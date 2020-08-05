Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 1 Arsitektur Mikroprosesor Kompetensi Dasar 1 BAB Kompetensi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Menerapkan gamb...
Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK2 Peta Konsep Melaluikegiatanpembelajaranmemahamidanmenerapkanpad...
Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 3 A. Pengenalan Mikroprosesor Materi Pembelajaran Mikroprosesor pertama kali diperkenalkan oleh ...
Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK4 Tahun 1974, 8080 menjadi otak personal pertama komputer, Altair, ...
Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 5 Tahun 1993, lahir keluarga prosesor Pentium®. Tahun 1995, prosesor Pentium® Pro didesain untuk ...
Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK6 Tahun 2002 Intel memperbaiki produk Itaniumnya yaitu Intel® Itani...
Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 7 bersamaan dengan pengembangan rancangan perangkat keras mikroprosesornya. Setiap perintah dalam...
Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK8 mikroprosesor dengan arsitektur superskalar antara lain: IBM RS 6...
Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 9 sampai komputer main frame maupun bidang lain dalam sistem elektrik sampai mekanik yang memerlu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pertemuan 1 Mikroprosessor dan Mikrokontroler

23 views

Published on

Pertemuan 1
Bidang Study : Mikroprosessor dan Mikrokontroler
KD : 3.1 Menerapkan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikroprosesor

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pertemuan 1 Mikroprosessor dan Mikrokontroler

  1. 1. Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 1 Arsitektur Mikroprosesor Kompetensi Dasar 1 BAB Kompetensi Dasar Indikator 3.1 Menerapkan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikroprosesor 1. Siswa mampu menentukan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) yang berhubungan dengan mikroprosesor. 2. Siswa mampu mengklasifikasikan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) yang berhubungan dengan mikroprosesor. 3.2 Menerapkan prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor 1. Siswamampumenerapkanprinsipkerjasistemminimummikroprosesor yang dipelajari. 2. Siswa mampu menyimulasikan prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor yang dipelajari untuk memecahkan permasalahan nyata. 3.3 Menerapkan komponen pendukung sistem minimummikroprosesor 1. Siswa mampu menentukan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor. 2. Siswa mampu mengklasifikasikan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor sesuai dengan fungsi. 4.1 Membuat blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor 1. Siswa mampu mencontoh blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor yang ditampilkan. 2. Siswa mampu mengikuti dan mengamati bagian-bagian blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor yang disajikan. 4.2 Menjelaskan prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor 1. Siswamampumemberikanresponterhadapprinsipkerjasistemminimum mikroprosesor. 2. Siswa mampu mengulangi prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor yang disampaikan. 4.3 Menjelaskan komponen pendukung sistem minimummikroprosesor 1. Siswa mampu menyalin komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor. 2. Siswa mampu mengamati dan mengulangi jenis-jenis komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor.
  2. 2. Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK2 Peta Konsep Melaluikegiatanpembelajaranmemahamidanmenerapkanpadamatapelajaranmikroprosesor dan mikrokontroller ini diharapkan siswa terlibat aktif dalam kegiatan pembelajaran dan tanggung jawab untuk menyampaikan pendapat, menjawab pertanyaan, memberi saran dan kritik, serta: 1. Melalui diskusi dan menggali informasi, peserta didik dapat menentukan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) yang berhubungan dengan mikroprosesor dengan tepat. 2. Melalui diskusi dan menggali informasi, peserta didik dapat mengklasifikasikan gambar arsitektur (rancang bangun) yang berhubungan dengan mikroprosesor dengan santun. 3. Melaluilatihan,pesertadidikdapatmenerapkanprinsipkerjasistemminimummikroprosesor yang dipelajari dengan baik. 4. Melalui latihan, peserta didik dapat menyimulasikan prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor yang dipelajari untuk memecahkan permasalahan nyata dengan tanggung jawab. 5. Melalui latihan, peserta didik dapat menentukan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor dengan baik. 6. Disediakan data jenis-jenis komponen, peserta didik dapat mengklasifikasikan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor sesuai fungsi dengan tanggung jawab. 7. Melaluidiskusidanmenggaliinformasi,pesertadidikdapatmencontohblokdiagramarsitektur mikroprosesor yang ditampilkan dengan santun. 8. Melalui diskusi dan menggali informasi, peserta didik dapat mengikuti dan mengamati bagian-bagian blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor yang disajikan dengan teliti. 9. Melalui latihan, peserta didik dapat memberikan respons terhadap prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor dengan santun. 10. Melalui diskusi dan menggali informasi, peserta didik dapat mengulangi prinsip kerja sistem minimum mikroprosesor yang disampaikan dengan tanggung jawab. 11. Melalui latihan, peserta didik dapat menyalin komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor dengan tanggung jawab. 12. Melalui latihan, peserta didik dapat mengamati dan mengulangi jenis-jenis komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor dengan runtut dan tanggung jawab. Tujuan Pembelajaran Arsitektur Mikroprosesor Pengenalan Mikroprosesor RancangBangun MikroprosesorPenerapan Arsitektur Mikroprosesor Prinsip Kerja Sistem Minimum Mikroprosesor Komponen Sistem Minimum Mikroprosesor Blok Diagram Sistem Minimum Mikroprosesor Memori
  3. 3. Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 3 A. Pengenalan Mikroprosesor Materi Pembelajaran Mikroprosesor pertama kali diperkenalkan oleh Intel Corporation pada tahun 1971 berupa sebuah chip Intel 4004. Chip 4004 berupa LSI (Large Scale Integration) yang berisi rangkaianlogikayangcukupbesar,karenachipLSImampumenggantikanratusanrangkaian yang digunakan dalam sistem mikro komputer konvensional yang digunakan pada waktu itu. Pada 4004 memiliki 46 perintah (instruction) dan mampu memuat data sebanyak 4 bit setiapsaat.Selanjutnyamikroprosesortersebutdikembangkanmenjadi8bitdatadanjumlah instruksi diperbanyak menjadi 48 instruksi dan nama barunya adalah 8008. Pada chip 8008 memiliki kecepatan proses yang lebih tinggi daripada 4004. Gambar 1.1 Mikroprosesor Intel 4004 Sumber: google.com Chip4004dan8008digunakansecaraluasdalamberbagaibidangdanmampumemacu perkembangan industri dalam waktu yang sangat singkat dan hanya dalam waktu 2 tahun berikutnya telah dikembangkan mikroprosesor standar 8 bit tipe 8080 yang merupakan penyempurnaandari8008sehinggalebihcanggihdanmemilikikecepatanyanglebihtinggi serta jumlah instruksi yang lebih banyak. Satu tahun kemudian pabrik-pabrik komponen elektronik yang lain terinspirasi dengan intel 8080 dengan mengeluarkan berbagai macam mikroprosesor 8 bit dengan tipe yang sesuai dengan pabrik pembuatnya. Misalnya Motorola dengan tipe 6800, Signetic dengan tipe 2650, Rokwell dengan PPS-8, dan sebagainya. Pada tahun 1972, 8008 dengan bus data 8 bit digunakan oleh Don Lancaster untuk membuatcikal-bakalpersonalkomputer.Chip8008membutuhkan20komponentambahan untuk dapat bekerja penuh sebagai CPU. Gambar 1.2 Mikroprosesor Intel 8008 Sumber: google.com
  4. 4. Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK4 Tahun 1974, 8080 menjadi otak personal pertama komputer, Altair, diduga merupakan nama tujuan pesawat Starship Enterprise di film TV Star Trek. 8080 hanya membutuhkan 2 perangkattambahanuntukbekerja.Selainitu8080terbuatdaritransistorNMOSyangbekerja lebihcepat.8080disebutsebagaimikroprosesorgenerasikedua.SegerasesudahituMotorolla membuat MC6800 yang juga merupakan CPU multiguna. MC6800 sangat populer karena menggunakan catu daya +5V, dibanding 8080 dengan catu daya –5V, +5V, -12V, dan +12V. Pada tahun 1975 muncul mikroprosesor generasi ketiga yang dikeluarkan oleh Zilog Inc, yaitu dengan tipe Z80 yang mampu menutup kekurangan dari intel 8080 baik dari segi kecepatan, jumlah instruksi dan kemudahan dalam operasionalnya, dan pada saat itu pula pabrik-pabrik yang lain mulai berlomba-lomba untuk saling mengungguli antara yang satu dengan yang lain. Bahkan dikembangkan pula komputer dalam satu chip (single chip microcomputer) misalnya F8 dari Fairchild dan Mostek 8048 dari Intel dan lain-lain. Gambar 1.3 Mikroprosesor Zilog 80 dari Motorola Sumber: google.com Tahun 1978, IBM menciptakan personal komputer PC-XT yang sangat populer menggunakan mikroprosesor 8086 dan 8088. Keduanya mampu menangani data 16 bit. Bedanya hanya pada ukuran bus data yang hanya 8 bit untuk 8088 (operasi internal 16 bit), dan 16 bit untuk 8086. Kemudian Intel membut 80186 dan 80188 yang juga berisi perangkat peripheralterprogram.Tahun1982,80286adalahprosesorpertamayangdapatmenjalankan perangkat lunak yang ditulis untuk pendahulunya, karena instruksi yang dimiliki oleh seri sebelumnya semuanya dimiliki dan ditambahi dengan instruksi lain. Kompatibilitas ke atas ini kemudian menjadi ciri khas mikroprosesor Intel. Dalam 6 tahun, ada 15 juta PC-AT yang menggunakan 80286 sebagai CPU. Tahun 1985, Intel membuat 80386 (386TM) yang mengandung275ributransistor,danmerupakanmikroprosesor32bityangdapatmelakukan multitasking (menjalankan beberapa program dalam waktu yang bersamaan). Tahun 1989, Intel 486TM adalah prosesor pertama yang mempunyai math coprosesor secara built-in di dalamnya. Gambar 1.4 Mikroprosesor Intel 80386 Sumber: google.com
  5. 5. Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 5 Tahun 1993, lahir keluarga prosesor Pentium®. Tahun 1995, prosesor Pentium® Pro didesain untuk server 32-bit, mengandung 5,5 juta transistor dan mempunyai chip memori cache kedua di dalamnya.Tahun 1997, dibuat prosesor Pentium® II dengan 7,5 juta transistor dan teknologi MMX, yang didesain khusus untuk memproses data video, audio dan grafik secara efisien. Prosesor ini juga diperkenalkan dengan bentuk cartridge Single Edge Contact (S.E.C). Seiring dengan itu bermunculan seri Celeron yang merupakan versi Pentium dengan beberapa fitur yang dihilangkan untuk menekan biaya produksi. Tahun 1999 muncul Pentium III dengan 70 instruksi baru yang mendukung Internet Streaming SIMD. Prosesor ini berisi 9,5 juta transistor, dan mengintroduksi teknologi 0,25-micron. Pada saat ini sedang dikembangkan mikroprosesor 64 bit, sehingga operasi- operasi matematis yang dilakukan dapat lebih cepat. Prosesor Intel Celeron merupakan prosesoryangdikeluarkansebagaiprosesoryangditujukanuntukpenggunayangtidakterlalu membutuhkan kinerja prosesor yang lebih cepat bagi pengguna yang ingin membangun sebuah sistem komputer dengan budget (harga) yang tidak terlalu besar. Prosesor Intel Celeron ini memiliki bentuk dan formfactoryang sama dengan prosesor Intel jenis Pentium, tetapihanyadenganinstruksi-instruksiyanglebihsedikit,L2cache-nyalebihkecil,kecepatan (clock speed) yang lebih lambat, dan harga yang lebih murah daripada prosesor Intel jenis Pentium. Dengan keluarnya prosesor Celeron ini maka Intel kembali memberikan sebuah prosesor untuk sebuah pasaran tertentu. Gambar 1.5 Bentuk Intel Pentium III Internet Streaming SIMD Sumber: google.com Tahun 2000 Intel mengeluarkan produk terbarunya yaitu Intel® Pentium® 4 Prosesor, prosesor Pentium 4 merupakan produk Intel yang kecepatan prosesnya mampu menembus kecepatan hingga 3.06 GHz. Pertama kali keluar prosesor ini berkecepatan 1.5GHz dengan formfactor pin 423, setelah itu intel mengubah formfactor prosesor Intel Pentium 4 menjadi pin478yangdimulaidariprosesorIntelPentium4berkecepatan1.3GHzsampaiyangterbaru yang saat ini mampu menembus kecepatannya hingga 3.4 GHz. Tahun 2001 intel memperbarui prosessornya yaitu Intel® Xeon® Prosesor, prosesor Intel Pentium4Xeonmerupakan prosesor Intel Pentium 4 yang ditujukan khusus untuk berperan sebagai computer server. Prosesor ini memiliki jumlah pin lebih banyak dari prosesor Intel Pentium4sertadenganmemoriL2cacheyanglebihbesarpula.Padatahunyangsamainteljuga mengeluarkan produk yang lain yang dinamakan Itanium. Itanium adalah prosesor pertama berbasis 64 bit yang ditujukan bagi pemakain pada server dan workstation serta pemakai tertentu.Prosesorinisudahdibuatdenganstrukturyangbenar-benarberbedadarisebelumnya yangdidasarkanpadadesaindanteknologiIntel’sExplicitlyParallelInstructionComputing(EPIC).
  6. 6. Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK6 Tahun 2002 Intel memperbaiki produk Itaniumnya yaitu Intel® Itanium® 2 Prosesor. Itanium2adalahgenerasikeduadarikeluargaItanium.Tahun2003intelmengeluarkanproduk barunyayaituIntel®Pentium®MProsesor,dimanaChipset855,danIntel®PRO/WIRELESS2100 adalah komponen dari Intel® Centrino™. Intel Centrino dibuat untuk memenuhi kebutuhan pasar akan keberadaan sebuah komputer yang mudah dibawa ke mana-mana. Tahun 2004 mengeluarkanprodukIntelPentiumM735/745/755prosesorsdanIntelE7520/E7320Chipsets dimana dilengkapi dengan chipset 855 dengan fitur baru 2Mb L2 Cache 400MHz system bus dan kecocokan dengan soket prosesor dengan seri-seri Pentium M sebelumnya, sedangkan 7320/7520 dapat digunakan untuk dual prosesor dengan konfigurasi 800MHz FSB, DDR2 400 memori, dan PCI Expressperipheralinterfaces. Intel memperbaiki produknya pada tahun 2005 dengan mengeluarkan Intel Pentium 4 Extreme Edition 3.73GHz, dimana prosesor yang ditujukan untuk pasar pengguna komputer yang menginginkan sesuatu yang lebih dari komputernya, prosesor ini menggunakan konfigurasi 3.73GHz frequency, 1.066GHz FSB, EM64T, 2MB L2 cache, dan Hyper Threading. Gambar 1.6 Bentuk dan Layout Intel Pentium 4 Sumber: google.com Pada tahun yang sama mengeluarkan juga Intel Pentium D 820/830/840 yaitu Prosesor berbasis 64 bit dan disebut dual core karena menggunakan 2 buah inti, dengan konfigurasi 1 MB L2 cache pada tiap core, 800 MHz FSB, dan bisa beroperasi pada frekuensi 2.8 GHz, 3.0 GHz, dan 3.2 GHz. Pada prosesor jenis ini juga disertakan dukungan Hyper Threading. Tahun 2006 mengeluarkan lagi produk Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 dimana Prosesor untuk tipe desktop dan digunakan pada orang yang ingin kekuatan lebih dari komputer yang ia miliki memiliki 2 buah core dengan konfigurasi 2.4 GHz dengan 8MB L2 cache (sampai dengan 4 MB yang dapat diakses tiap core), 1.06 GHz Front-side bus, dan thermal design power (TDP). Tahun 2006 juga mengeluarkan produk Intel Quad-core Xeon X3210/X3220 yaitu Prosesor yangdigunakanuntuktipeserverdanmemiliki2buahcoredenganmasing-masingmemiliki konfigurasi 2.13 dan 2.4 GHz, berturut-turut, dengan 8MB L2 cache (dapat mencapai 4 MB yang diakses untuk tiap core), 1.06 GHz Front-side bus, dan thermal design power (TDP). B. Penerapan Arsitektur Mikroprosesor Arsitektur sebuah mikroprosesor menunjukkan rancangan tentang perangkat lunak dan perangkat keras yang terpadu menjadi satu. Rancangan perangkat lunak dan perangkat keras sebuah mikroprosesor dikembangkan secara simultan sebelum sebuah mikroprosesor diproduksi. Arsitektur perangkat lunak mikroprosesor disebut juga dengan set instruksi. Setiap mikroprosesor memiliki set instruksi tersendiri yang terdiri dari sejumlah instruksi yang dapat bekerja di dalam perangkat keras mikroprosesor. Internalsoftwaredesignberkaitandenganbentukataurancangansetinstruksi(instruction set) yang digunakan. Set instruksi sebuah mrikroprosesor dibangun dan dikembangkan
  7. 7. Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 7 bersamaan dengan pengembangan rancangan perangkat keras mikroprosesornya. Setiap perintah dalam set instruksi harus bekerja pada saat proses decoding yang dilakukan oleh perangkat keras mikroprosesor. Disebut internal software karena set instruksi berkaitan langsung dengan perangkat keras yang ada di dalam mikroprosesor. Setiap perintah dalam set instruksi dikodekan dalam heksadesimal. Ada tiga model arsitektur mikroprosesor dilihat dari perangkat lunak dalam bentuk set instruksi sebagai software design. Ketiga jenis arsitektur mikroprosesor yaitu: (1) Complex InstructionSetComputer(CISC),(2)ReduceInstructionSetComputer(RISC),dan(3)Mikroprosesor Superskalar. 1. Complex Instruction Set Computer (CISC) Pada mulanya dalam industri komputer, pemrograman dilakukan menggunakan bahasa assembly atau kode-kode bahasa mesin. Pemrograman semacam ini sangat powerful dan mudah menggunakan instruksi. Perancang CPU mencoba membuat instruksi yang dapat melakukan berbagai perintah kerja. CISC adalah jenis arsitektur mikroprosesoryangmenggunakanbanyakjenisdanragaminstruksi.CISCmenyediakan kemampuan setiap instruksi dapat mengeksekusi operasi low-level, seperti men-load datadarimemori,operasiaritmetika,danmelakukanprosedurpenyimpanankememori. Mikroprosesor jenis ini memiliki kemampuan eksekusi cepat. Contoh mikroprosesor denganarsitekturCISCadalahIntel8088,8085,8086,ZilogZ-80CPU,NS32016,MC6800. KarenajumlahinstruksilebihbanyakjenisdanragamnyamakakelemahanCISCterletak pada sulitnya mengembangkan interpreter dan kompiler. 2. Reduce Instruction Set Computer (RISC) RISCmerupakanarsitekturinstructionsetyangmenekankankepadakesederhanaan instruksi“bekerja sedikit”tetapi tetap memberikan hasil performansi yang tinggi. Hal ini bisa terjadi karena proses eksekusi instruksinya sangat cepat. Arsitektur ini lebih baru dibandingkan dengan arsitektur CISC. Arsitektur RISC memiliki sedikit instruksi banyak register. Contoh mikroprosesor dengan artsitektur RISC adalah AMD 2900, MIPS R2000, SUN SPARC, MC 8800, ATMET 90S1200, 90S2313, 90S2323, 90S2343, 90S4434, 90S8515. Ciri-ciri RISC: a) Instruksi bersifat tunggal. b) Ukuran instruksi umumnya 4 byte. c) Jumlah mode pengalamatan (addressing mode) lebih sedikit di bawah lima. d) Tidak ada mode pengalamatan tidak langsung (indirect addressing mode). e) Tidak ada operasi yang menggabungkan operasi load/store dengan operasi aritmetika. f) Setiap instruksi dalam satu lokasi memori memiliki lebih dari satu operand. g) Tidak mendukung sembarang peralatan. h) Satu instruksi satu alamat data. i) Minimal 32 register interger dapat dirujuk secara eksplisit. j) Minimal 16 register floating point direferensikan secara eksplisit. 3. Mikroprosesor Superskalar Mikroprosesor dengan arsitektur superskalar adalah mikroprosesor yang menggunakan instruksi-instruksi biasa (aritmetika, floating point, store, branch) tetapi bisa diinisialisasi secara simultan dan dapat dieksekusi secara independen. Contoh
  8. 8. Mikroprosesor dan Mikrokontroler Kelas XI untuk SMK/MAK8 mikroprosesor dengan arsitektur superskalar antara lain: IBM RS 6000, Pentium (CISC dengan konsep superskalar). Saatsekarangsebuahmikroprosesoryangcukupcanggihdapatdiperolehdengan harga yang murah tidak lain disebabkan oleh perkembangan teknologi pembuatan mikroprosesor yang sudah sangat maju sehingga kerumitan dalam suatu rangkaian ribuan hingga jutaan komponen dapat dibuat dalam satu chip yang kira-kira hanya berukuran kurang lebih hanya 1 cm2 saja. Dalam pembuatan mikroprosesor dikenal bermacam-macamteknologiyangditerapkan.Padamasing-masingteknologimemiliki karakteristiktertentuyangdapatdigunakansesuaidengankebutuhan,yaitukecepatan proses, harga yang lebih ekonomis, atau dalam hal penggunaan daya yang sangat rendah. Teknologi dalam pembuatan mikroprosesor yang dikenal saat ini adalah: a. Teknologi PMOS (Chanel P Metal Oxide Semiconductor) b. Teknologi NMOS (Chanel N Metal Oxide Semiconductor) c. Teknologi CMOS (Complementary-NMOS) d. Teknologi bipolar jenis ECL e. Teknologi bipolar jenis Schottky f. Teknologi bipolar TTL g. Teknologi Galium Arsenide dan lain-lain. Dari sekian teknologi yang digunakan dalam pembuatan mikroprosesor maka yang paling murah adalah teknologi PMOS dan yang paling sedikit penggunaan daya adalah jenis teknologi CMOS. Pada Tabel 1.1 berikut ini dijelaskan beberapa macam mikroprosesor dan jenis teknologi yang dipergunakannya. Jenis Teknologi Mikroprosesor Pengguna Teknologi PMOS Intel 4004, 4040, 8008 NMOS Intel 8080, 8085, 8086, 8748 Motorola 6800, 6801, 6802, 6805, 6809 Zilog Z80, Z8000 NS 32032 CMOS Motorola 145805, 14500 Schottky Intel 1001 AMD Am2901, 2903 TTL TI SBP 0400, SBP 9900 ECL Motorola 10800 Penggunaan sebuah mikroprosesor sebenarnya sangatlah luas karena mampu menggantikan hampir semua perangkat yang berbasis sistem digital serta flexibilitas kerjanyayangsangattinggi.Keterbatasandalampemakaiannyapadaumumnyabanyak dipengaruhi antara lain: a. Kemampuan untuk memahami kerja mikroprosesor b. Kemampuan daya imajinasi perancang dan pemrograman c. Kompatibilitas perangkat tambahan serta tersedianya sarana pendukungnya. Sampai saat ini mikroprosesor digunakan secara luas dalam berbagai bidang, baik yang menyangkut penggunaan langsung dalam sebuah sistem komputer personal
  9. 9. Arsitektur Mikroprosesor 9 sampai komputer main frame maupun bidang lain dalam sistem elektrik sampai mekanik yang memerlukan pengendalian yang langsung dapat ditangani oleh sebuah mikroprosesor,bahkandarialatrumahtangga,alathiburan,sistemkomunikasi,industri sampai dengan perlengkapan militer. Gambar 1.7 Salah Satu Contoh Mikroprosesor Buatan Intel Sumber: google.com Kriteria pemilihan mikroprosesor ditentukan antara lain sebagai berikut: a. Persyaratan yang harus dipenuhi oleh sistem b. Jumlah dan jenis komponen yang dipergunakan c. Kecepatan operasi kerja d. Kompatibilitas perangkat penghubung/tambahan e. Adatidaknyamodifikasiyangakandilakukanterhadapsistemdikemudianhari. Disampingituharusdiperhatikanpulakeuntungandankerugianyangditimbulkan oleh pemakaian suatu sistem mikroprosesor dalam penggunaannya. Beberapa keuntungan dari penggunaan sistem mikroprosesor antara lain: a. Sistem mikroprosesor dapat diprogram (programable), sehingga dengan perangkat keras (hardware) yang relatif sama tetapi dapat dipergunakan untuk bermacam-macam sistem aplikasi yang berbeda tergantung dari program yang diberikan pada perangkat keras tersebut. b. Sistem menjadi lebih andal baik dalam kecepatan. c. Operasional menjadi lebih mudah, bahkan dapat diatur untuk ke arah otomasi. d. Jumlahkomponenyangdiperlukansemakinsedikitsertadayayangdiperlukan semakin kecil pula. Di samping keuntungan yang menjanjikan, sistem mikroprosesor juga memiliki kerugian-kerugian sebagai berikut: a. Mikroprosesor banyak jenisnya dan antara satu dengan yang lainnya tidak kompatibel karena dari segi hardware maupun software-nya berbeda, sehingga pengembangan sistemnya juga tidak sama. b. Mikroprosesormengalamiperkembanganyangsangatpesatsehinggasuatusistem mikroprosesor menjadi cepat usang (out of date). C. Prinsip Kerja Sistem Minimum Mikroprosesor Mikroprosesor adalah sebuah chip (keping) yang dapat melaksanakan operasi- operasi hitungan, operasi nalar, dan operasi kendali secara elektronis (digital). Biasanya mikroprosesor dikemas dengan plastik atau keramik. Kemasannya dilengkapi dengan pin- pin yang merupakan terminal masukan dan keluaran dari chip. Mikroprosesor merupakan Pertemuan 1 Bidang Study : Mikroprosessor dan Mikrokontroler

×