7. Amilum VI. PEMBUATAN RAGENSIA a. Pembuatan Titer NaNO2 Molaritas = 0,1 M Volume = 300 ml BM = 69 V.M.BM. W = 1000 ……………….... W =------------------------- 1000 W = ………… g NaNO2 yang ditimbang = …………….. g Prosedur: - Timbang NaNO2 larutkan dengan aquadest. - Pindahkan kedalam botol yang sudah kalibrasi - Cukupkan volumenya, kocok homogen. a. Pembuatan Baku Sulfanilamid Larutan Baku Sulfanilamid dibuat dengan sekali tirasi (pembakuan) sekali penimbangan (bukan dalam larutan baku induk). Timbang 3 (tiga) kali Sulfanilamid sebanyak: V.M.BM. W = ----------------- 1000
  3. 3. 52 Keterangan : W = Bobot baku (Sulfanilamid) yang diperlukan dalam gram V = Volume titer yang diharapkan (diperkirakan) (15 ml) M = Moralitas larutan baku Sulfanilamid BM = Bobot Molekul Sulfanilamid = 172,20 V.M.BM. W = ------------------ 1000 …………… W =------------------- 1000 W = ………… g Sulfanilamid yang ditimbang: W1 = 0,2498 g W2 = 0,2325 g W3 = 0,2454 g b. Pembuatan Indikator Pasta Kanji KI - Suspensikan 1 gram Amylum Manihot dalam 50 ml aqua dest dingin, kemudian didihkan hingga terbentuk pasta kanji yang jernih. dinginkan - Campurkan dengan 50 ml larutan KI 0,1N. c. Pembakuan Larutan Titer NaNO2 - Timbang baku Sulfanilamid pindahkan kedalam erlenmeyer 250 ml, larutkan dengan 100 ml aquades. - Tambahkan 5 ml HCl pekat. - Titetrasi dengan larutan titer NaNO2 dalam lingkungan dingin (es batu dalam baskom) sampai terbentuk warna biru segera jika hasil titrasi digoreskan pada pasta Amilum-KI. (Lakukan orentasi terlebih dahulu dengan menggoreskan hasil titrasi setiap penambahan 5 tetes titran) - Catat volume titer NaNO2 Reaksi: NaNO2 + H+ --------------- > HNO2 + Na+ H2N S NH2 O O HONO - H O 2 N S NH2 O O N + Volume Titer NaNO2 V1 = 14,6 ml V2 = 13,5 ml V3 = 14,3 ml
  4. 4. 53 Molaritas Larutan Titer NaNO2 : 1000. W ------------- = Vt. Mt BM. W = Bobot Sulfanilamid BM = BM Sulfanilamid Vt = Volume titer NaNO2 Mt = Molaritas titer NaNO2 1000 W1 ------------ = V1. M1 BM 1000. W1 M1 = ------------ V1.BM. 1000 x ……. M1 = ------------------ ……. x …….. M1 = ……… 1000 x ……. M2 = ------------------ ……. x …….. M2 = ………. 1000 x ……. M3 = ------------------ ……. x …….. M3 = ……… Molaritas NaNO2 M1 + M2 + M3 M = ---------------------- 3 M = ……………….. M Moralitas larutan titer NaNO2 = ……………… M (empat decimal) d. Penatapan Kadar Tablet Sulfadiazine Pada Etiket tercantum Tiap Tablet mengandung 0,500 g Sulfadiazine - Timbang teliti 20 tablet Tablet Sulfadiazin, haluskan - Timbang 480 mg serbuk tablet tersebut, pindahkan secara kuantitatif kedalam Erlenmeyer 250 mg. - Tambahkan 5 ml HCl pekat.
  5. 5. 54 - Titetrasi dengan larutan titer NaNO2 dalam lingkungan dingin (es batu dalam baskom) sampai terbentuk warna biru segera jika hasil titrasi digoreskan pada pasta Amilum-KI. (Lakukan orentasi terlebih dahulu dengan menggoreskan hasil titrasi setiap penambahan 5 tetes titran) - Catat volume titer NaNO2 Reaksi: NaNO2 + H+ --------------- > HNO2 + Na+ H2N SO2NH HONO 2- H O N SO2NHN + N N N N 1 ml 0,1M NaNO2 ~ 25,027 mg C10H10N4O2S Perhitungan Kadar: Berat 20 tablet Tablet Sulfadiazin = 13 g ………… Berat rata-rata 1 tablet =-------------- = …………. g 20 Berat serbuk tablet yang ditimbang: Volume Titer NaNO2 : W1 = 0,4781 g V1 = 14,7 ml W2 = 0,4441 g V2 = 13,6 ml W3 = 0,4636 g V3 = 14,3 ml 1. Dalam W1 = ……….. g serbuk tablet Sulfadiazin terdapat Sulfadiazin V1. M = ----------- x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 ……………. = ------------------ x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 = ……………. mg Sulfadiazine Dalam 1 tablet Tablet Sulfadiazine terdapat Sulfadiazine ………… g = -------------- x …………… mg Sulfadiazine W1 = …………… mg Sulfadiazine = …………… g Sulfadiazine Kadar Sulfadiazine dalam Tablet Sulfadiazine ………… g %1 =------------------ x 100% 0,500 g = …………… % b/b
  6. 6. 55 2. Dalam W2 = ……….. g serbuk tablet Sulfadiazin terdapat Sulfadiazin V2. M = ----------- x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 ……………. = ------------------ x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 = ……………. mg Sulfadiazine Dalam 1 tablet Tablet Sulfadiazine terdapat Sulfadiazine ………… g =-------------- x …………… mg Sulfadiazine W2 = …………… mg Sulfadiazine = …………… g Sulfadiazine Kadar Sulfadiazine dalam Tablet Sulfadiazine ………… g %2 =------------------ x 100 % 0,500 g = …………… % b/b 3. Dalam W3 = ……….. g serbuk tablet Sulfadiazin terdapat Sulfadiazin V3. M = ----------- x 25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 ……………. = ------------------x25,027 Sulfadiazine 0,1 = ……………. mg Sulfadiazine Dalam 1 tablet Tablet Sulfadiazine terdapat Sulfadiazine ………… g =-------------- x …………… mg Sulfadiazine W3 = …………… mg Sulfadiazine = …………… g Sulfadiazine Kadar Sulfadiazine dalam Tablet Sulfadiazine ………… g %3 =------------------ x 100 % 0,500 g = …………… % b/b
  7. 7. 56 Kadar Rata-rata Tablet Sulfadiazine %1 + %2 + %3 = --------------------- 3 ……………………. =-------------------------- % 3 = ……………. % b/b Tablet Sulfadiazie Menuhi/Tidak Memenuhi syarat Farmakope Indonesia. Medan,………………. Praktikan,

×